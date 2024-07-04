Jennifer Lopez Just Made Simple Flip-Flops Look More Elevated Than Ever Before

If anyone can make flip-flops (or anything else) look elevated, it's Jennifer Lopez. After pairing ballet flats with pleated trousers recently, she's at it again. This time, Lopez wore a pair of high-waisted, pleated khaki trousers with leather flip-flops on the Fourth of July in New York, proving that the summery shoe needn't look sloppy.

Not sure if you've noticed, but flip-flops are no longer a controversial sandal trend. I see fashion people wearing them all the time, styling them in elegant ways that banish their previous beachy connotations. Lopez just solidified that fact outfit consisting of trousers, a pretty button-down top, and raffia accessories. My advice is to shop for a pair of flip-flops that are made of leather (or any other non-rubber material), as they will elevate your look even more.

With that, keep scrolling to shop Lopez's look, along with a few of my favorite flip-flops on the market. (The Prada pair is a dream.)

(Image credit: T.Jackson/Backgrid)

Shop the Look

DÔEN Henri Ruffled Pintucked Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Top $250 SHOP NOW

Agolde Becker Chino Pants $268 SHOP NOW

Madewell Greene Flip Flops $68 SHOP NOW

Shop More Flip-Flops

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandals $128 SHOP NOW

TKEES Square Toe Lily Flip Flops $75 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Classic Flip Flops $178 SHOP NOW

Prada Buckle Leather Flip Flops $995 SHOP NOW