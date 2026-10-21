This Jumper, Jeans and Trainers Combo Will Define Autumn 2026

A jumper, jeans and trainers outfit is an autumn styling formula that will never, ever date. However, within each category, silhouettes and shades ebb and flow with the seasons. For autumn 2026, Kristen Bell already has the season's most relevant iterations down.
Swapping a classic crew-neck knit for a polo-collared style, the actor paired her trending jumper with jeans in an inky indigo wash, before finishing her outfit with a sleek pair of black leather trainers.
Notably more directional than your everyday jeans-and-knitwear pairing, whilst nobody is suggesting that crew-neck knits are by any means "out", it's hard to deny the appeal of the preppier polo knit this season. Championed by the likes of Miu Miu, this collegiate style brings a sporty, slightly undone energy to an outfit that works oh-so-well with one of the season's favourite denim trends.
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Speaking of which, if you've been paying attention to the style set this season, you'll no doubt have noticed that indigo denim is having a moment. With its rich, deep tone, this darker wash feels in step with the cooler months ahead, as its subtle depth adds a considered finish that makes it easy to feel much more elevated.
Whilst Kristen could have completed her look with a predictable pair of white trainers, she instead opted for a black leather pair, choosing a sleek, slim-soled style that feels far more relevant for autumn 2026. Sitting somewhere between a trainer and a Derby shoe, these polished black pairs offer a smarter, more refined take on everyday sneakers.
So, if you're planning to rely on the tried-and-tested jumper, jeans and trainers formula this season, consider working a polo knit, deep indigo denim and streamlined black trainers into your edit. Read on to shop my picks of the best pieces to get the look below.
Shop Polo Jumpers, Indigo Jeans and Leather Trainers
H&M
Collared Jumper
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Massimo Dutti
Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
The low-rise finish gives these a relaxed, wearable feel.
Zara
Leather Derby Shoes
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
ALIGNE
Ester Knitted Jumper
Whilst I love this in the brown and red colour way, it also comes in two other shades.
GAP
Dark Wash The Hailey Low Rise Loose Jeans
Fashion people are obsessed with the Gap X Hailey Bieber straight leg jeans. I can see why.
Mango
Leather Trainer With Stitched Sole
Part derby, part trainer—these hybrid shoes are the season's favourite flats.
ZARA
Striped 100% Wool Polo Shirt
This throw-on knit is perfect for daily styling.
Zara
Mid-Waist Jeans
Style these with slim-sole trainers or pair them with sleek, leather boots.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Lace-Up Shoe
Wear these with jeans or elevate them with tailored trousers.
Guest in Residence
Collegiate Striped Cashmere Polo Sweater
Style these with dark wash jeans for a polished day-to-day look.
KHAITE
Kerrie Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect pair of straight-leg jeans.
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Adidas Stan Smith Lo Pro Sneakers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.