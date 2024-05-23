Sabrina Carpenter Wore Miu Miu's Next Viral Accessory to SNL
Sabrina Carpenter clearly has her finger on the pulse of what's cool, especially on TikTok, where her hit single "Espresso" is currently the song heard around the world (literally). If you don't believe me, take one look at her outfits from her recent gig hosting Saturday Night Live, where satin pumps, vintage lingerie, and burgundy were all featured and praised by fans of fashion and Carpenter alike. But there was one outfit that felt especially relevant and on-trend in 2024, and it all centered around a pair of... glasses.
Specifically, Carpenter's look came almost completely from Miu Miu (minus her Hermès crocodile Kelly), featuring a cropped navy-blue polo, a white poplin miniskirt, white socks, and black platform heels, as well as a pair of Miu Miu's Regard glasses in tortoiseshell. The shape first debuted at the brand's fall/winter 2023 runway show, immediately stirring up excitement among fashion people. It wasn't until the office siren and geek chic trends took off on TikTok, though, that the internet began sharing in our joy over the optical masterpieces. Below, see the "Feather" singer's SNL look and compare her styling of the Regard glasses with Miu Miu's from the catwalk.
On the Miu Miu runway:
On Sabrina Carpenter:
On Sabrina Carpenter: Miu Miu shirt, Poplin Miniskirt ($1550), and Regard Sunglasses ($550); Hermès bag
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
