Take a Break, Blazers—This Is the Spring Jacket Trend Chic People Will Wear With Jeans Instead
Hollywood's new It girl Mikey Madison is proving to be quite the fashion girl. The Oscar nominee (for her starring role in Anora) is booked and busy as of late as she continues to promote the film and make appearances at various awards season events. And every outfit she's photographed wearing expertly embraces the season's latest trends in the most effortless of ways.
One of Madison's most recent outfits—for a screening in Los Angeles— is one of her most accessible to date, as it included straight-leg jeans, something we all own. But instead of pairing them with a perfunctory blazer, Madison opted for a buzzy spring jacket trend that'll be perfect for springtime temps (or right now temps if you're in L.A.) That trend is a collarless jacket. The polished, classic-yet-modern trend is one my fellow editors and I have been discussing extensively as of late, and that we've been seeing pop up on the market quite a lot among retailers' spring new arrivals. Madison paired the light brown suede jacket and jeans with a white tee, brown leather belt, and cap-toe leopard pumps, and there's no denying that her outfit looked far fresher than it would've with a blazer.
Keep scrolling to see Madison's look and shop chic collarless jackets for your own spring wardrobe.
On Mikey Madison: Celine bag and belt
Shop Collarless Jackets
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
