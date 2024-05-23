Sabrina Carpenter Wore Miu Miu's Next Viral Accessory to SNL

(Image credit: VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter clearly has her finger on the pulse of what's cool, especially on TikTok, where her hit single "Espresso" is currently the song heard around the world (literally). If you don't believe me, take one look at her outfits from her recent gig hosting Saturday Night Live, where satin pumps, vintage lingerie, and burgundy were all featured and praised by fans of fashion and Carpenter alike. But there was one outfit that felt especially relevant and on-trend in 2024, and it all centered around a pair of... glasses.

Specifically, Carpenter's look came almost completely from Miu Miu (minus her Hermès crocodile Kelly), featuring a cropped navy-blue polo, a white poplin miniskirt, white socks, and black platform heels, as well as a pair of Miu Miu's Regard glasses in tortoiseshell. The shape first debuted at the brand's fall/winter 2023 runway show, immediately stirring up excitement among fashion people. It wasn't until the office siren and geek chic trends took off on TikTok, though, that the internet began sharing in our joy over the optical masterpieces. Below, see the "Feather" singer's SNL look and compare her styling of the Regard glasses with Miu Miu's from the catwalk.

On the Miu Miu runway:

(Image credit: Miu Miu/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Miu Miu/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Miu Miu/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On Sabrina Carpenter:

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Sabrina Carpenter: Miu Miu shirt, Poplin Miniskirt ($1550), and Regard Sunglasses ($550); Hermès bag

Miu Miu Regard Sunglasses $550 SHOP NOW

