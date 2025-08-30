Jennifer Lawrence on Her New Longines Campaign and the Meaningful Gift She Received at Her Wedding

We have to wait about two more months until Jennifer Lawrence's next movie, Die, My Love, comes out in theaters, but she has an exceptionally stylish project that should tide you over in the meantime: a new Longines campaign highlighting the redesigned PrimaLuna watch. "Longines is an exciting brand to work with," Lawrence said in a press release. "It has an incredible history and everyone I’ve met has been lovely. The new PrimaLuna watch feels timeless. It has the kind of classic elegance that can easily go from day to night, casual to formal."
I can't decide what I'm looking forward to more: Lawrence's sure-to-be-chic press tour, or the movie itself. "Die, My Love is about a woman, Grace, who slowly unravels while confronting the contradictions of love, lust, motherhood, and madness," Lawrence explained. "My producing partner and I brought this film to life, and I’m so looking forward to the world seeing it." While we wait with bated breath for the November 7 release date, scroll down to see Lawrence's new watch campaign and read the rest of her media Q&A, which includes details about a special wedding gift she received after marrying Cooke Maroney in 2019.
As an ambassador of Elegance for Longines, when do you feel the most elegant?
I feel most elegant when I can get ready quickly; a little effort can go a long way. Longines watches possess a 'quiet luxury' that feels effortless. They are not just a piece of jewelry. Longines timepieces are the kind of accessory that can elevate daytime casual to black tie and formal.
What do you value Longines for?
I love the aesthetics of their watches. Whether it’s the Mini DolceVita or the new PrimaLuna, there’s such a rich history, and none of their styles ever seem outdated. I have developed a collection over the last couple of years, and I love pairing their timeless pieces with what I’m wearing—from a walk down the street to a film premiere on the Cannes red carpet.
What do you like the most about the new PrimaLuna?
The design is beautiful. I like that it’s sleek, understated, and precise. You can really feel the Swiss watchmaking excellence in the automatic movement.
Were watches just part of your life growing up, or was it something that developed over time?
It has definitely developed over time. When my husband and I got married, my brother-in-law gave me a watch that his father had given him when he was younger, which was such a meaningful gesture that changed my perspective on watches, and ever since then, my love for watches has grown.
What does a watch represent for you? Is it more a functional piece or a stylish accessory?
I think a watch gives you a more polished, professional look, and it is also something really beautiful. I love the fact that it can be functional jewelry.
Do you remember your first watch?
When I was in elementary school, I had a digital watch. But I consider the gift my brother-in-law gave me before my wedding as my first real watch.
What is your favorite time of the day and why?
My favorite time of the day is in the morning, between 7 and 8 am, when my husband and I can be together for coffee, and I’m getting my family up and moving for the day.
What is the best way to spend time, according to you?
The best way to spend time is being appreciative for whatever it is you are doing. Appreciating the small everyday pleasures in life.
What was it like to wear Longines on the Cannes red carpet?
This was my first Cannes Film Festival as an actress! There is so much attention to detail that goes into the final red carpet look, and my watch was the perfect accessory to bring the whole look together.
