If your rotation of trainers and tailored trousers is starting to feel a bit samey, and the chilly winter weather has made wiggling into skinnies and ballet flats a non-starter, there’s another combination front of mind this season: straight-leg jeans and pointed-toe shoes. After making a splash in the ‘00s but petering out in the 2010s, the combo has recently become the French girl default thanks in part for its ability to balance polish with poise.
After watching it grow in popularity for a while, any lingering questions about whether or not the look would be adopted overseas were silenced yesterday when Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in arguably one of the most sophisticated jeans-and-a-nice-coat looks I’ve seen this year.
As she headed inside Fouquet's, the actress was snapped on the streets of New York in a look that made me stop and take a pause. Whilst I couldn’t help but ogle her striking green Hermès Bolide bag, when I zoomed out, the true beauty was in her jeans-and-shoe combo.
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Her light-washed, loose jeans felt that much cooler when paired with flat shoes with a pointed toe, and all of a sudden, this style choice makes legs look lengthened (win, win), but the outfit as a whole feels more considered than it would with a pair of trainers. When you look at the rest of her look, from her longline wool coat to the pop-of-colour top, yes, they would also look great with heels and tailored trousers, but the ensemble would feel far more formal and far less comfortable.
So, with the festive season approaching ever nearer, looking for ways to elevate our jeans has become a focus. So, why not take a leaf out of J.Law's book? Your feet will thank you for it.
Scroll down to shop the best straight-leg jeans and pointed-toe flat shoes below. You can thank me later.
Shop the Best Straight-Leg Jeans and Pointed-Toe Flat Shoes Below:
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist Long Organic High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
A Who What Wear UK editors favourite.
M&S
Leather Pointed Toe Ballet Pump
I can't quite believe this luxe-looking pair of flats are only £45.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.