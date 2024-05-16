Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the Trendy On Cloud Sneakers That Sold Out Instantly
Emily Ratajkowski is one of those celebrities who have their fingers on the pulse of what the coolest sneakers are at any given moment. She's photographed walking around NYC almost daily, and she's wearing sneakers 75% of the time. Earlier this week, Ratajkowski stepped out wearing black leggings and a sports bra. The sneakers she paired with the casual look this time were from a collaboration with a typically affordable sneaker brand and a designer one.
The Loewe x On collaboration began in 2022. The latest drop is a pair of Loewe x On Cloudtilt sneakers, which was first released last fall. The Cloudtilts are On's lifestyle sneaker, and they feature the brand's signature cushioned soles. As expected, the sneakers quickly sold out upon their release, but some colors have since restocked. The monochromatic sneakers come in both bold (Ratajkowski wore the lime-green pair) and neutral shades.
At $490, the sneakers aren't exactly cheap, but On's non-Loewe Cloudtilt sneakers ring in at far less, and they're just as comfortable. So on that note, keep scrolling to see how Ratajkowski wore hers and shop Cloudtilt sneakers for yourself.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Ray-Ban Zena 52mm Geometric Sunglasses ($151); Loewe + On Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers in Lime Green ($490)
Shop On Cloudtilt Sneakers
Shop More On Cloud Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
