As a big fan of long baggy shorts for summer, there are a few instances where they can be a bit tricky to dress up. However, that doesn’t deter me from being a fan of the easy, laid-back silhouette. The shape of baggy shorts is perfect for the summer’s sweltering heat, as they’re quite breathable. That’s why I wouldn’t give up on my attempts to dress them up. Recently, Ella Hunt found just the shoe trend to make baggy shorts look much more flattering and polished.
While Hunt was out in NYC, she pulled off a fun, color-coordinated outfit worthy of copying: a simple red T-shirt, dark-wash baggy shorts, and a pair of pointed-toe, kitten-heel pumps in the same hue as her shirt. Her delicate kitten-heel pumps were the perfect item needed to elevate her casual, baggy shorts outfit. We’ve seen them with thong-heel sandals and flip-flops, which are quite chic too, but a pair of kitten-heel pumps truly made Hunt’s outfit look put together.
If you’re a baggy shorts connoisseur looking for ways to dress them up, keep scrolling to recreate Hunt’s look and shop similar items in various colors that fit your personal style.