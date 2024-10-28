Molly Gordon Wore Fashion's #1 Designer Investment Piece to Dinner With Jeremy Allen White

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

If you're a fan of The Bear, it's likely that you understand the significance of the actors who play Carmy and Claire going on what appears to be an IRL date in NYC over the weekend. Those actors are Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon, and while rumors of them being an actual couple have yet to be confirmed by the couple themselves, the photos of them heading to West Village hotspot Via Carota certainly don't do much to dispel them. But romance rumors aside, let'd discuss what Gordon was wearing for the outing.

In keeping with White's casual vibe, Gordon wore a popular outfit formula for this day and age: jeans and a white tee with loafers and socks. She finished the look off with a baseball cap, oversized tote, and the designer investment piece that'll always be at the top of the investment-worthy items list: a Burberry trench coat. Sure, there are more affordable trench coats to be had out there, but if you want to spend your money on a timeless one that you'll have in your wardrobe for years to come and that you'll always be excited to wear, most fashion people would agree that a Burberry one is worth saving up for.

Gordon went with a single-breasted car coat-style trench, which looks particularly modern and chic. Shop a similar one below, along with other Burberry trenches that would make excellent investments.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Molly Gordon: Burberry trench coat

Shop Investment-Worthy Burberry Trench Coats

Burberry Long Gabardine Car Coat $2250 SHOP NOW

Burberry Long Gabardine Trench Coat $2990 SHOP NOW

Burberry Kensington Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat $2590 SHOP NOW

Burberry Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat in Black $2590 SHOP NOW

Burberry Belted Oversized Double-Breasted Trench Coat $2990 SHOP NOW

Burberry Chelsea Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat $2590 SHOP NOW