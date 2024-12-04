8 Especially Chic Jennifer Lopez Outfits That Rely on Elevated Basics
When you think of Jennifer Lopez, “Wears great basics” probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. You probably think of her glamorous, red-carpet-worthy looks. But as someone who studies her style on a near-daily basis, it's my job to report my findings. And today, it's that J.Lo has a knack for finding incredible basics, and she expertly incorporates them into her outfits on a regular basis.
If it's evidence you want, all in one place, I pulled together eight recent J.Lo outfits in which elevated basics were the backbone of the look. From chic denim to layering tees, sweaters, and everything in between, these are some of the special basics that Lopez is wearing that are wardrobe essentials no matter what your profession is or where you might reside.
With that, keep scrolling to see how Lopez styles her go-to elevated basics and shop investment-worthy ones for yourself.
Oversized Cream Sweater
Classic, cozy knitwear will easily make a winter outfit look expensive. Lopez's cream cableknit sweater will absolutely never go out of style, making it a great investment piece this time of year.
On Jennifer Lopez: Brunello Cucinelli sweater; Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots ($170)
Shop the Elevated Basic
Pleated Baggy Jeans
There are few denim styles Lopez wears more than pleated baggy jeans, which she frequently pairs with something cropped on top. If J.Lo repeatedly endorses a denim trend, you know it's a keeper.
On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jeans; Dior bag
Shop the Elevated Basic
Checked Blazer
A good blazer can easily dress up anything it's paired with, as Lopez proved with this jeans outfit. Aside from solid-colored blazers, a checked one like hers is a classic choice.
On Jennifer Lopez: P.A.R.O.S.H. blazer; Hermès bag; Chloé Eyewear Octagon-Frame Sunglasses ($334)
Shop the Elevated Basic
Fitted Black Long-Sleeve Tee
Lopez's fitted black tee may be simple, but it's also quite elegant. It's the perfect basic to pair with the loose trousers and jeans she frequent wears.
On Jennifer Lopez: Intermissi shirt; Femme Los Angeles shoes; Hermès bag
Shop the Elevated Basic
Layering Turtleneck
Having a collection of good turtlenecks that you can reach for every fall and winter is crucial. Take a cue from Lopez, who just wore one with a cozy coat and jeans for a flight.
On Jennifer Lopez: Jacquemus Le Bambinou bag; Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top ($59)
Shop the Elevated Basic
Brown Belt
Never underestimate the power of a great belt. In this case, Lopez wore a brown suede belt on the red carpet. Everything in brown suede is a hot ticket at the moment, but it's also one of the most timeless belt styles there is.
On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci Angel Leather Platform Pumps ($588); Strathberry Nano Tote Bag ($495)
Shop the Elevated Basic
Suede Bag
Speaking of suede, bags made of suede are everywhere right now, and Lopez jumped on board with this Bottega Veneta It bag. But given that suede isn't a novelty and has been around for years and years, a suede bag is an elevated basic you won't regret investing in.
Shop the Elevated Basic
On Jennifer Lopez: Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo Bag in Acorn Brass ($8400); R13 boots
White Button-Down
Time and time again, Jennifer Lopez chooses a white button-down over anything else in her closet. Her denim outfits, in particular, instantly look sharp because of her shirt choice.
On Jennifer Lopez: Brunello Cucinelli blazer; Hermès bag; Elie Saab shoes
Shop the Elevated Basic
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
J.Lo Carried a $10K+ Bag With the Anti-Trend Wardrobe Item I Never Spend More Than $100 On
*Never.*
By Eliza Huber
-
I Always Shop at Aritzia for Elevated Basics—Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Cyber Monday Sale
Last chance to take 20 to 50% off everything.
By Judith Jones
-
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Most Relatable Anti-Trend Jeans-and-Boots Outfit
We love casual J.Lo.
By Allyson Payer
-
Aritzia Basics Get a Lot of Hype, so I Tried Them—These 10 Were Transformative
Take my advice.
By Allyson Payer
-
From Fresh Tees to Classic Denim—30 Basics I'd Happily Unwrap This Holiday Season
Very practical gifting.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Wait, Gap's Pre–Black Friday Sale Is So Good—25 Elevated Winter Basics That Have My Attention
Chic and affordable? Done and done.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Only Buying My Winter Basics From This One Nordstrom Brand
It's *that* good.
By Lauren Adhav
-
J.Lo Just Debuted a New Way to Wear This "Boring" Blazer Trend That Feels So 2025
BRB, I'm adding one to my cart.
By Nikki Chwatt