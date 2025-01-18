Olivia Rodrigo Wore Anti-Skinny Pants With the Classic Sneaker Trend That's Making a Comeback

Something I've noticed in recent weeks—and this is typical for January—is that celebrities are really embracing sneakers again. And with spring on the eventual horizon, I'm taking note of the rising trends that stylish celebs are wearing with their jeans and leggings. One of those celebs is Olivia Rodrigo, who was photographed twice this week wearing a pair of classic sneakers while walking with boyfriend Louis Partridge in NYC.

While leather and suede retro sneakers have dominated all other styles for the past few years, I'm seeing more and more indicators that white canvas sneakers from go-to brands like Vans and Converse are making a comeback. It's the former that Rodrigo wore on both occasions—specifically, Vans Era Sneakers in True White. And both times, she ignored all the chatter about skinny pants and jeans being on their way back and instead paired them with wide-leg black trousers and wide-leg jeans.

It's worth noting that while classic, white sneakers tend to go in and out of "trendiness". But all of the celebrities that are wearing them already this year, in addition to Rodrigo, is all the proof I need. So with that, keep scrolling to shop the best of the white canvas sneaker bunch—including Rodrigo's Vans.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Burberry jacket; Reformation shirt; Vans Era Sneakers in True White ($55); Le Specs Work It Sunglasses ($69)

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Olivia Rodrigo: DÔEN coat; High Sport Kick Cropped Pants ($860)

Shop the Sneakers

Vans Era Sneakers in True White $55 SHOP NOW

Shop More White Canvas Sneakers

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers $60 SHOP NOW

Vans Classic Slip-On Stackform Sneakers $65 SHOP NOW

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers $75 SHOP NOW

Vans Authentic Unisex Sneakers $55 SHOP NOW

VEJA Campo Low Top Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW

Keds Champion Sneakers $55 SHOP NOW