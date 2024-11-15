Gigi Hadid Wore the Flat Shoes Every NYC Fashion Girl Owns for Casual Days

Something that I've noticed about NYC resident Gigi Hadid is that she rarely wears heels during her off-duty time, and who does when they're walking hundreds of steps at a time on busy city streets? For this reason, I always look to Hadid for the latest flat shoe trends NYC girls are wearing, and she just wore one that's been going strong for quite some time: Birkenstock Boston Clogs.

As someone who owns several pairs of Boston Clogs, my very biased opinion is that they are the most comfortable, easiest flat shoes on the market. (The soft footbed iterations are particularly foot-friendly.) When they became trendy a couple of winters ago, they were impossible to find in stock, but I'm happy to report that they're more readily available these days, likely because so many of us already own them. Hadid opted for the versatile taupe pair, which is one of the best, in my opinion, but Birkenstock continues to release them in seasonal colors and new neutrals in both the fur-lined and non-fur styles.

If you're in need of a new pair of wildly comfortable flats and trust Gigi Hadid (as you probably should), keep scrolling to shop Birkenstock Boston Clogs in the best colors offered.

(Image credit: Aeon/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Aeon/Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs ($160)

