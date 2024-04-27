Olivia Rodrigo Bought 2024's Most User-Friendly Dress Trend From Reformation
I love to see what celebrities choose from Reformation because there's just so much to choose from. And as you've probably noticed, celebrities love Ref just as much as we do. Olivia Rodrigo is one of the latest to wear the brand, in what's sure to be the first of many celebrity Reformation dress Instagram posts this summer.
The dress Rodrigo chose is classic Reformation: a linen mini dress in a great print. And as the title teased, it is, in fact, 2024's most user-friendly dress trend: polka dots. Polka dots are back, with plenty of runway examples to prove it. And even better, Rodrigo's polka dot Ref dress is a chocolate brown one, which is one of S/S 24's biggest color trends. Not only that, it's less than $150. So basically, it checks all of the boxes. Keep scrolling to shop her exact dress before it's gone, as well as some more of Reformation's best polka dot dresses (there are a lot to choose from).
On Olivia Rodrigo: Reformation Jessi Linen Dress ($148); JW Anderson bag
Shop Olivia Rodrigo's Dress
Shop More Polka Dot Dresses From Reformation
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Bring on the Compliments—30 Dresses That Are on Sale and Ready to Turn Heads
So many gems, so little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Olivia Rodrigo Just Found the Next It Shoes to Wear With Dresses
They're fresher than Western boots.
By Allyson Payer
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wore the $98 Jeans People Like as Much as Vintage Levi's
Maybe even more.
By Allyson Payer
-
30 Reformation Dresses and Shoes That Are Sure to Go Viral by Summer
Get them before they're sold out.
By Allyson Payer
-
Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore the Cutest $148 Madewell Shoes, and They're Still in Stock
Grab your driver's license and go get 'em!
By Drew Elovitz
-
Olivia Rodrigo and Madison Beer Both Wore This $12 Nail Polish to the Grammys
It's a classic.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
These Affordable Ribbed Knit Pieces Are Having a Moment This Summer
In every color imaginable.
By Nayiri Mampourian
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wore the Dress Trend That's Set to Take Over This Spring
The runways already confirmed it.
By Allyson Payer