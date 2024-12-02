I'm Shocked—Both Sienna Miller and Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Denim Trend I Haven't Reached for in Years

As two of fashion's major heavyweights, Sienna Miller and Jennifer Lopez have a keen understanding of the season's most relevant trends.

Despite their distinct personal styles—Miller often gravitates towards a floaty, boho aesthetic, whilst Lopez is drawn to bolder pieces and more fitted silhouettes—there are moments when their fashion choices overlap. When that happens, you know you've come across a trend in the making.

This time, the crossover came in the form of a once-forgotten denim trend that's been out of rotation for years. Whilst frayed-hem jeans used to dominate denim racks, the past few years have seen them quietly conquered by neater styles, perhaps because they were so often associated with skinny jeans. As skinnies waned in popularity, so too did the rough-edged detail that frequently accompanied them.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Reviving the look for winter 2024, Miller stepped out in mid-wash blue horseshoe jeans featuring the nostalgic frayed hem detail. Paired with a cosy knit and comfortable clogs, her off-duty outfit felt effortlessly relaxed, with the undone hems adding to the laid-back energy.

Taking a more formal approach to her frayed-denim styling, Lopez wore her high-waisted, floor-skimming pair in a cool-blue shade with a white button-down, longline trench coat and heels. With an Hermès Birkin in hand and oversized sunglasses, Lopez established that the trend can also work for more formal or office-appropriate looks.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If you're thinking about trying this trend yourself, you might be tempted to grab a pair of scissors to create your own frayed hems—something I'm certainly guilty of doing in the past. However, as I eventually learnt, it’s best to invest in a ready-frayed pair if you want to nail the look without running the risk of ruining your favourite jeans.

To shop the denim trend that's primed to take over next season, read on to discover our edit of the best frayed-hem jeans.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FRAYED JEANS:

Zara Cropped Flare High-Waist Jeans £28 SHOP NOW These also come in six other washes.

Whistles Denim Authentic Kick Flare Jean £99 £31 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

River Island Black Faded Relaxed Straight Jeans £40 SHOP NOW Dark-grey jeans are a versatile alternative to traditional blue.

Levi 501 Original Split Cropped Jeans £60 SHOP NOW 501s are a classic for a reason.

ME+EM Frayed Hem Relaxed Straight Crop Jean £175 SHOP NOW I think Me+Em denim is criminally underrated.

Mother The Twister Sneak Fray £324 SHOP NOW These voluminous jeans are easy to dress up or down.