I think we can all agree that jeans aren't inherently summery. But that doesn't make those of us who rely on them as a wardrobe staple want to wear them any less. The key is to find things to wear with them that make them look summery, just as Ana de Armas did while stepping out in NYC this week.

Even though de Armas was wearing black ankle boots and a pair of high-waist straight-leg jeans, the shirt trend she opted to wear made the entire outfit look seasonally appropriate. That trend is a white lace top. White lace and crochet tops add a delicate, elegant feel to anything they're paired with, and that includes jeans. They're also a less in-your-face take on the sheer clothing trend that continues to prevail.

As someone whose job it is to shop all day, I've kept a close eye on this trend as of late, and I couldn't help but notice that it keeps selling out soon after it's stocked on various retailers' sites. So it's safe to say that de Armas (who wore her long-sleeve lace top over a white triangle bra) isn't the only fan of it.

With that, keep scrolling to shop the pretty white lace and crochet top trend before all the best ones are gone.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Ana de Armas: Celine top; Fleur du Mal Luxe Triangle Bra ($98); Louis Vuitton bag

Shop Pretty White Lace and Crochet Tops