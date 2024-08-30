Katie Holmes Wore the Trendy Basic People Are Choosing Over White Button-Downs

Another day, another trendy basic to copy from the quintessential NYC girl, Katie Holmes. As we begin to make the transition from summer to fall and also scratch our heads about what we're going to wear for the confusing weather to come, we can always look to Holmes to help us figure it out. And one trendy basic she just chose for a recent walk around NYC is the perfect thing.

We all own white button-downs and will never stop wearing them, but if you're looking for a more forward alt this fall, it's a denim button-down shirt. Holmes found the ideal outfit to wear with her denim shirt: a full midi skirt and ballet flats. I honestly couldn't think of a better summer-to-fall outfit if I tried. But before we can all copy it, we need to get ourselves a denim button-down, and there are lots to choose from. Keep scrolling to shop some of the best ones on the internet.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Katie Holmes: Khaite bag

