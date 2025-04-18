Prediction: This Controversial Swimwear Trend Is About to Be on Every Cool Person You Know
What should you wear to the beach if you don't feel like wearing a bikini but can't find the right one-piece either? Well, you have more options than you might think. I bet you haven't considered a swim romper, have you? I certainly haven't owned this specific style, but I'm suddenly convinced I need one for summer 2025.
Not only does this swimsuit trend look cool and sporty, but it's also insanely practical because the bottom part provides extra coverage. Both bikinis and traditional one-piece swimsuits can vary widely when it comes to coverage. (Some have high cuts that expose your hips, while others have revealing backsides.) A swim romper, on the other hand, has built-in shorts for a relatively more modest option. This silhouette can also come in handy if you're worried about your bikini bottoms getting swept away by ocean waves (yes, I've been there!). Scroll down to shop my favorite swim rompers on the market right now.
Shop My Favorite Swim Rompers
Yep, I'll be styling this swimsuit with orange jelly sandals just like the picture.
Have you heard? Yellow is trending right now.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
