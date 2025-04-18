Prediction: This Controversial Swimwear Trend Is About to Be on Every Cool Person You Know

What should you wear to the beach if you don't feel like wearing a bikini but can't find the right one-piece either? Well, you have more options than you might think. I bet you haven't considered a swim romper, have you? I certainly haven't owned this specific style, but I'm suddenly convinced I need one for summer 2025.

Not only does this swimsuit trend look cool and sporty, but it's also insanely practical because the bottom part provides extra coverage. Both bikinis and traditional one-piece swimsuits can vary widely when it comes to coverage. (Some have high cuts that expose your hips, while others have revealing backsides.) A swim romper, on the other hand, has built-in shorts for a relatively more modest option. This silhouette can also come in handy if you're worried about your bikini bottoms getting swept away by ocean waves (yes, I've been there!). Scroll down to shop my favorite swim rompers on the market right now.

Shop My Favorite Swim Rompers

Coco Lopa Red Velvet Playsuit
Triangl
Coco Lopa Red Velvet Playsuit

This is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Hawkins Bodysuit - Lava
Abysse
Hawkins Bodysuit in Lava

Sporty Spice vibes.

Textured Swim Romper -- 2.5-Inch Inseam
Old Navy
Textured Swim Romper

Old Navy's $40 version is calling my name.

Rhythm Tank Short One-Piece Surf Suit
Free People
Rhythm Tank Short One-Piece Surf Suit

I'm simply obsessed.

Rhythm Wave Break Tank Short One-Piece Surf Suit
Free People
Rhythm Wave Break Tank Short One-Piece Surf Suit

What's not to love?

Coco Popi Terry Towelling Playsuit
Triangl
Coco Popi Terry Towelling Playsuit

Yep, I'll be styling this swimsuit with orange jelly sandals just like the picture.

Seea Sano One-Piece Surf Suit
Seea
Sano One-Piece Surf Suit

It's giving Blue Crush.

Coco Pila Velvet Playsuit
Triangl
Coco Pila Velvet Playsuit

Have you heard? Yellow is trending right now.

Coco - Tigi Crochet Playsuit | Triangl
Triangl
Coco Tigi Crochet Playsuit

So cute.

Coco Turch Velvet Playsuit
Triangl
Coco Turch Velvet Playsuit

How adorable is this print?

Hawkins Bodysuit - Vanilla
Abysse
Hawkins Bodysuit in Vanilla

Another winner.

Hawkins Bodysuit - Reef Brown
Abysse
Hawkins Bodysuit in Reef Brown

You can go from Pilates to the pool in this suit.

Coco - Princ Pink Velvet Playsuit | Triangl
Triangl
Coco Princ Pink Velvet Playsuit

Pretty in pink.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

