Olivia Rodrigo Wore Anti-Skinny Pants With the Classic Sneaker Trend That's Making a Comeback
Something I've noticed in recent weeks—and this is typical for January—is that celebrities are really embracing sneakers again. And with spring on the eventual horizon, I'm taking note of the rising trends that stylish celebs are wearing with their jeans and leggings. One of those celebs is Olivia Rodrigo, who was photographed twice this week wearing a pair of classic sneakers while walking with boyfriend Louis Partridge in NYC.
While leather and suede retro sneakers have dominated all other styles for the past few years, I'm seeing more and more indicators that white canvas sneakers from go-to brands like Vans and Converse are making a comeback. It's the former that Rodrigo wore on both occasions—specifically, Vans Era Sneakers in True White. And both times, she ignored all the chatter about skinny pants and jeans being on their way back and instead paired them with wide-leg black trousers and wide-leg jeans.
It's worth noting that while classic, white sneakers tend to go in and out of "trendiness". But all of the celebrities that are wearing them already this year, in addition to Rodrigo, is all the proof I need. So with that, keep scrolling to shop the best of the white canvas sneaker bunch—including Rodrigo's Vans.
On Olivia Rodrigo: Burberry jacket; Reformation shirt; Vans Era Sneakers in True White ($55); Le Specs Work It Sunglasses ($69)
On Olivia Rodrigo: DÔEN coat; High Sport Kick Cropped Pants ($860)
Shop the Sneakers
Shop More White Canvas Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
