Ashley Olsen Just Wore the Row Bag That's Even Harder to Find Than a Margaux

As an Olsen-obsessed fashion editor, it's a good day when I'm graced with a new paparazzi picture of one of the sisters. Once I saw that Ashley Olsen was photographed in New York City this week, I immediately started dissecting her outfit. As you probably know, The Row's founders typically rely on all-black outfits, making it difficult to identify any singular piece. But this time, a large brown tote bag could be seen as clear as day against Ashley's otherwise noir look.

The bag in question is The Row's Ben Bag ($4080) in woven leather, which originally debuted in the brand's spring 2024 collection. I searched far and wide for this tote bag on the resale market but came up short. While The Row's Margaux bag is certainly its most coveted design, this tote seems to be even harder to get your hands on. My theory: It wasn't a top seller last year, so The Row did not produce many pieces, thus making it a rare find. Scroll down to see Ashley Olsen's newest casual outfit and shop my favorite finds from The Row.

On Ashley Olsen: The Row Ben Bag ($4080, sold out) and Dune Cotton-Blend Grosgrain Flip Flops ($690)

