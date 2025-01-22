When friends ask me how to build a rich-looking wardrobe, my first piece of advice is always the same: invest in a high-quality little black dress (LBD). After all, the LBD is the ultimate timeless fashion piece—endlessly versatile and guaranteed to never go out of style. But Hailey Bieber has just introduced a compelling case for swapping the classic LBD for something equally chic—a little beige dress.

Yesterday, the style icon shared a series of images on Instagram, one of which showcased her stunning ensemble: a cinch-waist blazer paired with sheer tights, a clutch, and, most strikingly, a strapless mini dress in beige. While the dress peeked subtly beneath the blazer, it was the perfect touch of understated elegance that elevated the entire look.

On Hailey Bieber: Ferragamo Bustier Mini Dress ($2,500); Bottega Veneta Falcon bag; Proenza Schouler blazer

As with everything Hailey wears, she’s once again got me rethinking my wardrobe. Now, I’m on the hunt for the best beige mini dress—something I can wear now and for years to come. Keep scrolling for the pieces I’ve already bookmarked and can’t wait to add to my collection.

Shop our favorite little beige dresses

MANGO Slip Minidress $40 SHOP NOW Layer this under a blazer like Bieber.

Amanda Uprichard Meline Dress $238 $167 SHOP NOW This looks very similar to Bieber's frock.

WeWoreWhat Ruched Muscle Tank Mini Dress $39 $23 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

Norma Kamali Sleeveless Pickleball Mini Dress $145 SHOP NOW The viral dress that fashion editors can't get enough of.

Reformation Alden Knit Dress $128 SHOP NOW Hello, date night.

SOVERE Tova Mini Dress $189 $178 SHOP NOW The adjustable straps will come in handy.

L'Academie By Marianna Saro Mini Knit Dress $198 SHOP NOW I love a sweater dress.

Enza Costa Silk Turtleneck Mini Dress $325 SHOP NOW Enza Costa makes the best wardrobe basics..

SER.O.YA Lauren Mini Dress $158 SHOP NOW I'm adding this to my cart and wearing it all winter.