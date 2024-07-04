Jennifer Lopez Just Made Simple Flip-Flops Look More Elevated Than Ever Before
If anyone can make flip-flops (or anything else) look elevated, it's Jennifer Lopez. After pairing ballet flats with pleated trousers recently, she's at it again. This time, Lopez wore a pair of high-waisted, pleated khaki trousers with leather flip-flops on the Fourth of July in New York, proving that the summery shoe needn't look sloppy.
Not sure if you've noticed, but flip-flops are no longer a controversial sandal trend. I see fashion people wearing them all the time, styling them in elegant ways that banish their previous beachy connotations. Lopez just solidified that fact outfit consisting of trousers, a pretty button-down top, and raffia accessories. My advice is to shop for a pair of flip-flops that are made of leather (or any other non-rubber material), as they will elevate your look even more.
With that, keep scrolling to shop Lopez's look, along with a few of my favorite flip-flops on the market. (The Prada pair is a dream.)
Shop the Look
Shop More Flip-Flops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
