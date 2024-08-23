Katie Holmes Wore the Skirt Color Trend People Are Trading White Midi Skirts For

I think we can all agree that white midi skirts have had a very good run this year, but we can also probably agree that perhaps it's time for something different. I, for one, won't be retiring my white midi skirt, per se, but I am ready to add a new skirt trend into my rotation as fall approaches. Katie Holmes just reminded me of what that trend should be: A red slip skirt.

While out walking in NYC recently, Holmes paired a white T-shirt with trendy black double-buckle Mary Janes and a red slip skirt. I've always loved slip skirts for their versatility and the polish that they add to an outfit, and as we all know, red is still a major color trend. Red shoes, tights, and sweaters have all had their moment to shine, but based on the number of red skirts I've seen on the market as of late, that might be the most forward way to wear them right now. So with that, keep scrolling to shop the best ones.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Shop Red Slip Skirts

