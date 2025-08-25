Sarah Burton Flipped the Script for Her First Givenchy Campaign—See All the Photos

Amidst a stacked lineup of buzzy new creative director debuts in 2025, one opening act rose to the top for me: Sarah Burton at Givenchy. The former Alexander McQueen designer, who memorably made Kate Middleton's wedding dress in 2011, was announced as the creative director for all of Givenchy's men's and women's collections back in September 2024.“It is a great honor to be joining the beautiful house of Givenchy. It is a jewel," Burton said in a statement at the time. "I am so excited to be able to write the next chapter in the story of this iconic house and to bring to Givenchy my own vision, sensibility, and beliefs.”
Now, her perspective is coming into sharper focus with the release of her first main-collection Givenchy campaign today. (A pre-fall shoot was unveiled in June.) For fall/winter 2025, Burton tapped a roster of supermodels, including Kaia Gerber, Eva Herzigova, and Adut Akech, along with some unexpected faces. Accustomed to working behind the scenes, Burton's longtime stylist Camilla Nickerson and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni posed for the campaign, as did the photographer herself, Collier Schorr. "The beauty of all women inspires me—including my team," Burton said in a statement. "I wanted to capture the brilliant women I work with amongst the cast—real moments with everyone working together." Scroll down to see the new images.
