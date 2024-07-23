Lily-Rose Depp Finished Off Her Jeans-and-Nice-Top Outfit With a Very Unexpected Shoe Style

Jeans and a nice top is an outfit formula we've all relied upon in the past and, although it might be summer, Lily-Rose Depp just proved its a viable look regardless of the temperatures. I spotted the actor and model out on a walk wearing the combination in the chicest way possible. Skirting the graphic tees and strapless styles that typically dominate throughout the summer months, Depp reached for a red off-the-shoulder top to elevate her L.A. uniform. Giving her look a polished edge with minimal effort, Depp's off-the-shoulder top instantly took her jeans look to elegant territory.

Speaking of her jeans, Depp made another considered choice with her denim selection. Avoiding the baggy and loose-fit styles that are dominating elsewhere, Depp chose a kick-flare jean that cropped above her ankle, which only added to the retro feel of her off-the-shoulder top. As if these two items weren't talking points enough, Depp then added an unexpected shoe style into the equation.

Whilst the rest of us are obsessed with ballet flats and mary janes, Depp is backing the rising wedge mule trend this summer. More comfortable than a high heel but with the same elevated undertones, the wedge is officially on the up right now, with Google searches spiking for the style this week. Complete with a peep toe and a bow, Depp's look feels glamorous in an old-school Hollywood sort of way.

Lily Rose Depp wears an off-the-shoulder top.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Going beyond your average jeans-and-a-nice-top look, Depp's playful pairing spoke to the actor's penchant for mixing old trends with new ones.

The easiest combination for ensuring you feel put-together but without having to try too hard, scroll on shop Lily Rose Depp's jeans, top and wedge shoe look.

SHOP LILY ROSE DEPP'S JEANS-AND-NICE-TOP OUTFIT HERE:

top
Anthropologie
Bonnie Fold-Over Bardot Top

This also comes in five other shades.

Fern Cropped Flared Stretch Jeans - Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Fern Cropped Flared Stretch Jeans

Style with mary janes or wear with a pretty wedge.

Phase Eight Suede Open Toe Wedges, Pale Pink
Phase Eight
Suede Open Toe Wedges

The wedge shoe trend is taking off this summer.

Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag

This is the perfect size for towing around your daily essentials.

Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST OFF-THE-SHOULDER TOPS AND WEDGE MULES HERE:

Off-Shoulder Top
Mango
Off-Shoulder Top

A black off-the-should top styles so well with black trousers and blue jeans.

Patent-Finish Wedges With Straps
Zara
Patent-Finish Wedges With Straps

These are destined to sell out soon.

off-the-shoulder-top
Anthropologie
Gathered Off-The-Shoulder Top

This also comes in black.

Patent Triangle-Heel Wedge Mules
Charles & Keith
Patent Triangle-Heel Wedge Mules

These also come in a light beige shade.

Ezlynn Knit Top
Reformation
Ezlynn Knit Top

The ruching detailing adds an elevated edge.

Enya Wedge Sandal
Reformation
Enya Wedge Sandal

These come in UK sizes 3—9.

top
Massimo Dutti
Off-The-Shoulder Top

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

wedges
Anthropologie
Angel Alarcon Wedge Mule Heels

These also come in light blue.

Sierra Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Cotton-Jersey Top
Jacquemus
Sierra Off-The-Shoulder Stretch Cotton-Jersey Top

Style with bermuda shorts or wear with a white cotton skirt.

Natty Mules
Rouje
Natty Mules

These elevated mules are at the top of my wish list.

Off-The-Shoulder Cutout Ribbed-Knit Top
Peter Do
Off-The-Shoulder Cutout Ribbed-Knit Top

The cut out detailing elevates the feel of this ribbed knit top.

Vardi - Cinnamon
Rixo
Vardi Wedges

The raffia wedge trend is back for summer 2024.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

