7 Wildly Chic Kendall Jenner Outfits That Are Dictating My Entire Shopping List

Allyson Payer
By
published
in Features

I think that all of us here can agree that Kendall Jenner's style is impeccable. She literally never missteps with her outfits, and her style gets more and more sophisticated and timeless as time goes by. This fall, in particular, Jenner has been photographed in one impeccable look after another, and I routinely find myself adding things to my shopping list because of her.

Given my profession, I'm pretty discerning and am not quick to say that I trust someone's taste, but I can wholeheartedly say that about Jenner. The brands and trends she chooses are smart and elevated, and her role as creative director at FWRD is not without merit. All this is to say that I base a significant number of my purchases on things Jenner has worn recently, and I'm here to share with you a few of her outfits from this fall that inspired me. So if you want to infuse a bit of Jenner's style into your own wardrobe, keep scrolling to see what I've been shopping lately because of her.

What I'm Shopping For: Chocolate Brown Leather Jacket

Truth be told, I want everything in chocolate brown right now, but few things are as chic and versatile as a leather jacket in the hue. Jenner opted for a show-stopping croc-embossed blazer from Tom Ford for a recent apperance.

Kendall Jenner fall 2024 brown croc blazer and black pants outfit

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Tom Ford Croco Leather Jacket ($3954); Alexander McQueen Tailored Trousers ($1850); The Row Liisa Lambskin Leather Pumps ($1050)

Shop Chocolate Brown Leather Jackets

Veda Aimee Jacket
Reformation
Veda Aimee Jacket

+ Net Sustain Croc-Effect Leather Coat
TOTEME
Croc-Effect Leather Coat

Short Suede Leather Jacket With Pocket Details
Massimo Dutti
Short Suede Leather Jacket With Pocket Details

What I'm Shopping For: Miniskirts

Kendall Jenner recently reminded my that the chicest way to style a miniskirt is with flat shoes. Since she wore this outfit, I've been shopping for a couple new skirts to add to my colleciton.

Kendall Jenner fall 2024 miniskirt outfit

(Image credit: North-Sunset/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Reformation x Laura Harrier Charchi Skirt ($148)

Shop Miniskirts

Jett Jersey Mini Skirt
Khaite
Jett Jersey Mini Skirt

Gg Lamé Miniskirt
Gucci
GG Lamé Miniskirt

Checked Wool Miniskirt
Wardrobe.NYC
Checked Wool Miniskirt

What I'm Shopping For: Navy Blue

I think we've been taking navy blue for granted. While in Paris for fashion week, Kendall Jenner reminded us this fall that it's one of the most expensive-looking colors on the wheel. (And yes, you can wear black shoes with it.)

Kendall Jenner fall 2024 navy blue outfit

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: John Galliano dress, The Row shoes

Shop Navy Pieces

A.l.c. Austin Dress
A.L.C.
Austin Dress

Aritzia, The Slouch Coat in Navy
Aritzia
The Slouch Coat in Navy

Odil Wool-Blend Midi Skirt
Khaite
Odil Wool-Blend Midi Skirt

What I'm Shopping For: Unique Trenchcoats

I love a classic trench, but Jenner's full-skirted one made me long for one that makes more of a statement.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner in Paris October 2024

(Image credit: TheRealSPW/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Hellen Coat ($3263) and Enzo Loafers ($1290); Gucci GG Emblem Medium Shoulder Bag ($2350)

Shop Unique Trenchcoats

Co Oversized Trench Coat
Co
Oversized Trench Coat

Layered Leather-Trimmed Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
Chloé
Layered Leather-Trimmed Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat
Alaïa
Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat

What I'm Shopping For: Fitted Blazers

While I love a good oversized blazer, fitted ones are far more flattering. Jenner expertly wore hers with a classic pair of straight-leg jeans and pointed-toe flats.

Kendall Jenner fall 2024 blazer and jeans outfit

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Vintage Alaïa blazer; Susamusa Jasmine Top ($105); Khaite jeans; The Row shoes

Shop Fitted Blazers

Tibi Wren Crepe Knit Fitted Blazer
Tibi
Wren Crepe Knit Fitted Blazer

Patch Pocket Blazer
Smythe
Patch Pocket Blazer

Bondi Blazer
Reformation
Bondi Blazer

What I'm Shopping For: Burgundy Pumps

Black pumps are great but burgundy ones are nearly as versatile, and they look lush with every color they're paired with. Jenner recently wore a pair with a brown dress to a Bottega Veneta event, and I was floored when I saw how chic she looked.

Kendall Jenner wearing a brown Bottega Veneta dress

(Image credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta)

On Kendall Jenner: Bottega Veneta dress, bag, and shoes

Shop Burgundy Pumps

Liisa 80 Leather Pumps
The Row
Liisa 80 Leather Pumps

Romy Pointed Toe Pump
Jimmy Choo
Romy Pointed Toe Pump

Fabio Mixed Leather Stiletto Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Fabio Mixed Leather Stiletto Pumps

What I'm Shopping For: Gray Suiting

After seeing the S/S 25 runways of Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, and the below Kendall Jenner outfit, I'm ready to reintroduce oversized suiting into my wardrobe—especially in Jenner-approved gray.

Kendall Jenner fall 2024 gray suit in Paris outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid/Best Image)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row suit and shoes; Hermès bag; Bonnie Clyde Mercutio Glasses ($178)

Shop Gray Suiting

Lyra Oversized Suiting Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Lyra Oversized Suiting Blazer

Pleated Grain De Poudre Wool Wide-Leg Pants
Wardrobe.NYC
Pleated Grain De Poudre Wool Wide-Leg Pants

Roux Cotton Maxi Skirt
The Row
Roux Cotton Maxi Skirt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸