When you think of Jennifer Lopez, “Wears great basics” probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. You probably think of her glamorous, red-carpet-worthy looks. But as someone who studies her style on a near-daily basis, it's my job to report my findings. And today, it's that J.Lo has a knack for finding incredible basics, and she expertly incorporates them into her outfits on a regular basis.

If it's evidence you want, all in one place, I pulled together eight recent J.Lo outfits in which elevated basics were the backbone of the look. From chic denim to layering tees, sweaters, and everything in between, these are some of the special basics that Lopez is wearing that are wardrobe essentials no matter what your profession is or where you might reside.

With that, keep scrolling to see how Lopez styles her go-to elevated basics and shop investment-worthy ones for yourself.

Oversized Cream Sweater

Classic, cozy knitwear will easily make a winter outfit look expensive. Lopez's cream cableknit sweater will absolutely never go out of style, making it a great investment piece this time of year.

(Image credit: Team Savior/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Brunello Cucinelli sweater; Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots ($170)

Shop the Elevated Basic

Toteme Boxy Alpaca Knit Macadamia $680 SHOP NOW

La Ligne Squiggle Cable Sweater $495 SHOP NOW

Guest in Residence Men's Wool-Cashmere Cable-Knit Sweater $495 SHOP NOW

Pleated Baggy Jeans

There are few denim styles Lopez wears more than pleated baggy jeans, which she frequently pairs with something cropped on top. If J.Lo repeatedly endorses a denim trend, you know it's a keeper.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jeans; Dior bag

Shop the Elevated Basic

SLVRLAKE Taylor Wide Pleated Jeans $329 SHOP NOW

Golden Goose Embellished Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $425 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Petra Pleated Trousers $398 SHOP NOW

Checked Blazer

A good blazer can easily dress up anything it's paired with, as Lopez proved with this jeans outfit. Aside from solid-colored blazers, a checked one like hers is a classic choice.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: P.A.R.O.S.H. blazer; Hermès bag; Chloé Eyewear Octagon-Frame Sunglasses ($334)

Shop the Elevated Basic

Reformation Winston Blazer $298 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Double-Breasted Checked Wool-Blend Blazer $3600 SHOP NOW

Toteme Checked Wool Blazer $1140 $684 SHOP NOW

Fitted Black Long-Sleeve Tee

Lopez's fitted black tee may be simple, but it's also quite elegant. It's the perfect basic to pair with the loose trousers and jeans she frequent wears.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Intermissi shirt; Femme Los Angeles shoes; Hermès bag

Shop the Elevated Basic

Nili Lotan Emelie Cotton Jersey T-Shirt $190 SHOP NOW

Enza Costa Cashmere Cotton Pointelle Long Sleeve Crew $250 SHOP NOW

Layering Turtleneck

Having a collection of good turtlenecks that you can reach for every fall and winter is crucial. Take a cue from Lopez, who just wore one with a cozy coat and jeans for a flight.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Jacquemus Le Bambinou bag; Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top ($59)

Shop the Elevated Basic

Wolford Aurora Turtleneck $315 SHOP NOW

Lemaire Seamless Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Top $595 SHOP NOW

Majestic Filatures Soft Touch Long-Sleeve Turtleneck $145 SHOP NOW

Brown Belt

Never underestimate the power of a great belt. In this case, Lopez wore a brown suede belt on the red carpet. Everything in brown suede is a hot ticket at the moment, but it's also one of the most timeless belt styles there is.

(Image credit: Axelle:Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci Angel Leather Platform Pumps ($588); Strathberry Nano Tote Bag ($495)

Shop the Elevated Basic

Khaite Bambi Suede Belt $390 SHOP NOW

Prada Suede Belt $750 SHOP NOW

Toteme Suede Belt $410 SHOP NOW

Suede Bag

Speaking of suede, bags made of suede are everywhere right now, and Lopez jumped on board with this Bottega Veneta It bag. But given that suede isn't a novelty and has been around for years and years, a suede bag is an elevated basic you won't regret investing in.

(Image credit: LAGOSSIPTV/BlueLoveImages/SPOT/Backgrid)

Shop the Elevated Basic

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Medium Intrecciato Suede Tote $5500 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Small Suede Shoulder Bag $2750 SHOP NOW

Prada Prada Arqué Suede Shoulder Bag $2600 SHOP NOW

On Jennifer Lopez: Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo Bag in Acorn Brass ($8400); R13 boots

White Button-Down

Time and time again, Jennifer Lopez chooses a white button-down over anything else in her closet. Her denim outfits, in particular, instantly look sharp because of her shirt choice.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Brunello Cucinelli blazer; Hermès bag; Elie Saab shoes

Shop the Elevated Basic

Saint Laurent Cotton-Poplin Shirt $1550 SHOP NOW

Tibi Gabe Oversized Shirt $295 SHOP NOW

Nili Lotan Yorke Shirt $325 SHOP NOW