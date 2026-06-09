So Elegant, So Effortless—Jeans and Sandals Look Chicest When Styled Exactly Like This

Jeans and sandals always go, but *this* is the coolest way to wear them now.

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Sienna Miller walks down the street wearing blue baggy jeans with a snake print jacket and black strappy sandals.
(Image credit: Splash)
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From June through to September, jeans and sandals are my go-to. Comfortable thanks to leg-grazing denim and breathable courtesy of foot-baring shoes, you'll find me wearing this two-piece on all but the drizzliest of summer days. Whilst it's a perennial pairing, certain iterations feel more relevant than others—and this week Sienna Miller landed on the exact jeans-and-sandals combination I'm most eager to emulate.

Rather than opting for the season's trending stovepipe jeans—which, in my opinion, can feel a little restrictive during the warmer months—Sienna chose a more relaxed denim silhouette as the foundation of her early-summer look. To complement the laid-back denim, the actor slipped into a pair of delicate black strappy sandals. In contrast to the chunkier strap styles that have dominated for several seasons and the flip-flop silhouettes that feel distinctly 2026, strappy sandals offer an enduring elegance that makes jeans look their chicest.

Sienna Miller walks down the street wearing blue baggy jeans with a snake print jacket and black strappy sandals.

(Image credit: Splash)

Miller completed the look with a snake-print jacket and a pair of dark sunglasses, layered over a simple black cotton blouse.

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One of my favourite trouser-and-shoe combinations of the moment, keep scrolling to discover and shop my edit of the best jeans and black strappy sandals below.

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