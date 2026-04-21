For as long as I’ve worked in fashion, I've looked to Kate Moss for styling inspiration. After decades at the epicentre of the industry, her effortless aesthetic is well-honed and long-admired.
So, you can imagine my delight when I spotted her ready to jet off this week for her trip to the airport. True to form, Moss leaned into her low-key, slightly bohemian sensibility. A pair of roomy, wide-leg trousers anchored the outfit, offering the ease and comfort that long-haul dressing demands. Up top, she kept things pared-back with a simple black vest layered beneath a lightweight printed jacket.
Peeking out from beneath her sweeping hems, Kate styled a pair of sleek heeled boots. Whilst undeniably chic, the practicality of navigating terminals, security queues and sprints to the gate in anything with a heel feels, at best, ambitious. And yet, in true Kate fashion, she made the choice look entirely effortless.
Would I swap my tried-and-true trainers for heeled boots on a travel day? Probably not. But I admire someone who does.
Ready to take the trend for a spin? Keep scrolling to discover the best heeled boots to shop this season below.
Shop Heeled Boots:
Reformation
Claudette Ankle Boot
These also come in dark red and cognac.
H&M
Heeled Suede Sock Boots
The suede composition gives these such an elevated edge.
Zara
Leather Heeled Ankle Boots
I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Paris Texas
Belle Leather Ankle Boots
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Marks & Spencer
Suede Kitten Heel Pointed Ankle Boots
The kitten heel detail adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Chloe
Phoenix Leather Ankle Boots
The chunky heel ensures a comfortable stride.
& Other Stories
Stretch-Leather Ankle Boots
Style with wide-leg trousers to get Kate's look.
Staud
Wally Leather Ankle Boots
Staud's Wally boots are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.