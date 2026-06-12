Midi skirts and knee-grazing styles have never felt more relevant, but, having only just burst onto the scene, they're far from the easiest silhouette to style right now. What some might describe as an "awkward" length can, when paired with the wrong shoes, risk shortening the leg line and creating an unflattering finish—enough to make you hesitate on embracing the trend at all. The right shoe pairing, however, can unlock an effortless elegance that makes the skirt trend feel chicer than the rest. So, where should you start?
Well, right on cue, actor Shay Mitchell stepped out in a three-piece city-ready ensemble that championed the silhouette. Anchoring her look with a tartan-print skirt that skimmed the knee, Shay's outfit was immediately off to a chic start. But it was her choice of footwear that really elevated the outfit. Rather than reaching for a flat-soled ballet pump, she opted for a pair with the slightest heel, introducing a subtle lift that, in my opinion, completely transformed the look.
She then made another inspired styling choice, teaming her knee-length skirt and heeled ballet pumps with a graphic tee. Lending the outfit a distinctly Zoë Kravitz-esque coolness, the boxy T-shirt injected an element of irreverence that balanced the polish of the skirt and shoes, preventing the look from feeling too prim.
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Comfortable, throw-on-and-go and undeniably chic, read on to shop my edit of the best graphic tees, knee-length skirts and heeled ballet pumps to recreate Shay's look below.
Shop Graphic Tees and Knee-Length Skirts:
H&M
Printed T-Shirt
Every great 3wardrobe starts with an oversized graphic tee.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
These also come in five other shades.
Reformation
Inez Pump
Reformation's Inez shoes are a fashion person's favourites.
Zara
Hannah Montana Disney T-Shirt
Style with denim or pair this with a knee-length skirt.
Mango
Checked Layered Midi Skirt
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
Charles & Keith
Bow Ballet Pumps
These also come in cream and beige.
Zara
Bogdanka Poznanovic T-Shirt
The 100 per cent cotton composition ensures a comfortable, breezy fit all summer.
Reclaimed Vintage
Sheer Check Asymmetric Midi Skirt
Style this ballet flats or pair it with a knee-high boot.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Block Heel Pumps
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
M&S
World Cup Pure Cotton Slim Fit T-Shirt
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
H&M
Handkerchief Skirt
Style this with a white tee to get Shay's look.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
The oversized bow gives these such a delicate, playful finish.