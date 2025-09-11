Jennifer Aniston Just Ditched Her Signature All-Black Outfit for This Surprising Color Trend

When it comes to her style, Jennifer Aniston is nothing if not consistent. Whether she's on the red carpet in New York City or out to lunch in Los Angeles, she tends to rely on simple, all-black outfits (with a few neutrals like tan and gray thrown in for good measure). That's why I was surprised to see her wearing one of the boldest color trends of the year: royal purple. She allowed her vivid dress to take center stage by pairing it with understated pieces, including a black jacket and minimalist strappy heels.
Reminiscent of an amethyst, Aniston's purple dress is incredibly chic and memorable. And yes, it's worthy of a royal, too! According to History.com, "The color purple’s ties to kings and queens date back to the ancient world, where it was prized for its bold hues and often reserved for the upper crust." Scroll down to see how Aniston switched up her style playbook for a press appearance promoting the newest season of The Morning Show in New York City today.
