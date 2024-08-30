Katie Holmes Wore the Trendy Basic People Are Choosing Over White Button-Downs
Another day, another trendy basic to copy from the quintessential NYC girl, Katie Holmes. As we begin to make the transition from summer to fall and also scratch our heads about what we're going to wear for the confusing weather to come, we can always look to Holmes to help us figure it out. And one trendy basic she just chose for a recent walk around NYC is the perfect thing.
We all own white button-downs and will never stop wearing them, but if you're looking for a more forward alt this fall, it's a denim button-down shirt. Holmes found the ideal outfit to wear with her denim shirt: a full midi skirt and ballet flats. I honestly couldn't think of a better summer-to-fall outfit if I tried. But before we can all copy it, we need to get ourselves a denim button-down, and there are lots to choose from. Keep scrolling to shop some of the best ones on the internet.
On Katie Holmes: Khaite bag
Shop Denim Button-Down Shirts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
