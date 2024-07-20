Sophie Turner Just Wore the Preppy Jeans Outfit Everyone Will Try This Fall

Given that it's mid-July, the U.S. is deep in the dog days of summer, as they say. But somewhere that experiences fall-like weather for much of the summer is the UK. In fact, the BBC just reported that the UK had its hottest day of the year so far, in which the high temperature was 87 degrees. That must be nice. My point is that if you want an indication of what people will be wearing come fall, a great way to find out is to look at what chic Londoners are wearing.

Speaking of chic Londoners, Sophie Turner attended an event earlier this week wearing a classic yet trendy outfit that I think we'll see repeated here in the U.S. when the heat waves have dissipated for the year. The preppy outfit consisted of a button-down shirt, baggy jeans, a belt, sneakers, and a sweater draped over her shoulders. I'm always looking for fresh ways to style baggy jeans, and the effortlessly cool and casual outfit checks all the boxes.

Keep scrolling to see Turner's look and shop the pieces you'll need to recreate it for yourself this fall

Sophie Turner wearing a sweater over her shoulders and jeans

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Sophie Turner: Louis Vuitton bag and necklace; Ray-Ban sunglasses; Adidas sneakers

Shop the Outfit

Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford

No. 4 Suede Belt
Aureum
No. 4 Suede Belt

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

Samba Og Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Samba OG Leather Sneakers

Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses

Shop More Preppy Pieces

Anna Rugby Shirt
Reformation
Anna Rugby Shirt

Annandale Corduroy-Trimmed Quilted Shell Jacket
Barbour
Annandale Corduroy-Trimmed Quilted Shell Jacket

Cardigan Sweater in Tencel™-Lyocell
J.Crew
Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell

The Delphine Nap Skirt
Hill House Home
The Delphine Nap Skirt

everlane, The Boyfriend Shirt in Washable Silk
everlane
The Boyfriend Shirt in Washable Silk

Mango, Classic Trench Coat With Belt
Mango
Classic Trench Coat With Belt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

