Molly Gordon Wore Fashion's #1 Designer Investment Piece to Dinner With Jeremy Allen White

Molly Gordon at PFW

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

If you're a fan of The Bear, it's likely that you understand the significance of the actors who play Carmy and Claire going on what appears to be an IRL date in NYC over the weekend. Those actors are Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon, and while rumors of them being an actual couple have yet to be confirmed by the couple themselves, the photos of them heading to West Village hotspot Via Carota certainly don't do much to dispel them. But romance rumors aside, let'd discuss what Gordon was wearing for the outing.

In keeping with White's casual vibe, Gordon wore a popular outfit formula for this day and age: jeans and a white tee with loafers and socks. She finished the look off with a baseball cap, oversized tote, and the designer investment piece that'll always be at the top of the investment-worthy items list: a Burberry trench coat. Sure, there are more affordable trench coats to be had out there, but if you want to spend your money on a timeless one that you'll have in your wardrobe for years to come and that you'll always be excited to wear, most fashion people would agree that a Burberry one is worth saving up for.

Gordon went with a single-breasted car coat-style trench, which looks particularly modern and chic. Shop a similar one below, along with other Burberry trenches that would make excellent investments.

Molly Gordon and Jeremy Allen White

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Molly Gordon: Burberry trench coat

Shop Investment-Worthy Burberry Trench Coats

Long Gabardine Car Coat
Burberry
Long Gabardine Car Coat

Long Gabardine Trench Coat
Burberry
Long Gabardine Trench Coat

Kensington Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
Burberry
Kensington Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat in Black - Women, Cotton Gabardine | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat in Black

Belted Oversized Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Burberry
Belted Oversized Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Chelsea Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
Burberry
Chelsea Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

Burberry, Belted Single-Breasted Trench Coat
Burberry
Belted Single-Breasted Trench Coat

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

