If You Want to Wear Midi Skirts This Summer, Forget Flip-Flops and Flats—Opt for This Shoe Trend Instead

If you want your midi skirt to look effortlessly cool, pair it with this French-girl shoe trend.

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Shay Mitchell wears a printed skirt with a white graphic tee and black ballet flats.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Midi skirts and knee-grazing styles have never felt more relevant, but, having only just burst onto the scene, they're far from the easiest silhouette to style right now. What some might describe as an "awkward" length can, when paired with the wrong shoes, risk shortening the leg line and creating an unflattering finish—enough to make you hesitate on embracing the trend at all. The right shoe pairing, however, can unlock an effortless elegance that makes the skirt trend feel chicer than the rest. So, where should you start?

Well, right on cue, actor Shay Mitchell stepped out in a three-piece city-ready ensemble that championed the silhouette. Anchoring her look with a tartan-print skirt that skimmed the knee, Shay's outfit was immediately off to a chic start. But it was her choice of footwear that really elevated the outfit. Rather than reaching for a flat-soled ballet pump, she opted for a pair with the slightest heel, introducing a subtle lift that, in my opinion, completely transformed the look.

Shay Mitchell wears a printed skirt with a white graphic tee and black ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

She then made another inspired styling choice, teaming her knee-length skirt and heeled ballet pumps with a graphic tee. Lending the outfit a distinctly Zoë Kravitz-esque coolness, the boxy T-shirt injected an element of irreverence that balanced the polish of the skirt and shoes, preventing the look from feeling too prim.

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Comfortable, throw-on-and-go and undeniably chic, read on to shop my edit of the best graphic tees, knee-length skirts and heeled ballet pumps to recreate Shay's look below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro