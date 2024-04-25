The One Shoe Trend J.Lo Wears With Both Leggings and Anti–Skinny Jeans
Celebrities: They're just like us. They, too, appreciate the value of a versatile pair of shoes. For example, Jennifer Lopez has been wearing her new favorite K-Swiss Classic VN Platform Sneakers ($75) nonstop with various outfits, proving just how practical they are for any occasion. The under-$100 price tag certainly doesn't hurt, either.
I specifically love how she styled the same platform sneakers with two very different types of pants: slim-fitting leggings and ultra-baggy, wide-leg jeans. By styling the shoes with trends at opposite ends of the spectrum, Jennifer Lopez established once and for all that white platform sneakers are a smart purchase. Scroll down to see how she styled the shoe trend with contrasting outfits and shop her exact sneakers for yourself.
On Jennifer Lopez: Saint Laurent coat; Jennifer Fisher earrings; DSquared sunglasses; Hermès bag; K-Swiss Classic VN Platform Sneakers ($75)
On Jennifer Lopez: K-Swiss Classic VN Platform Sneakers ($75)
Shop Jennifer Lopez's Exact Sneakers
Shop More Platform Sneakers
These Vans platform sneakers will go with anything in your closet.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.