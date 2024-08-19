Meghan Markle and Fashion People Just Proved This Bag Color Can Look Elegant
While attending an engagement in Colombia last week, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, styled a fresh handbag trend fashion people in New York and Monaco marked as a key buy for the new season.
She decided to bypass the typical brown or black handbag for a bright, fresh white handbag to complete her elegant look. The bag was Loro Piana's Loom Bag L32 ($4700), the top-handle style that features a slightly slouchy silhouette.
On Meghan Markle: Loro Piana Loom 32 Bag ($4700); Veronica Beard Orlinda Vest ($598); Veronica Beard Arte Pants ($498)
She styled a two-piece set from Veronica Beard with a sleeveless halter-neck top and cigarette pants in a rich navy shade that chimes in perfectly with the demure fashion aesthetic we're seeing sweep social media. Her warm-weather look was paired with black slingback heels from Manolo Blahnik, and the Duchess crafted a polished ensemble that could hold up in Columbia's warm climate while nodding to fall's forthcoming key trends.
Markle's chic and easy ensemble spoke to her preference for clean silhouettes and tailored two-pieces. She used the white bag trend to inject some lightness into her look and cultivated a clean color palette of white, black, and navy, showing us the three-tone look that we'll be seeing everywhere this fall.
Markle isn't the only one to champion the white bag trend this season; I've also spotted the style take off in some of the chicest cities out there. It's a neutral shade that's both fresh and refined (and goes with every other color). Personally, I think a white handbag adds a bright and polished element to an outfit in an easy and uncomplicated way.
It's also a new staple on the style set scene, as I've been slowly coming around to this trend in recent months. Having brushed it aside for fear of looking "cheap" (which probably reflects my own lack of confidence in keeping a white leather item clean), I've recently come to realize that the trend can look supremely elegant when thoughtfully styled. Far from the looks we wore in the '00s when white bags last peaked, Markle's navy-and-white pairing looks so elevated. I've also seen white bags worn with other light neutral shades in an undeniably chic way.
Having spotted this trend on the streets of New York, Monaco, and now Colombia, we're certain to see white bags become a new-season staple this year.
If you're inspired by the growing handbag trend, and Markle's excellent styling, read on to discover her outfit in detail and to shop our edit of the best white bags below.
This can fit in a large laptop as well as a water bottle and clothing.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
