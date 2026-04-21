Kate Moss’s Airport Look Includes the One Shoe Trend I Personally Would Never Fly In

Kate Moss just arrived at the airport in the specific shoe trend I would never wear through security.

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Kate Moss walks through the airport wearing black wide-leg jeans with a black vest top, a printed shirt and heeled boots.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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For as long as I’ve worked in fashion, I've looked to Kate Moss for styling inspiration. After decades at the epicentre of the industry, her effortless aesthetic is well-honed and long-admired.

So, you can imagine my delight when I spotted her ready to jet off this week for her trip to the airport. True to form, Moss leaned into her low-key, slightly bohemian sensibility. A pair of roomy, wide-leg trousers anchored the outfit, offering the ease and comfort that long-haul dressing demands. Up top, she kept things pared-back with a simple black vest layered beneath a lightweight printed jacket.

Kate Moss walks through the airport wearing black wide-leg jeans with a black vest top, a printed shirt and heeled boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Peeking out from beneath her sweeping hems, Kate styled a pair of sleek heeled boots. Whilst undeniably chic, the practicality of navigating terminals, security queues and sprints to the gate in anything with a heel feels, at best, ambitious. And yet, in true Kate fashion, she made the choice look entirely effortless.

Would I swap my tried-and-true trainers for heeled boots on a travel day? Probably not. But I admire someone who does.

Ready to take the trend for a spin? Keep scrolling to discover the best heeled boots to shop this season below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.