This Jumper, Jeans and Trainers Combo Will Define Autumn 2026

Jumpers, jeans and trainers look up-to-date when worn like this, this and this.

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Kristen Bell walks outside wearing a striped polo jumper with indigo jeans, a burgundy Chanel bag and black slim-line leather trainers.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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A jumper, jeans and trainers outfit is an autumn styling formula that will never, ever date. However, within each category, silhouettes and shades ebb and flow with the seasons. For autumn 2026, Kristen Bell already has the season's most relevant iterations down.

Swapping a classic crew-neck knit for a polo-collared style, the actor paired her trending jumper with jeans in an inky indigo wash, before finishing her outfit with a sleek pair of black leather trainers.

Kristen Bell walks outside wearing a striped polo jumper with indigo jeans, a burgundy Chanel bag and black slim-line leather trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Notably more directional than your everyday jeans-and-knitwear pairing, whilst nobody is suggesting that crew-neck knits are by any means "out", it's hard to deny the appeal of the preppier polo knit this season. Championed by the likes of Miu Miu, this collegiate style brings a sporty, slightly undone energy to an outfit that works oh-so-well with one of the season's favourite denim trends.

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Speaking of which, if you've been paying attention to the style set this season, you'll no doubt have noticed that indigo denim is having a moment. With its rich, deep tone, this darker wash feels in step with the cooler months ahead, as its subtle depth adds a considered finish that makes it easy to feel much more elevated.

Whilst Kristen could have completed her look with a predictable pair of white trainers, she instead opted for a black leather pair, choosing a sleek, slim-soled style that feels far more relevant for autumn 2026. Sitting somewhere between a trainer and a Derby shoe, these polished black pairs offer a smarter, more refined take on everyday sneakers.

So, if you're planning to rely on the tried-and-tested jumper, jeans and trainers formula this season, consider working a polo knit, deep indigo denim and streamlined black trainers into your edit. Read on to shop my picks of the best pieces to get the look below.

Shop Polo Jumpers, Indigo Jeans and Leather Trainers

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.