This Is *the* Pretty Dress Trend to Wear With Flats If You Want to Get Compliments This Summer

Regardless of the trend cycle, there are certain summer outfit combinations that will never cease and desist, and one of those is midi dresses with flat shoes. It's a universally loved combination no matter where you are in the world—including the South of France, where the always chic Diane Kruger was just spotted.

Kruger was photographed out walking in Cannes, where she is for the most glamorous of film festivals, and yes, she wore a midi dress and flat shoes for the occasion. The shoes were elegant pointed-toe flats, and the dress represented one of the biggest trends of the season, which is actually carrying on from last summer: a princess-waist dress. These dresses feature a fitted bodice, a subtle V waist, and a gathered skirt. What ballerinas and princesses wear comes to mind, but the princess-waist dresses of today are decidedly modern, and you can style them in a way that modernizes them even more, just as Kruger did.

Kruger opted for a sleeveless white poplin midi dress paired with pointed-toe ballet flats and a supple leather bag. This combination is so simple, pretty, and elegant that I'm sure anyone who chooses to wear it this summer will be bombarded with compliments. Keep scrolling to shop the dress trend and be one of them.

Diane Kruger wearing a white midi dress and pointed-toe flat shoes in Cannes

(Image credit: NPictures/Backgrid)

Diane Kruger wearing a white midi dress and pointed-toe flat shoes in Cannes

(Image credit: NPictures/Backgrid)

On Diane Kruger: Tod's T Timeless Shopping Bag ($2495)

Shop Princess-Waist Dresses

Influence Linen Maxi Dress
Aritzia
Wilfred Influence Linen Maxi Dress

Gap, Cotton Gauze Mixed Media Maxi Dress
Gap
Cotton Gauze Mixed Media Maxi Dress

Katarin Linen Dress
Reformation
Katarin Linen Dress

Nia Anne Dress
Nia
Anne Dress

Le Bop Alix Mixed Fabric Tank Dress
Le Bop
Alix Mixed Fabric Tank Dress

Line & Dot Anka Dress
Line & Dot
Anka Dress

Briann Maxi Dress
Bardot
Briann Maxi Dress

Ora Gathered Tencel™ Lyocell and Cotton-Blend Poplin and Jersey Midi Dress
ABADIA
Ora Gathered Tencel Lyocell and Cotton-Blend Poplin and Jersey Midi Dress

Staud Dena Dress
Staud
Dena Dress

Anelis Dress
Reformation
Anelis Dress

Technique Poplin Dress
Aritzia
Babaton Technique Poplin Dress

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

