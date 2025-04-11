2025 Brides Weigh In on Wedding Guest Etiquette—the Fashion Rules to Break and Keep
This year’s brides are not just getting married—they’re rewriting the rules of what it means to throw a fashion-forward wedding. I spoke to several women working in the fashion industry who are currently deep in planning mode for the most stylish celebrations of 2025. From dreamy venues to meticulous dress codes, they all had strong opinions on what guests should and shouldn't wear—and I was surprised to hear that the one thing they all agreed upon was this simple. TL;DR: Don’t be boring.
Forget the fear of wearing black or the outdated anxiety around showing too much skin. These brides are here to clear the air on what's appropriate, what's outdated, and how to show up as your most confident (and chicest) self. Whether you're attending a wedding at a palace or a countryside ceremony, their etiquette edits will help you stand out—for all the right reasons.
Morgan Evans, Fashion and Culture Editor
This bride is encouraging… dressing for the venue
And discouraging… confusing dress codes
"One of my biggest pet peeves at a wedding is when people underdress for formal or black-tie weddings. I don't think there's such a thing as being too overdressed for a wedding. It is a formal celebration, after all, but it's really frustrating when people show up in mini or midi dresses that lean toward more casual cocktail attire. I also think the venue makes a huge difference as well. If you're having a beachside wedding, then it's probably better for guests to show up in a 'casual cocktail' with easy linen suits and breezy dresses. But as a 2025 bride who is getting married at an old palace estate, my wedding dress code is black-tie attire, meaning tuxedos and gowns, because I want people to look and feel as glamorous as the venue. And to avoid any confusion, I detailed that women should be in 'tea or floor-length' ensembles. I also refrained from saying 'maxi dress' because people can also misinterpret that as any dress that touches the floor and show up in a jersey or knit maxi dress that is much too casual for the event. Just because it's long doesn't mean it's formal."
"Another general wedding dress code I don't love is 'black tie optional.' And again, I think for a more casual wedding, it's fine, but if you are having a formal wedding and you want everyone look more uniform, then you should probably steer away from the 'optional' theme because then you end up getting an array of everything from men in an assortment of different suits and tuxedos to women in a mix of short and long cocktail dresses. … Nothing ends up being cohesive, and everyone looks dressed to go to different places, which isn't elegant and leaves people wondering what the dress code really is." — Evans
Amah Modek, Founder of Found by The
This bride is encouraging… wearing what's true to you
And discouraging… leaving nothing to the imagination
"As a June bride getting married in Spain, I envision Mediterranean summer glamour where guests embrace a sense of effortless elegance. While our wedding is black tie, I am not looking for anything stiff or overly formal. I would love to see pieces that feel graceful and refined but also comfortable and true to the person wearing them. My inspirations are icons like Bianca Jagger, Marisa Berenson, and Lee Radziwill—polished yet free-spirited."
"One of my biggest dress code faux pas is wearing white—unless it's specifically called for—and outfits that are overly revealing. To quote my incredibly chic grandmother, 'Leave something to the imagination.'" — Modek
Jamie Schneider, Beauty Editor at Who What Wear
This bride is encouraging… "a sea of hues"
And discouraging… excessive minimalism
"I'm having a November wedding, but I'm hoping my guests won't stick to a traditionally fall color palette. Of course, I do expect lots of navy, brown (ahem, Mocha Mousse), gray, etc., but guests should feel free to break the seasonal 'rules' a little bit when it comes to dress colors. I want to look out to a sea of hues! To gently nudge them in this direction, I created a 'Weekend Attire' mood board that I linked to on my wedding website. Is that extra? Probably, but I think it's helpful to show guests your vision, even if you don't have a hyper-specific dress code."
"Kind of on a similar note, I don't agree with the whole 'avoid anything too loud' rule. I get not wanting to upstage the bride with a ton of sequins, but I personally love some maximalist glamour. (It's the Taurus in me.) To anyone on my guest list reading this: Bring on the statement pieces!" — Schneider
Shop the wedding guest attire these stylish brides would approve of:
You know this story would be incomplete without a sprinkle of Reformation dresses.
I can see Morgan Evans in this one at a friend's wedding.
Now this is how you incorporate a bubble hem into modern-day wedding attire.
My ideal attire as a plus-one—no one could ever complain about me arriving in a dress like this.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.