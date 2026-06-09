From June through to September, jeans and sandals are my go-to. Comfortable thanks to leg-grazing denim and breathable courtesy of foot-baring shoes, you'll find me wearing this two-piece on all but the drizzliest of summer days. Whilst it's a perennial pairing, certain iterations feel more relevant than others—and this week Sienna Miller landed on the exact jeans-and-sandals combination I'm most eager to emulate.
Rather than opting for the season's trending stovepipe jeans—which, in my opinion, can feel a little restrictive during the warmer months—Sienna chose a more relaxed denim silhouette as the foundation of her early-summer look. To complement the laid-back denim, the actor slipped into a pair of delicate black strappy sandals. In contrast to the chunkier strap styles that have dominated for several seasons and the flip-flop silhouettes that feel distinctly 2026, strappy sandals offer an enduring elegance that makes jeans look their chicest.
Miller completed the look with a snake-print jacket and a pair of dark sunglasses, layered over a simple black cotton blouse.
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One of my favourite trouser-and-shoe combinations of the moment, keep scrolling to discover and shop my edit of the best jeans and black strappy sandals below.
Shop Jeans and Sandals:
Zara
Trf Baggy Folded Mid-Rise Jeans
These perfectly slouchy jeans also come in two other shades.
Reformation
Pina Flat Sandal
I'm banking these in time for high summer.
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
Wear these with strappy sandals or pair with sleek ballet flats.
A.Emery
Nolan Leather Sandals
A.Emery's sandals are a fashion person's favourites.
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans
Blue, slightly slouchy jeans will never go out of style.
Asos
Freya Strappy Toe Thong Flat Sandal
These also come in a snake print design.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Style this with a fresh white tee or dress it up with a billowy blouse.
Sézane
Inaya Low Sandals
Style these with jeans or wear them with sporty shorts.
Reformation
Elio Low Rise Denim Trouser
The low-rise jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Izzy Sandals
These also come in dark red.
Free People
Truro Baggy Puddle Jeans
These also come in six other shades.
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Flat Sandals With Toe Divider
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.