Sophie Turner Just Wore the Preppy Jeans Outfit Everyone Will Try This Fall
Given that it's mid-July, the U.S. is deep in the dog days of summer, as they say. But somewhere that experiences fall-like weather for much of the summer is the UK. In fact, the BBC just reported that the UK had its hottest day of the year so far, in which the high temperature was 87 degrees. That must be nice. My point is that if you want an indication of what people will be wearing come fall, a great way to find out is to look at what chic Londoners are wearing.
Speaking of chic Londoners, Sophie Turner attended an event earlier this week wearing a classic yet trendy outfit that I think we'll see repeated here in the U.S. when the heat waves have dissipated for the year. The preppy outfit consisted of a button-down shirt, baggy jeans, a belt, sneakers, and a sweater draped over her shoulders. I'm always looking for fresh ways to style baggy jeans, and the effortlessly cool and casual outfit checks all the boxes.
Keep scrolling to see Turner's look and shop the pieces you'll need to recreate it for yourself this fall
On Sophie Turner: Louis Vuitton bag and necklace; Ray-Ban sunglasses; Adidas sneakers
Shop the Outfit
Shop More Preppy Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
