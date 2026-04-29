Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford Just Reunited in L.A., and Their Outfits Are *So* Blair and Nate

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Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford at the Falconeri Dinner celebrating the Ultrafine Cashmere Collection at Getty House on April 23, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted at Getty House in Brentwood, Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford shared a rare West Coast reunion that felt like a deliberate nod to their Upper East Side roots. Celebrating the launch of Falconeri’s Ultrafine Cashmere Collection, the duo proved that while they’ve traded lunch on the steps of the Met for a rooftop in Los Angeles, their sartorial synergy remains unmatched.

Meester opted for a refined, tonal look, while Crawford kept it classic, channeling a modern-day Blair and Nate who have officially entered their quiet luxury era, with way less drama. The star of the evening was undoubtedly the Italian brand’s ultrafine cashmere. Designed as a year-round staple, the fabric is lightweight enough for a low-key evening out, but polished enough for a high-stakes business event. In other words, these knits are the ultimate wardrobe workhorse. It turns out classic, quality style never falls out of fashion. You know you (still) love them. Xoxo.

Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford at the Falconeri Dinner celebrating the Ultrafine Cashmere Collection at Getty House on April 23, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford at the Falconeri Dinner celebrating the Ultrafine Cashmere Collection at Getty House on April 23, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Leighton Meester's Exact Outfit

Shop Falconeri's Ultrafine Cashmere Collection