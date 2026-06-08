It's Official—These Are the 3 Chicest Jeans and Shoe Pairings Fashion People Are Wearing Right Now

3 chic jeans and shoe trends fashion people are wearing for summer '26.

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Kendall Jenner walks down the street wearing stovepipe jeans with black leather loafers and a white tee.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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One thing about getting dressed in England? It's almost always jeans weather. Sure, during a heatwave you might momentarily leave your denim tucked away, and in the depths of winter you may find yourself reaching for wool trousers instead. But, more often than not, you're only ever a day or two away from being able to wear your favourite jeans again.

With that in mind, it always pays to keep track of the jeans-and-shoe pairings that feel most relevant each season. Whilst last year was dominated by ultra-voluminous horseshoe jeans, this season's silhouettes feel sleeker and, in my opinion, much easier to wear. Having already earned the seal of approval from some of the industry's most stylish dressers, these are the jeans-and-shoe combinations worth knowing about right now.

3 Jeans and Shoe Combinations to Wear This Summer

1. Stovepipe Jeans + Loafers

Kendall Jenner walks down the street wearing stovepipe jeans with black leather loafers and a white tee.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Stepping out in what might be my favourite denim outfit of the summer so far, Kendall Jenner swapped last season's horseshoe jeans for a sleeker pair of straight-leg stovepipes. Styled with glossy black loafers and a simple white T-shirt, this timeless outfit formula will continue to work well beyond the season ahead.

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2. Cuffed Jeans + Ballet Flats

Millie Bobbie Brown walks down the street wearing cuffed jeans with a black halterneck.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Building on last year's baggy jeans trend, this season's coolest jeans come finished with a nonchalant cuffed hem. Worn with classic ballet flats and a strappy top, Millie Bobby Brown's off-duty outfit is exactly the kind of look I can imagine Londoners recreating throughout the season.

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3. Washed Black Jeans + Block Heels

Katie Holmes poses for a photo wearing a white tee with faded black jeans and block heels.

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Not blue and not white, washed black jeans are instead becoming one of the chicest denim choices of the season. Slightly dressier than your go-to blue or white pairs, the deeper tone gives outfits a more elevated feel. Case in point: Katie Holmes styled hers with a pair of block heels. More understated than stilettos but just as sophisticated, this two-piece combination is the chicest way to do dressed-up denim right now.

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