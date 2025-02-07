Katie Holmes Is Signaling the Return of This Pretty '90s Skirt Trend
New York Fashion Week fixture Katie Holmes is back on the front row(s) for the F/W 25 season, dressed impeccably as per usual. Her classic yet forward style makes her a great person to watch for trend inspiration, hence her popularity. And yesterday—twice in one day—she wore the exact same outfit formula, featuring a '90s skirt trend that's due for a comeback.
The outfits Holmes opted for to attend the shows included an oversized blazer, white T-shirt, and black leather boots. The '90s skirt trend she completed the outfits with was a satin handkerchief skirt. A satin slip skirt gives an outfit an instant '90s look while the handkerchief construction adds a touch of 2000s boho. If you're into throwback skirt trends, this one offers the best of both worlds—boho yet polished.
Keep scrolling to shop Holmes' go-to fashion week formula and shop supreme satin handkerchief skirts to add to your wardrobe.
On Katie Holmes: Serepian Secret Clutch Bag in Mosaico ($2160); Toteme boots
Shop the Outfit
Shop More Satin Handkerchief Skirts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
