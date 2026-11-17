If you’re looking for a read on the partywear trends to know about this December, you need only look to Jennifer Lawrence. Attending the premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the actor gave one of the season’s most beautiful coat trends an eveningwear spin, styling it with absolutely nothing underneath and turning the opera coat into the chicest alternative to a dress.
Wearing a floor-skimming black coat from Christian Dior’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection, Lawrence opted for a particularly decadent design, complete with floral embroidery and a white fur collar. Keeping the rest of her look uncomplicated, she skipped a bag and necklace and added only simple drop earrings and black peep-toe mules. With no visible layers underneath, she cinched the coat at the waist, creating the effect of a wrap dress.
Any fashion person with a penchant for a statement piece will likely already have an opera coat hanging in their wardrobe or sitting at the top of their wishlist. Decadent, dramatic and elegant, by day, it's perfect layered over a simple T-shirt and jeans; come evening, however, I'd take my cues from Jennifer and wear it as a dress in its own right, with nothing underneath.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Inspired by Lawrence's latest look, read on to shop the opera coats I'm recommending below.
Shop Opera Coats:
Hayley Menzies
Olsen Satin Coat Black
Whilst I love this in black, it also comes in lilac.
Rixo
Micah Embroidered Opera Jacket in Alexa Flower Embroidery Black
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Ducie
Sabina Printed Leather-Trimmed Coat
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Nour Hammour
Nina Coat
Bundle up in style.
Reformation
Stella Coat
This also comes in two other colourways.
DOEN
Lamont Coat
Style this over jeans to elevate your daily rotation.
STAUD
Falcon Velvet Coat
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
MAISON ESSENTIELE
Fur Trimmed Kimono Duster
Whilst I love this in green, it also comes in black and white.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.