Lily-Rose Depp Finished Off Her Jeans-and-Nice-Top Outfit With a Very Unexpected Shoe Style

Jeans and a nice top is an outfit formula we've all relied upon in the past and, although it might be summer, Lily-Rose Depp just proved its a viable look regardless of the temperatures. I spotted the actor and model out on a walk wearing the combination in the chicest way possible. Skirting the graphic tees and strapless styles that typically dominate throughout the summer months, Depp reached for a red off-the-shoulder top to elevate her L.A. uniform. Giving her look a polished edge with minimal effort, Depp's off-the-shoulder top instantly took her jeans look to elegant territory.

Speaking of her jeans, Depp made another considered choice with her denim selection. Avoiding the baggy and loose-fit styles that are dominating elsewhere, Depp chose a kick-flare jean that cropped above her ankle, which only added to the retro feel of her off-the-shoulder top. As if these two items weren't talking points enough, Depp then added an unexpected shoe style into the equation.

Whilst the rest of us are obsessed with ballet flats and mary janes, Depp is backing the rising wedge mule trend this summer. More comfortable than a high heel but with the same elevated undertones, the wedge is officially on the up right now, with Google searches spiking for the style this week. Complete with a peep toe and a bow, Depp's look feels glamorous in an old-school Hollywood sort of way.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Going beyond your average jeans-and-a-nice-top look, Depp's playful pairing spoke to the actor's penchant for mixing old trends with new ones.

The easiest combination for ensuring you feel put-together but without having to try too hard, scroll on shop Lily Rose Depp's jeans, top and wedge shoe look.

SHOP LILY ROSE DEPP'S JEANS-AND-NICE-TOP OUTFIT HERE:

Anthropologie Bonnie Fold-Over Bardot Top £38 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

Arket Fern Cropped Flared Stretch Jeans £77 SHOP NOW Style with mary janes or wear with a pretty wedge.

Phase Eight Suede Open Toe Wedges £119 SHOP NOW The wedge shoe trend is taking off this summer.

Reformation Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag £398 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for towing around your daily essentials.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Shield your eyes in style.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST OFF-THE-SHOULDER TOPS AND WEDGE MULES HERE:

Mango Off-Shoulder Top £16 SHOP NOW A black off-the-should top styles so well with black trousers and blue jeans.

Zara Patent-Finish Wedges With Straps £36 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out soon.

Anthropologie Gathered Off-The-Shoulder Top £48 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Charles & Keith Patent Triangle-Heel Wedge Mules £75 SHOP NOW These also come in a light beige shade.

Reformation Ezlynn Knit Top £88 SHOP NOW The ruching detailing adds an elevated edge.

Reformation Enya Wedge Sandal £298 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 3—9.

Massimo Dutti Off-The-Shoulder Top £36 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Anthropologie Angel Alarcon Wedge Mule Heels £120 SHOP NOW These also come in light blue.

Jacquemus Sierra Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Cotton-Jersey Top £210 SHOP NOW Style with bermuda shorts or wear with a white cotton skirt.

Rouje Natty Mules £255 SHOP NOW These elevated mules are at the top of my wish list.

Peter Do Off-The-Shoulder Cutout Ribbed-Knit Top £953 SHOP NOW The cut out detailing elevates the feel of this ribbed knit top.