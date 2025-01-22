I Know You're Stylish If You've Swapped Your LBDs for This Rich-Looking Dress Color

When friends ask me how to build a rich-looking wardrobe, my first piece of advice is always the same: invest in a high-quality little black dress (LBD). After all, the LBD is the ultimate timeless fashion piece—endlessly versatile and guaranteed to never go out of style. But Hailey Bieber has just introduced a compelling case for swapping the classic LBD for something equally chic—a little beige dress.

Yesterday, the style icon shared a series of images on Instagram, one of which showcased her stunning ensemble: a cinch-waist blazer paired with sheer tights, a clutch, and, most strikingly, a strapless mini dress in beige. While the dress peeked subtly beneath the blazer, it was the perfect touch of understated elegance that elevated the entire look.

Hailey bieber wears a black blazer, beige dress, sheer tights, pumps, and a black clutch.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

On Hailey Bieber: Ferragamo Bustier Mini Dress ($2,500); Bottega Veneta Falcon bag; Proenza Schouler blazer

As with everything Hailey wears, she’s once again got me rethinking my wardrobe. Now, I’m on the hunt for the best beige mini dress—something I can wear now and for years to come. Keep scrolling for the pieces I’ve already bookmarked and can’t wait to add to my collection.

Shop our favorite little beige dresses

Slip Minidress
MANGO
Slip Minidress

Layer this under a blazer like Bieber.

Revolve dress
Amanda Uprichard
Meline Dress

This looks very similar to Bieber's frock.

Ruched Muscle Tank Mini Dress
WeWoreWhat
Ruched Muscle Tank Mini Dress

Sale alert!

Sleeveless Pickleball Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Sleeveless Pickleball Mini Dress

The viral dress that fashion editors can't get enough of.

Alden Knit Dress
Reformation
Alden Knit Dress

Hello, date night.

Tova Mini Dress
SOVERE
Tova Mini Dress

The adjustable straps will come in handy.

By Marianna Saro Mini Knit Dress
L'Academie
By Marianna Saro Mini Knit Dress

I love a sweater dress.

Silk Turtleneck Mini Dress
Enza Costa
Silk Turtleneck Mini Dress

Enza Costa makes the best wardrobe basics..

Lauren Mini Dress
SER.O.YA
Lauren Mini Dress

I'm adding this to my cart and wearing it all winter.

ПЛАТЬЕ Cadee
L'Academie
Cadee Cable Dress

For those who prefer not to show their legs.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

