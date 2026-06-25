5 Summer Shorts Trends Fashion People Are Styling With Their Ballet Flats This Summer

Ballet flats and dresses have long gone hand in hand, but fashion girls are switching things up this summer. Instead, the style set is pairing their dainty shoes with shorts—specifically, the season's trendiest pairs. Whether tailored, sporty, or denim, the leg-baring silhouette gives ballet flats a fresh, fashion-forward feel.
When trying out this emerging trend, keep the "wrong-shoe theory" in mind—the viral styling concept coined by stylist Allison Bornstein in 2023. Case in point: ballet flats paired with gym shorts. Fashion insiders are particularly fond of styling bow-adorned leather flats with drawstring or mesh bottoms, as the contrasting pieces strike the perfect balance between sporty and feminine. However, if you prefer a more cohesive look, pair your ballet flats with tailored Bermuda shorts. Add a fitted blazer and crisp button-up, and you'll have an unexpectedly chic 9-to-5 ensemble.
This summer, put your styling skills to the test by pairing your beloved ballet flats with the five shorts trends below.
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Bermuda
If Bermuda shorts have become a mainstay in your summer wardrobe, consider styling them with ballet flats. Linen styles are a natural match for the shoes, as are denim iterations. From there, all you need is a simple tee or tank top, as shown above.