Sorry to My Minis, Pamela Anderson Just Sold Me on the Skirt Trend That's Much More Elegant
Frothy, frilly and flirty, tulle skirts have won my heart this season. Click through to discover the styles to shop right now.
I’ve officially packed away my trousers and sidelined my jeans, fully prepared to embrace the elegance of skirts and dresses for the months ahead. I thought my summer wardrobe was complete, carefully curated with an array of swishy silhouettes, until Pamela Anderson appeared in a look that made me think twice.
While the fashion set flocks to trending micro minis and classic cotton midis, Anderson opted for something entirely different and infinitely more charming: a romantic tulle skirt.
Forgoing fuss or over-styling, she paired the skirt with a simple turtleneck, proving just how transformative the skirt can be. Had she worn her knit with denim or a structured pencil style, the magic might’ve been lost. But the frothy tulle added a whimsical mood that made her ensemble stand out.
Now, I can’t stop thinking about adding a tulle skirt into my own rotation. With its ballerina-like swish and dreamy silhouette, brands like Reformation and Free People are already on board, offering up some truly beautiful options in soft pastels and layered neutrals.
Scroll on to discover the prettiest tulle skirts to wear now and all summer long.
SHOP TULLE SKIRTS:
Style this with a turtleneck and slingback heels to get Anderson's look.
The jet black shade makes this so much easier to style than you might have imagined.
Style with a strappy sandal or pair with knee boots during summer's chillier days.
The high-waisted finish makes this perfect for styling with fitted blouses and tops.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
