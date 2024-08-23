Katie Holmes Wore the Skirt Color Trend People Are Trading White Midi Skirts For

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

I think we can all agree that white midi skirts have had a very good run this year, but we can also probably agree that perhaps it's time for something different. I, for one, won't be retiring my white midi skirt, per se, but I am ready to add a new skirt trend into my rotation as fall approaches. Katie Holmes just reminded me of what that trend should be: A red slip skirt.

While out walking in NYC recently, Holmes paired a white T-shirt with trendy black double-buckle Mary Janes and a red slip skirt. I've always loved slip skirts for their versatility and the polish that they add to an outfit, and as we all know, red is still a major color trend. Red shoes, tights, and sweaters have all had their moment to shine, but based on the number of red skirts I've seen on the market as of late, that might be the most forward way to wear them right now. So with that, keep scrolling to shop the best ones.

Katie Holmes walking while wearing a white T-shirt

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Shop Red Slip Skirts

The Favorite Skirt
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Skirt

Layla Skirt
Reformation
Layla Skirt

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt Skirt, -Red, M
The Drop
Maya Silky Slip Skirt Skirt

Solana Pull on Slip Maxi Skirt
Madewell
Solana Pull on Slip Maxi Skirt

Gaia Bias Cut Maxi Skirt
Nation LTD
Gaia Bias Cut Maxi Skirt

Asymmetric Hem Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Hem Satin Midi Skirt

Aqua, Midi Slip Skirt
Aqua
Midi Slip Skirt

Anthropologie, The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt

Silk Maxi Skirt
Róhe
Silk Maxi Skirt

Vince, Satin Midi Skirt
Vince
Satin Midi Skirt

Side Slit Maxi Skirt
& Other Stories
Side Slit Maxi Skirt

Bias Satin Maxi Skirt
Tahari ASL
Bias Satin Maxi Skirt

Explore More:
Katie-Holmes
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸