Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Throw-on Dress Trend That's All Over the High Street Right Now

Even when strolling across the seafront of Ibiza, Kendall Jenner is never off the clock when it comes to styling the season's most important trends. Taking her keen eye for fashion to the Spanish island, the model transcended basic beachside style with the help of a major dress trend this week.

Layering a striped knit dress over her black bikini , Jenner’s beach cover-up added an ultra-stylish edge to her casual look. Selecting a style that fell to calf-length and skimmed the body, Jenner’s dress trend imparted an elegant silhouette that helped her look put-together under the hot Spanish sun. Working its way into the suitcases of those I look to for style inspiration, the striped knit dress trend has become a major player in fashion people’s wardrobes this summer.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styling hers with black sunglasses and a large black handbag, Jenner's outfit proved just how elegant the trending cover-up can look. Although Jenner chose to wears hers with atop her black bikini for the warm climate, when autumn rolls around the trend will look just as chic styled over tights with tall boots, or worn with a vintage leather jacket and mary janes.

Cropping up across the high street, I've found elegant versions of this new-season trend at Marks & Spencers, H&M, and & Other Stories, as well as across designer labels including Zimmermann and Cara Cara.

To shop the new season trend with Jenner's stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best striped knit dresses below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STRIPED KNIT DRESSES HERE

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Striped Midi Knitted Dress £35 SHOP NOW Style with sandals or wear with black mary janes.

Cara Cara Orel Scalloped Striped Knitted Cotton Midi Dress £461 SHOP NOW The scallop motif adds a playful touch.

H&M Flared-Skirt Rib-Knit Dress £30 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other colours.

& Other Stories Jacquard-Knit Midi Dress £75 SHOP NOW This features a square neckline for a flattering finish.

Nobodys Child Black and Cream Stripe Knitted Racer Midi Dress £89 £27 SHOP NOW Shop this comfortable dress whilst it's on sale.

Zimmermann Halliday Fringed Crocheted Cotton Midi Dress £995 SHOP NOW The fringe detailing adds a playful touch.

Asos Knitted Scoop Maxi Dress £30 SHOP NOW Style over a bikini for chic seaside style.