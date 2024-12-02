I'm Shocked—Both Sienna Miller and Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Denim Trend I Haven't Reached for in Years
As two of fashion's major heavyweights, Sienna Miller and Jennifer Lopez have a keen understanding of the season's most relevant trends.
Despite their distinct personal styles—Miller often gravitates towards a floaty, boho aesthetic, whilst Lopez is drawn to bolder pieces and more fitted silhouettes—there are moments when their fashion choices overlap. When that happens, you know you've come across a trend in the making.
This time, the crossover came in the form of a once-forgotten denim trend that's been out of rotation for years. Whilst frayed-hem jeans used to dominate denim racks, the past few years have seen them quietly conquered by neater styles, perhaps because they were so often associated with skinny jeans. As skinnies waned in popularity, so too did the rough-edged detail that frequently accompanied them.
Reviving the look for winter 2024, Miller stepped out in mid-wash blue horseshoe jeans featuring the nostalgic frayed hem detail. Paired with a cosy knit and comfortable clogs, her off-duty outfit felt effortlessly relaxed, with the undone hems adding to the laid-back energy.
Taking a more formal approach to her frayed-denim styling, Lopez wore her high-waisted, floor-skimming pair in a cool-blue shade with a white button-down, longline trench coat and heels. With an Hermès Birkin in hand and oversized sunglasses, Lopez established that the trend can also work for more formal or office-appropriate looks.
If you're thinking about trying this trend yourself, you might be tempted to grab a pair of scissors to create your own frayed hems—something I'm certainly guilty of doing in the past. However, as I eventually learnt, it’s best to invest in a ready-frayed pair if you want to nail the look without running the risk of ruining your favourite jeans.
To shop the denim trend that's primed to take over next season, read on to discover our edit of the best frayed-hem jeans.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FRAYED JEANS:
Dark-grey jeans are a versatile alternative to traditional blue.
501s are a classic for a reason.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
