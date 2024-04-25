The One Shoe Trend J.Lo Wears With Both Leggings and Anti–Skinny Jeans

published

Jennifer Lopez looking away from the camera and smiling wearing large sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities: They're just like us. They, too, appreciate the value of a versatile pair of shoes. For example, Jennifer Lopez has been wearing her new favorite K-Swiss Classic VN Platform Sneakers ($75) nonstop with various outfits, proving just how practical they are for any occasion. The under-$100 price tag certainly doesn't hurt, either.

I specifically love how she styled the same platform sneakers with two very different types of pants: slim-fitting leggings and ultra-baggy, wide-leg jeans. By styling the shoes with trends at opposite ends of the spectrum, Jennifer Lopez established once and for all that white platform sneakers are a smart purchase. Scroll down to see how she styled the shoe trend with contrasting outfits and shop her exact sneakers for yourself.

Jennifer Lopez wearing white platform sneakers with leggings and an all-black outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Saint Laurent coat; Jennifer Fisher earrings; DSquared sunglasses; Hermès bag; K-Swiss Classic VN Platform Sneakers ($75)

Jennifer Lopez wearing baggy, wide-leg jeans with white platform sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: K-Swiss Classic VN Platform Sneakers ($75)

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Exact Sneakers

white platform lace-up sneakers by K-Swiss
K-Swiss
Classic VN Platform Sneakers

Now that J.Lo has worn these, I anticipate them selling out.

Shop More Platform Sneakers

white platform sneakers by Keds
Keds
Triple Up Sneakers

I've loved Keds sneakers for decades now.

white platform sneakers by Reebok
Reebok
Club C Extra Shoes

These Reebok kicks are so darn cool.

white platform sneakers by Vans
Vans
Old Skool Stackform Sneakers

These Vans platform sneakers will go with anything in your closet.

white platform sneakers by Reebok with lug soles
Reebok
Club C Double GEO Women's Shoes

Another excellent choice by Reebok.

white platform sneakers by Ahnu
Ahnu
Sequence 1 Low

This shoe label is brand-new and definitely buzzy.

white lace-up platform sneakers by Puma
PUMA
Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers

You can never go wrong with Puma sneakers.

white platform sneakers by Superga
Superga
Gender Inclusive 2790 Platform Sneakers

Superga sneakers have never let me down.

white platform sneakers by Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Pippy Platform Sneakers

Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with these shoes.

