8 Especially Chic Jennifer Lopez Outfits That Rely on Elevated Basics

Allyson Payer
By
published
Features

When you think of Jennifer Lopez, “Wears great basics” probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. You probably think of her glamorous, red-carpet-worthy looks. But as someone who studies her style on a near-daily basis, it's my job to report my findings. And today, it's that J.Lo has a knack for finding incredible basics, and she expertly incorporates them into her outfits on a regular basis.

If it's evidence you want, all in one place, I pulled together eight recent J.Lo outfits in which elevated basics were the backbone of the look. From chic denim to layering tees, sweaters, and everything in between, these are some of the special basics that Lopez is wearing that are wardrobe essentials no matter what your profession is or where you might reside.

With that, keep scrolling to see how Lopez styles her go-to elevated basics and shop investment-worthy ones for yourself.

Oversized Cream Sweater

Classic, cozy knitwear will easily make a winter outfit look expensive. Lopez's cream cableknit sweater will absolutely never go out of style, making it a great investment piece this time of year.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a cream sweater and jeans

(Image credit: Team Savior/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Brunello Cucinelli sweater; Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots ($170)

Shop the Elevated Basic

Boxy Alpaca Knit Macadamia
Toteme
Boxy Alpaca Knit Macadamia

La Ligne Squiggle Cable Sweater
La Ligne
Squiggle Cable Sweater

Men's Wool-Cashmere Cable-Knit Sweater
Guest in Residence
Men's Wool-Cashmere Cable-Knit Sweater

Pleated Baggy Jeans

There are few denim styles Lopez wears more than pleated baggy jeans, which she frequently pairs with something cropped on top. If J.Lo repeatedly endorses a denim trend, you know it's a keeper.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a cropped sweater and jeans

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jeans; Dior bag

Shop the Elevated Basic

Slvrlake Taylor Wide Pleated Jeans
SLVRLAKE
Taylor Wide Pleated Jeans

Embellished Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Golden Goose
Embellished Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Citizens of Humanity Petra Pleated Trousers
Citizens of Humanity
Petra Pleated Trousers

Checked Blazer

A good blazer can easily dress up anything it's paired with, as Lopez proved with this jeans outfit. Aside from solid-colored blazers, a checked one like hers is a classic choice.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a blazer and jeans

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: P.A.R.O.S.H. blazer; Hermès bag; Chloé Eyewear Octagon-Frame Sunglasses ($334)

Shop the Elevated Basic

Winston Blazer
Reformation
Winston Blazer

Double-Breasted Checked Wool-Blend Blazer
SAINT LAURENT
Double-Breasted Checked Wool-Blend Blazer

Checked Wool Blazer
Toteme
Checked Wool Blazer

Fitted Black Long-Sleeve Tee

Lopez's fitted black tee may be simple, but it's also quite elegant. It's the perfect basic to pair with the loose trousers and jeans she frequent wears.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a black top and pleated pants

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Intermissi shirt; Femme Los Angeles shoes; Hermès bag

Shop the Elevated Basic

Emelie Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Nili Lotan
Emelie Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Cashmere Cotton Pointelle Long Sleeve Crew
Enza Costa
Cashmere Cotton Pointelle Long Sleeve Crew

Cotton-Blend T-Shirt
Toteme
Cotton-Blend T-Shirt

Layering Turtleneck

Having a collection of good turtlenecks that you can reach for every fall and winter is crucial. Take a cue from Lopez, who just wore one with a cozy coat and jeans for a flight.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a fur coat and jeans at the airport

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Jacquemus Le Bambinou bag; Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top ($59)

Shop the Elevated Basic

Wolford Aurora Turtleneck
Wolford
Aurora Turtleneck

Seamless Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Top
Lemaire
Seamless Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Top

Soft Touch Long-Sleeve Turtleneck
Majestic Filatures
Soft Touch Long-Sleeve Turtleneck

Brown Belt

Never underestimate the power of a great belt. In this case, Lopez wore a brown suede belt on the red carpet. Everything in brown suede is a hot ticket at the moment, but it's also one of the most timeless belt styles there is.

Jennifer Lopez wearing shorts on the red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle:Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci Angel Leather Platform Pumps ($588); Strathberry Nano Tote Bag ($495)

Shop the Elevated Basic

Bambi Suede Belt
Khaite
Bambi Suede Belt

Suede Belt
Prada
Suede Belt

Suede Belt
Toteme
Suede Belt

Suede Bag

Speaking of suede, bags made of suede are everywhere right now, and Lopez jumped on board with this Bottega Veneta It bag. But given that suede isn't a novelty and has been around for years and years, a suede bag is an elevated basic you won't regret investing in.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a sweatshirt and jeans

(Image credit: LAGOSSIPTV/BlueLoveImages/SPOT/Backgrid)

Shop the Elevated Basic

Andiamo Medium Intrecciato Suede Tote
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Medium Intrecciato Suede Tote

Le 5 à 7 Small Suede Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent
Le 5 à 7 Small Suede Shoulder Bag

Prada Arqué Suede Shoulder Bag
Prada
Prada Arqué Suede Shoulder Bag

On Jennifer Lopez: Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo Bag in Acorn Brass ($8400); R13 boots

White Button-Down

Time and time again, Jennifer Lopez chooses a white button-down over anything else in her closet. Her denim outfits, in particular, instantly look sharp because of her shirt choice.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a white top and flared jeans

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Brunello Cucinelli blazer; Hermès bag; Elie Saab shoes

Shop the Elevated Basic

Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Saint Laurent
Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Gabe Oversized Shirt - White / Xxs / T000ct7414
Tibi
Gabe Oversized Shirt

Nili Lotan Yorke Shirt
Nili Lotan
Yorke Shirt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

