Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Throw-on Dress Trend That's All Over the High Street Right Now

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

Even when strolling across the seafront of Ibiza, Kendall Jenner is never off the clock when it comes to styling the season's most important trends. Taking her keen eye for fashion to the Spanish island, the model transcended basic beachside style with the help of a major dress trend this week.

Layering a striped knit dress over her black bikini, Jenner’s beach cover-up added an ultra-stylish edge to her casual look. Selecting a style that fell to calf-length and skimmed the body, Jenner’s dress trend imparted an elegant silhouette that helped her look put-together under the hot Spanish sun. Working its way into the suitcases of those I look to for style inspiration, the striped knit dress trend has become a major player in fashion people’s wardrobes this summer.

Kendall Jenner wears a striped knit dress.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styling hers with black sunglasses and a large black handbag, Jenner's outfit proved just how elegant the trending cover-up can look. Although Jenner chose to wears hers with atop her black bikini for the warm climate, when autumn rolls around the trend will look just as chic styled over tights with tall boots, or worn with a vintage leather jacket and mary janes.

Cropping up across the high street, I've found elegant versions of this new-season trend at Marks & Spencers, H&M, and & Other Stories, as well as across designer labels including Zimmermann and Cara Cara.

To shop the new season trend with Jenner's stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best striped knit dresses below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STRIPED KNIT DRESSES HERE

Cotton Rich Striped Midi Knitted Dress
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Striped Midi Knitted Dress

Style with sandals or wear with black mary janes.

Orel Scalloped Striped Knitted Cotton Midi Dress
Cara Cara
Orel Scalloped Striped Knitted Cotton Midi Dress

The scallop motif adds a playful touch.

Flared-Skirt Rib-Knit Dress
H&M
Flared-Skirt Rib-Knit Dress

This also comes in three other colours.

Jacquard-Knit Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Jacquard-Knit Midi Dress

This features a square neckline for a flattering finish.

Black and Cream Stripe Knitted Racer Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Black and Cream Stripe Knitted Racer Midi Dress

Shop this comfortable dress whilst it's on sale.

Halliday Fringed Crocheted Cotton Midi Dress
Zimmermann
Halliday Fringed Crocheted Cotton Midi Dress

The fringe detailing adds a playful touch.

Asos Design Knitted Scoop Maxi Dress in Textured Wave Stitch in Mono Stripe
Asos
Knitted Scoop Maxi Dress

Style over a bikini for chic seaside style.

dress
Gap
Sleeveless Knit Crochet Midi Dress

Wear with boots or style with a strappy sandal.

Explore More:
Kendall Jenner
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸