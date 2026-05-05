I’ll Go Ahead and Say It—These Met Gala After-Party Looks Were Even Better Than the Red Carpet

I'm only here for the Met Gala after-party outfits, and these were hands down the best of the night.

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Hailey Bieber at the Met Gala 2026 after party.
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Of course—I love a red carpet moment as much as anyone, but if I’m being honest, it’s the Met Gala after-parties that actually play a part in how I’ll dress in for the months ahead. While the main event delivers spectacle, the after-hours scene is where the partywear trends translate into styling ideas that actually make sense beyond the steps of the museum.

Setting the tone for partywear styling long after the last flashbulb fades, these after-parties are a goldmine of genuinely useful inspiration. So, as I refine my own after-dark wardrobe, I’m taking notes. Scroll on to discover the standout after-party looks from the Met Gala 2026.

Discover the Best After-Party Outfits from the 2026 Met Gala:

Met Gala 2026 after party outfits.

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Who: Kendall Jenner
Wear: Custom GapStudio

Met Gala 2026 after party outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Zoe Kravitz
Wear: Saint Laurent

Met Gala 2026 after party outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Hailey Bieber
Wear: Dilara Findikoglu

Met Gala 2026 after party outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Met Gala 2026 after party outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Charli XCX
Wear: Saint Laurent

Met Gala 2026 after party outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Imaan Hammam
Wear: Saint Laurent