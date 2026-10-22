I truly believe there are few wardrobe items quite as chic as a long-line, ankle-grazing coat. Draping over an outfit, these encompassing coats bring polish and cohesion that, in my eyes, have always worked best with a boot. So, when I spotted Dua Lipa strolling down the street in a long-line trench and trainers, I couldn't help but take note.
I'd have assumed that trainers might take away from the sleekness of a maxi coat—I would have been wrong. Her black pair, free from bold colours or fussy details, felt as streamlined as the dark grey coat above them, creating a considered pairing.
Layering a pale grey hoodie beneath her winter coat, she finished the outfit with black leggings, whilst the dark trainers reinforced the outfit's pared-back feel in a way that white trainers simply wouldn't have.
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A long-line coat remains one of my favourite ways to elevate an outfit through winter, and Dua has reminded me that boots simply aren't the only way to style them.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.