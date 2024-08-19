Meghan Markle and Fashion People Just Proved This Bag Color Can Look Elegant

While attending an engagement in Colombia last week, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, styled a fresh handbag trend fashion people in New York and Monaco marked as a key buy for the new season.

She decided to bypass the typical brown or black handbag for a bright, fresh white handbag to complete her elegant look. The bag was Loro Piana's Loom Bag L32 ($4700), the top-handle style that features a slightly slouchy silhouette.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Meghan Markle: Loro Piana Loom 32 Bag ($4700); Veronica Beard Orlinda Vest ($598); Veronica Beard Arte Pants ($498)

She styled a two-piece set from Veronica Beard with a sleeveless halter-neck top and cigarette pants in a rich navy shade that chimes in perfectly with the demure fashion aesthetic we're seeing sweep social media. Her warm-weather look was paired with black slingback heels from Manolo Blahnik, and the Duchess crafted a polished ensemble that could hold up in Columbia's warm climate while nodding to fall's forthcoming key trends.

Markle's chic and easy ensemble spoke to her preference for clean silhouettes and tailored two-pieces. She used the white bag trend to inject some lightness into her look and cultivated a clean color palette of white, black, and navy, showing us the three-tone look that we'll be seeing everywhere this fall.

Markle isn't the only one to champion the white bag trend this season; I've also spotted the style take off in some of the chicest cities out there. It's a neutral shade that's both fresh and refined (and goes with every other color). Personally, I think a white handbag adds a bright and polished element to an outfit in an easy and uncomplicated way.

It's also a new staple on the style set scene, as I've been slowly coming around to this trend in recent months. Having brushed it aside for fear of looking "cheap" (which probably reflects my own lack of confidence in keeping a white leather item clean), I've recently come to realize that the trend can look supremely elegant when thoughtfully styled. Far from the looks we wore in the '00s when white bags last peaked, Markle's navy-and-white pairing looks so elevated. I've also seen white bags worn with other light neutral shades in an undeniably chic way.

Having spotted this trend on the streets of New York, Monaco, and now Colombia, we're certain to see white bags become a new-season staple this year.

If you're inspired by the growing handbag trend, and Markle's excellent styling, read on to discover her outfit in detail and to shop our edit of the best white bags below.

SHOP MEGHAN MARKLE'S OUTFIT

Veronica Beard Orlinda Vest $598 SHOP NOW Shop this before it sells out.

Veronica Beard Arte Pants $448 SHOP NOW This set also comes in a brick red shade.

Loro Piana Loom 32 Grained Leather Top-Handle Bag $4700 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other colors.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE BAGS

Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Faux Leather Shoulder Bag $128 SHOP NOW This is a fashion person's favorite.

MANGO Leather-Effect Shoulder Bag $70 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and brown.

DeMellier London Large Tokyo Bag $575 SHOP NOW Parisian fashion people love DeMellier's handbags.

MANGO Double-Handle Bowling Bag $60 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for everyday styling.

Reformation Medium Chiara Convertible Bag $398 $279 SHOP NOW Shop this while it's on sale.

H&M Bucket Bag $35 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

PROENZA SCHOULER Flip Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag $1390 SHOP NOW This also comes in red and gold.

KHAITE Lina Medium Leather Shoulder Bag $1480 SHOP NOW Style this over your shoulder or wear it as a clutch.

Métier Perriand All Day Leather Tote $4650 SHOP NOW This can fit in a large laptop as well as a water bottle and clothing.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.