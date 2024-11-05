J.Lo Just Wore This Highly Controversial Trend in the Most Elegant Way Possible

Arguably no trend from the last three years has proven to be more controversial than hot pants, which were brought back from the fashion grave with Miuccia Prada's F/W 22 Miu Miu collection and went on to be designed by just about everyone, including Saint Laurent, Jacquemus, and Gucci. Though I was on the pro side of the hot-pants debate, many weren't, finding them far too short and impractical to actually wear. After a while, the trend's popularity began to wane, showing up on the runways less and less. Then, a photo of a certain influential celebrity began circling, and just like that, teeny-tiny short shorts shot right back into the zeitgeist.

(Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci Jewel Padded Cardigan ($3298) and Ribbed Wool Shorts ($890); Saint Laurent Vendome Boots ($1950)

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood wearing a minuscule pair of Gucci knit shorts with a matching cardigan. Both were chestnut brown. Keeping with the autumnal color scheme, she added a pair of matching Saint Laurent patent-leather knee-high boots, a burgundy shoulder bag, and tortoiseshell oversize sunglasses.

All that's to say, anyone who wasn't on the side of hot pants when they popped back on the scene a few years ago should think again now that J.Lo's displayed an undeniably elegant way of styling them. Below, get on board by shopping some of the chicest pairs on the market right now, including a $50 alternative for the singer's $890 Gucci bottoms.

Shop short shorts:

ZARA 100% Leather Shorts $129 SHOP NOW

Reformation Rori Short $128 SHOP NOW

MANGO Cross Stitch Structure $80 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Kate Faux Textured-Leather Shorts $220 SHOP NOW

H&M Shimmery Jacquard-Weave Mini Shorts $40 SHOP NOW

MANGO Shorts With Openings and Bows $140 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Kate Pinstriped Twill Shorts $135 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Knitted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Shorts $1090 SHOP NOW