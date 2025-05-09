I’ve officially packed away my trousers and sidelined my jeans, fully prepared to embrace the elegance of skirts and dresses for the months ahead. I thought my summer wardrobe was complete, carefully curated with an array of swishy silhouettes, until Pamela Anderson appeared in a look that made me think twice.

While the fashion set flocks to trending micro minis and classic cotton midis, Anderson opted for something entirely different and infinitely more charming: a romantic tulle skirt.

Forgoing fuss or over-styling, she paired the skirt with a simple turtleneck, proving just how transformative the skirt can be. Had she worn her knit with denim or a structured pencil style, the magic might’ve been lost. But the frothy tulle added a whimsical mood that made her ensemble stand out.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Now, I can’t stop thinking about adding a tulle skirt into my own rotation. With its ballerina-like swish and dreamy silhouette, brands like Reformation and Free People are already on board, offering up some truly beautiful options in soft pastels and layered neutrals.

Scroll on to discover the prettiest tulle skirts to wear now and all summer long.

SHOP TULLE SKIRTS:

Reformation Prisca Skirt £348 SHOP NOW Style with a satin ballerina for a sweet take on summer styling.

Free People Nigel Preston Anne Tulle Skirt £328 SHOP NOW Style this with a turtleneck and slingback heels to get Anderson's look.

Adidas Originals Ballet Tulle Skirt £80 SHOP NOW The jet black shade makes this so much easier to style than you might have imagined.

Karen Millen Tulle Woven Maxi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW Style this with a simple black top or wear with a silky blouse.

Free People Return of the Ruffle Maxi Slip Skirt £158 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

Anthropologie The Chéri Ruffled Tulle Midi Skirt £130 SHOP NOW Style with a strappy sandal or pair with knee boots during summer's chillier days.

Sister Jane Godet Embroidered Tulle Midi Skirt £125 SHOP NOW Be quick—I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Sézane Masha Skirt £150 SHOP NOW The high-waisted finish makes this perfect for styling with fitted blouses and tops.

Erdem Bow-Detail Tulle Midi Skirt £1335 SHOP NOW This dramatic skirt is perfect for summer evening styling.