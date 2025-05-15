The Pretty Summer Shirt Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans Is On the Brink of Selling Out Everywhere
I think we can all agree that jeans aren't inherently summery. But that doesn't make those of us who rely on them as a wardrobe staple want to wear them any less. The key is to find things to wear with them that make them look summery, just as Ana de Armas did while stepping out in NYC this week.
Even though de Armas was wearing black ankle boots and a pair of high-waist straight-leg jeans, the shirt trend she opted to wear made the entire outfit look seasonally appropriate. That trend is a white lace top. White lace and crochet tops add a delicate, elegant feel to anything they're paired with, and that includes jeans. They're also a less in-your-face take on the sheer clothing trend that continues to prevail.
As someone whose job it is to shop all day, I've kept a close eye on this trend as of late, and I couldn't help but notice that it keeps selling out soon after it's stocked on various retailers' sites. So it's safe to say that de Armas (who wore her long-sleeve lace top over a white triangle bra) isn't the only fan of it.
With that, keep scrolling to shop the pretty white lace and crochet top trend before all the best ones are gone.
On Ana de Armas: Celine top; Fleur du Mal Luxe Triangle Bra ($98); Louis Vuitton bag
Shop Pretty White Lace and Crochet Tops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
