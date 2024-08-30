Katie Holmes Wore the Trendy Basic People Are Choosing Over White Button-Downs

Another day, another trendy basic to copy from the quintessential NYC girl, Katie Holmes. As we begin to make the transition from summer to fall and also scratch our heads about what we're going to wear for the confusing weather to come, we can always look to Holmes to help us figure it out. And one trendy basic she just chose for a recent walk around NYC is the perfect thing.

We all own white button-downs and will never stop wearing them, but if you're looking for a more forward alt this fall, it's a denim button-down shirt. Holmes found the ideal outfit to wear with her denim shirt: a full midi skirt and ballet flats. I honestly couldn't think of a better summer-to-fall outfit if I tried. But before we can all copy it, we need to get ourselves a denim button-down, and there are lots to choose from. Keep scrolling to shop some of the best ones on the internet.

Katie Holmes wearing a denim shirt in NYC

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Katie Holmes: Khaite bag

Shop Denim Button-Down Shirts

Denim Shirt
H&M
Denim Shirt

Off Duty Denim Shirt
Lioness
Off Duty Denim Shirt

Big Pocket Denim Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Big Pocket Denim Shirt

The Ex-Boyfriend Denim Shirt
Favorite Daughter
The Ex-Boyfriend Denim Shirt

The Row, Frannie Denim Shirt
The Row
Frannie Denim Shirt

Aderes Top
Veronica Beard Jean
Aderes Top

Aiden High-Low Denim Shirt
Agolde
Aiden High-Low Denim Shirt

Dante Shirt Vintage Indigo Denim
ANINE BING
Dante Shirt Vintage Indigo Denim

Denim Button-Up Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Denim Button-Up Shirt

Denim Shirt
Hommegirls
Denim Shirt

Oversize Denim Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Oversize Denim Button-Up Shirt

Pocket Denim Shirt
Mango
Pocket Denim Shirt

Denim Oversized Shirt
Good American
Denim Oversized Shirt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

