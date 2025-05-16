This Is *the* Pretty Dress Trend to Wear With Flats If You Want to Get Compliments This Summer

Regardless of the trend cycle, there are certain summer outfit combinations that will never cease and desist, and one of those is midi dresses with flat shoes. It's a universally loved combination no matter where you are in the world—including the South of France, where the always chic Diane Kruger was just spotted.

Kruger was photographed out walking in Cannes, where she is for the most glamorous of film festivals, and yes, she wore a midi dress and flat shoes for the occasion. The shoes were elegant pointed-toe flats, and the dress represented one of the biggest trends of the season, which is actually carrying on from last summer: a princess-waist dress. These dresses feature a fitted bodice, a subtle V waist, and a gathered skirt. What ballerinas and princesses wear comes to mind, but the princess-waist dresses of today are decidedly modern, and you can style them in a way that modernizes them even more, just as Kruger did.

Kruger opted for a sleeveless white poplin midi dress paired with pointed-toe ballet flats and a supple leather bag. This combination is so simple, pretty, and elegant that I'm sure anyone who chooses to wear it this summer will be bombarded with compliments. Keep scrolling to shop the dress trend and be one of them.

(Image credit: NPictures/Backgrid)

(Image credit: NPictures/Backgrid)

On Diane Kruger: Tod's T Timeless Shopping Bag ($2495)

Shop Princess-Waist Dresses