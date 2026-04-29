Spotted at Getty House in Brentwood, Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford shared a rare West Coast reunion that felt like a deliberate nod to their Upper East Side roots. Celebrating the launch of Falconeri’s Ultrafine Cashmere Collection, the duo proved that while they’ve traded lunch on the steps of the Met for a rooftop in Los Angeles, their sartorial synergy remains unmatched.
Meester opted for a refined, tonal look, while Crawford kept it classic, channeling a modern-day Blair and Nate who have officially entered their quiet luxury era, with way less drama. The star of the evening was undoubtedly the Italian brand’s ultrafine cashmere. Designed as a year-round staple, the fabric is lightweight enough for a low-key evening out, but polished enough for a high-stakes business event. In other words, these knits are the ultimate wardrobe workhorse. It turns out classic, quality style never falls out of fashion. You know you (still) love them. Xoxo.
Shop Leighton Meester's Exact Outfit
Falconeri
Ultrafine Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Wear it year-round.
Falconeri
Silk Satin Skirt
At home on the Upper East Side or in Beverly Hills.
Shop Falconeri's Ultrafine Cashmere Collection
Falconeri
Ultrafine Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
A very Blair Waldorf–worthy blue.
Falconeri
Ultrafine Cashmere Long Cardigan
Never taking this off.
Falconeri
Zippered Sweatshirt in Ultrafine Cashmere
New airport outfit unlocked.
Falconeri
Ultrafine Cashmere Cuffed Pants
Getting these in every color.
Falconeri
Ultrafine Cashmere V-Neck Cardigan
There's no such thing as too many cashmere cardigans.
Falconeri
Ultrafine Cashmere Crewneck Sweater with Short Sleeves