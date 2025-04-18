What should you wear to the beach if you don't feel like wearing a bikini but can't find the right one-piece either? Well, you have more options than you might think. I bet you haven't considered a swim romper, have you? I certainly haven't owned this specific style, but I'm suddenly convinced I need one for summer 2025.

Not only does this swimsuit trend look cool and sporty, but it's also insanely practical because the bottom part provides extra coverage. Both bikinis and traditional one-piece swimsuits can vary widely when it comes to coverage. (Some have high cuts that expose your hips, while others have revealing backsides.) A swim romper, on the other hand, has built-in shorts for a relatively more modest option. This silhouette can also come in handy if you're worried about your bikini bottoms getting swept away by ocean waves (yes, I've been there!). Scroll down to shop my favorite swim rompers on the market right now.

Shop My Favorite Swim Rompers

Triangl Coco Lopa Red Velvet Playsuit $119 SHOP NOW This is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Abysse Hawkins Bodysuit in Lava $200 SHOP NOW Sporty Spice vibes.

Old Navy Textured Swim Romper $40 SHOP NOW Old Navy's $40 version is calling my name.

Free People Rhythm Tank Short One-Piece Surf Suit $100 SHOP NOW I'm simply obsessed.

Free People Rhythm Wave Break Tank Short One-Piece Surf Suit $120 SHOP NOW What's not to love?

Triangl Coco Popi Terry Towelling Playsuit $119 SHOP NOW Yep, I'll be styling this swimsuit with orange jelly sandals just like the picture.

Seea Sano One-Piece Surf Suit $140 SHOP NOW It's giving Blue Crush.

Triangl Coco Tigi Crochet Playsuit $119 SHOP NOW So cute.

Triangl Coco Turch Velvet Playsuit $119 SHOP NOW How adorable is this print?

Abysse Hawkins Bodysuit in Vanilla $200 SHOP NOW Another winner.

Abysse Hawkins Bodysuit in Reef Brown $200 SHOP NOW You can go from Pilates to the pool in this suit.