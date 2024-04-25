The One Shoe Trend J.Lo Wears With Both Leggings and Anti–Skinny Jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities: They're just like us. They, too, appreciate the value of a versatile pair of shoes. For example, Jennifer Lopez has been wearing her new favorite K-Swiss Classic VN Platform Sneakers ($75) nonstop with various outfits, proving just how practical they are for any occasion. The under-$100 price tag certainly doesn't hurt, either.

I specifically love how she styled the same platform sneakers with two very different types of pants: slim-fitting leggings and ultra-baggy, wide-leg jeans. By styling the shoes with trends at opposite ends of the spectrum, Jennifer Lopez established once and for all that white platform sneakers are a smart purchase. Scroll down to see how she styled the shoe trend with contrasting outfits and shop her exact sneakers for yourself.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Saint Laurent coat; Jennifer Fisher earrings; DSquared sunglasses; Hermès bag; K-Swiss Classic VN Platform Sneakers ($75)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: K-Swiss Classic VN Platform Sneakers ($75)

