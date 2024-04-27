Olivia Rodrigo Bought 2024's Most User-Friendly Dress Trend From Reformation

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

I love to see what celebrities choose from Reformation because there's just so much to choose from. And as you've probably noticed, celebrities love Ref just as much as we do. Olivia Rodrigo is one of the latest to wear the brand, in what's sure to be the first of many celebrity Reformation dress Instagram posts this summer.

The dress Rodrigo chose is classic Reformation: a linen mini dress in a great print. And as the title teased, it is, in fact, 2024's most user-friendly dress trend: polka dots. Polka dots are back, with plenty of runway examples to prove it. And even better, Rodrigo's polka dot Ref dress is a chocolate brown one, which is one of S/S 24's biggest color trends. Not only that, it's less than $150. So basically, it checks all of the boxes. Keep scrolling to shop her exact dress before it's gone, as well as some more of Reformation's best polka dot dresses (there are a lot to choose from).

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a polka dot dress

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Reformation Jessi Linen Dress ($148); JW Anderson bag

Shop Olivia Rodrigo's Dress

Reformation Jessi Linen Dress
Reformation
Jessi Linen Dress in Ritz Dot

Shop More Polka Dot Dresses From Reformation

Reformation linen dress
Reformation
Phillipa Linen Dress in Chocolate Chip

Reformation dress
Reformation
Topanga Dress in Berry Dot

Reformation polka dot dress
Reformation
Cesca Knit Dress in Fandango

Reformation blue polka dot dress
Reformation
Calix Dress in Lazuli

Reformation polka dot linen dress
Reformation
Lula Dress in Berry Dot

Reformation Soraya Linen Dress
Reformation
Soraya Linen Dress in Raindrops

Reformation Mattea Silk Dress
Reformation
Mattea Silk Dress

Reformation Grazi Linen Dress
Reformation
Grazi Linen Dress in Raindrops

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

