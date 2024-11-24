7 Wildly Chic Kendall Jenner Outfits That Are Dictating My Entire Shopping List
I think that all of us here can agree that Kendall Jenner's style is impeccable. She literally never missteps with her outfits, and her style gets more and more sophisticated and timeless as time goes by. This fall, in particular, Jenner has been photographed in one impeccable look after another, and I routinely find myself adding things to my shopping list because of her.
Given my profession, I'm pretty discerning and am not quick to say that I trust someone's taste, but I can wholeheartedly say that about Jenner. The brands and trends she chooses are smart and elevated, and her role as creative director at FWRD is not without merit. All this is to say that I base a significant number of my purchases on things Jenner has worn recently, and I'm here to share with you a few of her outfits from this fall that inspired me. So if you want to infuse a bit of Jenner's style into your own wardrobe, keep scrolling to see what I've been shopping lately because of her.
What I'm Shopping For: Chocolate Brown Leather Jacket
Truth be told, I want everything in chocolate brown right now, but few things are as chic and versatile as a leather jacket in the hue. Jenner opted for a show-stopping croc-embossed blazer from Tom Ford for a recent apperance.
On Kendall Jenner: Tom Ford Croco Leather Jacket ($3954); Alexander McQueen Tailored Trousers ($1850); The Row Liisa Lambskin Leather Pumps ($1050)
Shop Chocolate Brown Leather Jackets
What I'm Shopping For: Miniskirts
Kendall Jenner recently reminded my that the chicest way to style a miniskirt is with flat shoes. Since she wore this outfit, I've been shopping for a couple new skirts to add to my colleciton.
On Kendall Jenner: Reformation x Laura Harrier Charchi Skirt ($148)
Shop Miniskirts
What I'm Shopping For: Navy Blue
I think we've been taking navy blue for granted. While in Paris for fashion week, Kendall Jenner reminded us this fall that it's one of the most expensive-looking colors on the wheel. (And yes, you can wear black shoes with it.)
On Kendall Jenner: John Galliano dress, The Row shoes
Shop Navy Pieces
What I'm Shopping For: Unique Trenchcoats
I love a classic trench, but Jenner's full-skirted one made me long for one that makes more of a statement.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row Hellen Coat ($3263) and Enzo Loafers ($1290); Gucci GG Emblem Medium Shoulder Bag ($2350)
Shop Unique Trenchcoats
What I'm Shopping For: Fitted Blazers
While I love a good oversized blazer, fitted ones are far more flattering. Jenner expertly wore hers with a classic pair of straight-leg jeans and pointed-toe flats.
On Kendall Jenner: Vintage Alaïa blazer; Susamusa Jasmine Top ($105); Khaite jeans; The Row shoes
Shop Fitted Blazers
What I'm Shopping For: Burgundy Pumps
Black pumps are great but burgundy ones are nearly as versatile, and they look lush with every color they're paired with. Jenner recently wore a pair with a brown dress to a Bottega Veneta event, and I was floored when I saw how chic she looked.
On Kendall Jenner: Bottega Veneta dress, bag, and shoes
Shop Burgundy Pumps
What I'm Shopping For: Gray Suiting
After seeing the S/S 25 runways of Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, and the below Kendall Jenner outfit, I'm ready to reintroduce oversized suiting into my wardrobe—especially in Jenner-approved gray.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row suit and shoes; Hermès bag; Bonnie Clyde Mercutio Glasses ($178)
Shop Gray Suiting
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Selena Gomez's Jeans Outfit Looks Ultra-Rich Because of This Simple Reason
Your closet needs this trend.
By Allyson Payer
-
On Your Mark… 8 Holiday Party Outfits to Have on Your Radar (Before Everyone Else)
Who doesn't love getting dressed up?
By Nikki Chwatt
-
J.Law! Kendall! Laura! It Girls Are in Agreement About This Luxurious Fall Shoe Trend
Comfort, meet style.
By Eliza Huber
-
So Many of My Favorite Outfits Right Now Include This Flat Shoe Style
I guess it's a sign to buy a pair.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Styled 5 Chic Outfits for Under $375 From Nordstrom's Winter Collection
Easy and elevated looks.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
6 French Women I Repeatedly Get Chic Outfit Ideas From
They never let me down.
By Allyson Payer
-
Celebs Wear This Specific Jacket Trend in NYC, London, and L.A.—Here's My Fave $32 Gap Version
It's so versatile.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Her Favorite Casual Outfit Trend After Announcing Her Second Pregnancy
It's a good one.
By Allyson Payer