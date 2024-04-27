Olivia Rodrigo Bought 2024's Most User-Friendly Dress Trend From Reformation

I love to see what celebrities choose from Reformation because there's just so much to choose from. And as you've probably noticed, celebrities love Ref just as much as we do. Olivia Rodrigo is one of the latest to wear the brand, in what's sure to be the first of many celebrity Reformation dress Instagram posts this summer.

The dress Rodrigo chose is classic Reformation: a linen mini dress in a great print. And as the title teased, it is, in fact, 2024's most user-friendly dress trend: polka dots. Polka dots are back, with plenty of runway examples to prove it. And even better, Rodrigo's polka dot Ref dress is a chocolate brown one, which is one of S/S 24's biggest color trends. Not only that, it's less than $150. So basically, it checks all of the boxes. Keep scrolling to shop her exact dress before it's gone, as well as some more of Reformation's best polka dot dresses (there are a lot to choose from).

On Olivia Rodrigo: Reformation Jessi Linen Dress ($148); JW Anderson bag

Shop Olivia Rodrigo's Dress

Reformation Jessi Linen Dress in Ritz Dot $148 SHOP NOW

Shop More Polka Dot Dresses From Reformation

Reformation Phillipa Linen Dress in Chocolate Chip $178 SHOP NOW

Reformation Topanga Dress in Berry Dot $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cesca Knit Dress in Fandango $178 SHOP NOW

Reformation Calix Dress in Lazuli $148 SHOP NOW

Reformation Lula Dress in Berry Dot $228 SHOP NOW

Reformation Soraya Linen Dress in Raindrops $228 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mattea Silk Dress $298 SHOP NOW