Take a Break, Blazers—This Is the Spring Jacket Trend Chic People Will Wear With Jeans Instead

Hollywood's new It girl Mikey Madison is proving to be quite the fashion girl. The Oscar nominee (for her starring role in Anora) is booked and busy as of late as she continues to promote the film and make appearances at various awards season events. And every outfit she's photographed wearing expertly embraces the season's latest trends in the most effortless of ways.

One of Madison's most recent outfits—for a screening in Los Angeles— is one of her most accessible to date, as it included straight-leg jeans, something we all own. But instead of pairing them with a perfunctory blazer, Madison opted for a buzzy spring jacket trend that'll be perfect for springtime temps (or right now temps if you're in L.A.) That trend is a collarless jacket. The polished, classic-yet-modern trend is one my fellow editors and I have been discussing extensively as of late, and that we've been seeing pop up on the market quite a lot among retailers' spring new arrivals. Madison paired the light brown suede jacket and jeans with a white tee, brown leather belt, and cap-toe leopard pumps, and there's no denying that her outfit looked far fresher than it would've with a blazer.

Keep scrolling to see Madison's look and shop chic collarless jackets for your own spring wardrobe.

Mikey Madison wearing a suede jacket and white T-shirt

(Image credit: Roger/Backgrid)

Mikey Madison wearing a suede jacket and white T-shirt

(Image credit: The Hollywood Curtain/Backgrid)

On Mikey Madison: Celine bag and belt

Shop Collarless Jackets

Veda Reed Leather Jacket
Veda x Reformation
Veda Reed Leather Jacket

Double-Faced Cropped Jacket
Banana Republic
Double-Faced Cropped Jacket

Gathered Bomber Jacket - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Gathered Bomber Jacket

The Denim Barrel Jacket
Everlane
The Denim Barrel Jacket

Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim
J.Crew
Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim

Short Double-Breasted Linen Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Short Double-Breasted Linen Jacket

Rails Nota Jacket
Rails
Nota Jacket

Round Neck Short Jacket
ZARA
Round Neck Short Jacket

Vince Double Wool Collarless Jacket
Vince
Double Wool Collarless Jacket

Jacket With Mandarin Collar and Jewel Buttons - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Jacket With Mandarin Collar and Jewel Buttons

Short Suede Leather Shirt
Massimo Dutti
Short Suede Leather Shirt

