Katie Holmes Is Signaling the Return of This Pretty '90s Skirt Trend

New York Fashion Week fixture Katie Holmes is back on the front row(s) for the F/W 25 season, dressed impeccably as per usual. Her classic yet forward style makes her a great person to watch for trend inspiration, hence her popularity. And yesterday—twice in one day—she wore the exact same outfit formula, featuring a '90s skirt trend that's due for a comeback.

The outfits Holmes opted for to attend the shows included an oversized blazer, white T-shirt, and black leather boots. The '90s skirt trend she completed the outfits with was a satin handkerchief skirt. A satin slip skirt gives an outfit an instant '90s look while the handkerchief construction adds a touch of 2000s boho. If you're into throwback skirt trends, this one offers the best of both worlds—boho yet polished.

Keep scrolling to shop Holmes' go-to fashion week formula and shop supreme satin handkerchief skirts to add to your wardrobe.

Katie Holmes wearing a blazer and satin handkerchief skirt at NYFW

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Serepian Secret Clutch Bag in Mosaico ($2160); Toteme boots

Shop the Outfit

Aritzia, Wilfred Generation Double-Breasted Blazer
Aritzia
Wilfred Generation Double-Breasted Blazer

Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt
Madewell
Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt

Edwina Asymmetric Satin Midi Skirt
Rails
Edwina Asymmetric Satin Midi Skirt

Remy Knee High Kitten Heel Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee High Kitten Heel Boots

Shop More Satin Handkerchief Skirts

Madewell, Asymmetric Midi Skirt
Madewell
Asymmetric Midi Skirt

Abercrombie & Fitch, Satin Midi Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Midi Skirt

Layered Silk-Satin Midi Skirt
LORO PIANA
Layered Silk-Satin Midi Skirt

Steve Madden, Lucille Skirt
Steve Madden
Lucille Skirt

Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Midi Skirt

X Intimately Fp Make You Mine 1/2 Slip Skirt in Cafe Latte
Free People
X Intimately FP Make You Mine 1/2 Slip Skirt in Cafe Latte

Satin Bias Slit Midi Skirt
LAPOINTE
Satin Bias Slit Midi Skirt

Asymmetric Hem Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Hem Satin Midi Skirt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

