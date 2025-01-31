Take a Break, Blazers—This Is the Spring Jacket Trend Chic People Will Wear With Jeans Instead

Hollywood's new It girl Mikey Madison is proving to be quite the fashion girl. The Oscar nominee (for her starring role in Anora) is booked and busy as of late as she continues to promote the film and make appearances at various awards season events. And every outfit she's photographed wearing expertly embraces the season's latest trends in the most effortless of ways.

One of Madison's most recent outfits—for a screening in Los Angeles— is one of her most accessible to date, as it included straight-leg jeans, something we all own. But instead of pairing them with a perfunctory blazer, Madison opted for a buzzy spring jacket trend that'll be perfect for springtime temps (or right now temps if you're in L.A.) That trend is a collarless jacket. The polished, classic-yet-modern trend is one my fellow editors and I have been discussing extensively as of late, and that we've been seeing pop up on the market quite a lot among retailers' spring new arrivals. Madison paired the light brown suede jacket and jeans with a white tee, brown leather belt, and cap-toe leopard pumps, and there's no denying that her outfit looked far fresher than it would've with a blazer.

Keep scrolling to see Madison's look and shop chic collarless jackets for your own spring wardrobe.

(Image credit: Roger/Backgrid)

(Image credit: The Hollywood Curtain/Backgrid)

On Mikey Madison: Celine bag and belt

Shop Collarless Jackets

Veda x Reformation Veda Reed Leather Jacket $448 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Double-Faced Cropped Jacket $220 SHOP NOW

MANGO Gathered Bomber Jacket $80 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Denim Barrel Jacket $148 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim $298 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Short Double-Breasted Linen Jacket $129 SHOP NOW

Rails Nota Jacket $298 SHOP NOW

ZARA Round Neck Short Jacket $60 SHOP NOW

Vince Double Wool Collarless Jacket $595 SHOP NOW

MANGO Jacket With Mandarin Collar and Jewel Buttons $100 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Short Suede Leather Shirt $299 SHOP NOW