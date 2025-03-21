Ashley Olsen Just Wore the Row Bag That's Even Harder to Find Than a Margaux
As an Olsen-obsessed fashion editor, it's a good day when I'm graced with a new paparazzi picture of one of the sisters. Once I saw that Ashley Olsen was photographed in New York City this week, I immediately started dissecting her outfit. As you probably know, The Row's founders typically rely on all-black outfits, making it difficult to identify any singular piece. But this time, a large brown tote bag could be seen as clear as day against Ashley's otherwise noir look.
The bag in question is The Row's Ben Bag ($4080) in woven leather, which originally debuted in the brand's spring 2024 collection. I searched far and wide for this tote bag on the resale market but came up short. While The Row's Margaux bag is certainly its most coveted design, this tote seems to be even harder to get your hands on. My theory: It wasn't a top seller last year, so The Row did not produce many pieces, thus making it a rare find. Scroll down to see Ashley Olsen's newest casual outfit and shop my favorite finds from The Row.
On Ashley Olsen: The Row Ben Bag ($4080, sold out) and Dune Cotton-Blend Grosgrain Flip Flops ($690)
I know it's crazy, but this is one of the lowest-priced bags by The Row.
There's a rumor that The Row's Margaux bag will be discontinued. If that happens, we'll be eyeing the India tote.
Prepare to see every fan of The Row wearing these specific sandals this summer.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.