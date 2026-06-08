One thing about getting dressed in England? It's almost always jeans weather. Sure, during a heatwave you might momentarily leave your denim tucked away, and in the depths of winter you may find yourself reaching for wool trousers instead. But, more often than not, you're only ever a day or two away from being able to wear your favourite jeans again.
With that in mind, it always pays to keep track of the jeans-and-shoe pairings that feel most relevant each season. Whilst last year was dominated by ultra-voluminous horseshoe jeans, this season's silhouettes feel sleeker and, in my opinion, much easier to wear. Having already earned the seal of approval from some of the industry's most stylish dressers, these are the jeans-and-shoe combinations worth knowing about right now.
3 Jeans and Shoe Combinations to Wear This Summer
1. Stovepipe Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Stepping out in what might be my favourite denim outfit of the summer so far, Kendall Jenner swapped last season's horseshoe jeans for a sleeker pair of straight-leg stovepipes. Styled with glossy black loafers and a simple white T-shirt, this timeless outfit formula will continue to work well beyond the season ahead.
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Shop Stovepipe Jeans + Loafers:
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
These also come in eight other shades.
Zara
Loafer Shoes
Style these with white socks go give you look a preppy feel.
H&M
Straight High Waist Ankle Jeans
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Loafers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
2. Cuffed Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Building on last year's baggy jeans trend, this season's coolest jeans come finished with a nonchalant cuffed hem. Worn with classic ballet flats and a strappy top, Millie Bobby Brown's off-duty outfit is exactly the kind of look I can imagine Londoners recreating throughout the season.
Shop Cuffed Jeans and Ballet Flats:
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Split-Vent Hem Jean
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
H&M
Ballet Pumps
Wear these with jeans or style with them a swishy skirt.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Le Monde Béryl
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Béryl's flats are a fashion person's favourites.
3. Washed Black Jeans + Block Heels
Style Notes: Not blue and not white, washed black jeans are instead becoming one of the chicest denim choices of the season. Slightly dressier than your go-to blue or white pairs, the deeper tone gives outfits a more elevated feel. Case in point: Katie Holmes styled hers with a pair of block heels. More understated than stilettos but just as sophisticated, this two-piece combination is the chicest way to do dressed-up denim right now.
Shop Washed Black Jeans and Block Heels:
Mango
Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
The mid-rise finish makes these comfortable enough for daily styling.