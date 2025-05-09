Sorry to My Minis, Pamela Anderson Just Sold Me on the Skirt Trend That's Much More Elegant

Frothy, frilly and flirty, tulle skirts have won my heart this season. Click through to discover the styles to shop right now.

Pamela Anderson wears a tulle skirt.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

I’ve officially packed away my trousers and sidelined my jeans, fully prepared to embrace the elegance of skirts and dresses for the months ahead. I thought my summer wardrobe was complete, carefully curated with an array of swishy silhouettes, until Pamela Anderson appeared in a look that made me think twice.

While the fashion set flocks to trending micro minis and classic cotton midis, Anderson opted for something entirely different and infinitely more charming: a romantic tulle skirt.

Forgoing fuss or over-styling, she paired the skirt with a simple turtleneck, proving just how transformative the skirt can be. Had she worn her knit with denim or a structured pencil style, the magic might’ve been lost. But the frothy tulle added a whimsical mood that made her ensemble stand out.

Pamela Anderson wears a tulle skirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Now, I can’t stop thinking about adding a tulle skirt into my own rotation. With its ballerina-like swish and dreamy silhouette, brands like Reformation and Free People are already on board, offering up some truly beautiful options in soft pastels and layered neutrals.

Scroll on to discover the prettiest tulle skirts to wear now and all summer long.

SHOP TULLE SKIRTS:

Prisca Skirt
Reformation
Prisca Skirt

Style with a satin ballerina for a sweet take on summer styling.

Nigel Preston Anne Tulle Skirt
Free People
Nigel Preston Anne Tulle Skirt

Style this with a turtleneck and slingback heels to get Anderson's look.

Adidas Originals Ballet Tulle Skirt in Black
Adidas Originals
Ballet Tulle Skirt

The jet black shade makes this so much easier to style than you might have imagined.

Lydia Millen Tulle Woven Maxi Skirt
Karen Millen
Tulle Woven Maxi Skirt

Style this with a simple black top or wear with a silky blouse.

Return of the Ruffle Maxi Slip Skirt
Free People
Return of the Ruffle Maxi Slip Skirt

This also comes in four other shades.

The Chéri Ruffled Tulle Midi Skirt by Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Chéri Ruffled Tulle Midi Skirt

Style with a strappy sandal or pair with knee boots during summer's chillier days.

Godet Embroidered Tulle Midi Skirt
Sister Jane
Godet Embroidered Tulle Midi Skirt

Be quick—I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Masha Skirt - Burgundy Plumetis - Polyester - Sézane
Sézane
Masha Skirt

The high-waisted finish makes this perfect for styling with fitted blouses and tops.

Bow-Detail Tulle Midi Skirt
Erdem
Bow-Detail Tulle Midi Skirt

This dramatic skirt is perfect for summer evening styling.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸