Gigi Hadid Wore the Flat Shoes Every NYC Fashion Girl Owns for Casual Days
Something that I've noticed about NYC resident Gigi Hadid is that she rarely wears heels during her off-duty time, and who does when they're walking hundreds of steps at a time on busy city streets? For this reason, I always look to Hadid for the latest flat shoe trends NYC girls are wearing, and she just wore one that's been going strong for quite some time: Birkenstock Boston Clogs.
As someone who owns several pairs of Boston Clogs, my very biased opinion is that they are the most comfortable, easiest flat shoes on the market. (The soft footbed iterations are particularly foot-friendly.) When they became trendy a couple of winters ago, they were impossible to find in stock, but I'm happy to report that they're more readily available these days, likely because so many of us already own them. Hadid opted for the versatile taupe pair, which is one of the best, in my opinion, but Birkenstock continues to release them in seasonal colors and new neutrals in both the fur-lined and non-fur styles.
If you're in need of a new pair of wildly comfortable flats and trust Gigi Hadid (as you probably should), keep scrolling to shop Birkenstock Boston Clogs in the best colors offered.
On Gigi Hadid: Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs ($160)
Shop Birkenstock Boston Clogs
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.