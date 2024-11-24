7 Wildly Chic Kendall Jenner Outfits That Are Dictating My Entire Shopping List

I think that all of us here can agree that Kendall Jenner's style is impeccable. She literally never missteps with her outfits, and her style gets more and more sophisticated and timeless as time goes by. This fall, in particular, Jenner has been photographed in one impeccable look after another, and I routinely find myself adding things to my shopping list because of her.

Given my profession, I'm pretty discerning and am not quick to say that I trust someone's taste, but I can wholeheartedly say that about Jenner. The brands and trends she chooses are smart and elevated, and her role as creative director at FWRD is not without merit. All this is to say that I base a significant number of my purchases on things Jenner has worn recently, and I'm here to share with you a few of her outfits from this fall that inspired me. So if you want to infuse a bit of Jenner's style into your own wardrobe, keep scrolling to see what I've been shopping lately because of her.

What I'm Shopping For: Chocolate Brown Leather Jacket

Truth be told, I want everything in chocolate brown right now, but few things are as chic and versatile as a leather jacket in the hue. Jenner opted for a show-stopping croc-embossed blazer from Tom Ford for a recent apperance.

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Tom Ford Croco Leather Jacket ($3954); Alexander McQueen Tailored Trousers ($1850); The Row Liisa Lambskin Leather Pumps ($1050)

Shop Chocolate Brown Leather Jackets

Reformation Veda Aimee Jacket $790 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Croc-Effect Leather Coat $3000 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Short Suede Leather Jacket With Pocket Details $490 SHOP NOW

What I'm Shopping For: Miniskirts

Kendall Jenner recently reminded my that the chicest way to style a miniskirt is with flat shoes. Since she wore this outfit, I've been shopping for a couple new skirts to add to my colleciton.

(Image credit: North-Sunset/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Reformation x Laura Harrier Charchi Skirt ($148)

Shop Miniskirts

Khaite Jett Jersey Mini Skirt $980 SHOP NOW

Gucci GG Lamé Miniskirt $2700 SHOP NOW

Wardrobe.NYC Checked Wool Miniskirt $640 SHOP NOW

What I'm Shopping For: Navy Blue

I think we've been taking navy blue for granted. While in Paris for fashion week, Kendall Jenner reminded us this fall that it's one of the most expensive-looking colors on the wheel. (And yes, you can wear black shoes with it.)

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: John Galliano dress, The Row shoes

Shop Navy Pieces

Aritzia The Slouch Coat in Navy $375 SHOP NOW

Khaite Odil Wool-Blend Midi Skirt $2100 SHOP NOW

What I'm Shopping For: Unique Trenchcoats

I love a classic trench, but Jenner's full-skirted one made me long for one that makes more of a statement.

(Image credit: TheRealSPW/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Hellen Coat ($3263) and Enzo Loafers ($1290); Gucci GG Emblem Medium Shoulder Bag ($2350)

Shop Unique Trenchcoats

Co Oversized Trench Coat $1195 SHOP NOW

Chloé Layered Leather-Trimmed Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat $4090 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat $4700 SHOP NOW

What I'm Shopping For: Fitted Blazers

While I love a good oversized blazer, fitted ones are far more flattering. Jenner expertly wore hers with a classic pair of straight-leg jeans and pointed-toe flats.

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Vintage Alaïa blazer; Susamusa Jasmine Top ($105); Khaite jeans; The Row shoes

Shop Fitted Blazers

Tibi Wren Crepe Knit Fitted Blazer $1095 SHOP NOW

Smythe Patch Pocket Blazer $725 SHOP NOW

Reformation Bondi Blazer $298 SHOP NOW

What I'm Shopping For: Burgundy Pumps

Black pumps are great but burgundy ones are nearly as versatile, and they look lush with every color they're paired with. Jenner recently wore a pair with a brown dress to a Bottega Veneta event, and I was floored when I saw how chic she looked.

(Image credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta)

On Kendall Jenner: Bottega Veneta dress, bag, and shoes

Shop Burgundy Pumps

The Row Liisa 80 Leather Pumps $1050 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Romy Pointed Toe Pump $795 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Fabio Mixed Leather Stiletto Pumps $895 SHOP NOW

What I'm Shopping For: Gray Suiting

After seeing the S/S 25 runways of Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, and the below Kendall Jenner outfit, I'm ready to reintroduce oversized suiting into my wardrobe—especially in Jenner-approved gray.

(Image credit: Backgrid/Best Image)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row suit and shoes; Hermès bag; Bonnie Clyde Mercutio Glasses ($178)

Shop Gray Suiting

The Frankie Shop Lyra Oversized Suiting Blazer $360 SHOP NOW

Wardrobe.NYC Pleated Grain De Poudre Wool Wide-Leg Pants $1000 SHOP NOW