Sophie Turner Just Wore the Preppy Jeans Outfit Everyone Will Try This Fall

Given that it's mid-July, the U.S. is deep in the dog days of summer, as they say. But somewhere that experiences fall-like weather for much of the summer is the UK. In fact, the BBC just reported that the UK had its hottest day of the year so far, in which the high temperature was 87 degrees. That must be nice. My point is that if you want an indication of what people will be wearing come fall, a great way to find out is to look at what chic Londoners are wearing.

Speaking of chic Londoners, Sophie Turner attended an event earlier this week wearing a classic yet trendy outfit that I think we'll see repeated here in the U.S. when the heat waves have dissipated for the year. The preppy outfit consisted of a button-down shirt, baggy jeans, a belt, sneakers, and a sweater draped over her shoulders. I'm always looking for fresh ways to style baggy jeans, and the effortlessly cool and casual outfit checks all the boxes.

Keep scrolling to see Turner's look and shop the pieces you'll need to recreate it for yourself this fall

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Sophie Turner: Louis Vuitton bag and necklace; Ray-Ban sunglasses; Adidas sneakers

Shop the Outfit

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater $128 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford $98 $73 SHOP NOW

Aureum No. 4 Suede Belt $200 SHOP NOW

Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans $228 SHOP NOW

Adidas Samba OG Leather Sneakers $121 SHOP NOW

Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses $180 SHOP NOW

Shop More Preppy Pieces

Reformation Anna Rugby Shirt $78 SHOP NOW

Barbour Annandale Corduroy-Trimmed Quilted Shell Jacket $220 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell $118 $90 SHOP NOW

Hill House Home The Delphine Nap Skirt $128 SHOP NOW

everlane The Boyfriend Shirt in Washable Silk $168 SHOP NOW