The Pretty Summer Shirt Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans Is On the Brink of Selling Out Everywhere

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

I think we can all agree that jeans aren't inherently summery. But that doesn't make those of us who rely on them as a wardrobe staple want to wear them any less. The key is to find things to wear with them that make them look summery, just as Ana de Armas did while stepping out in NYC this week.

Even though de Armas was wearing black ankle boots and a pair of high-waist straight-leg jeans, the shirt trend she opted to wear made the entire outfit look seasonally appropriate. That trend is a white lace top. White lace and crochet tops add a delicate, elegant feel to anything they're paired with, and that includes jeans. They're also a less in-your-face take on the sheer clothing trend that continues to prevail.

As someone whose job it is to shop all day, I've kept a close eye on this trend as of late, and I couldn't help but notice that it keeps selling out soon after it's stocked on various retailers' sites. So it's safe to say that de Armas (who wore her long-sleeve lace top over a white triangle bra) isn't the only fan of it.

With that, keep scrolling to shop the pretty white lace and crochet top trend before all the best ones are gone.

Ana de Armas wearing a white lace top and jeans in NYC

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Ana de Armas: Celine top; Fleur du Mal Luxe Triangle Bra ($98); Louis Vuitton bag

Shop Pretty White Lace and Crochet Tops

Simona Top
Reformation
Simona Top

Henri Lace Top
DÔEN
Henri Lace Top

MANGO, Crochet Knitted Cardigan
MANGO
Crochet Knitted Cardigan

Le Bop Crochet Polo
Le Bop
Crochet Polo

Iris Lace Top
MORE TO COME
Iris Lace Top

Lotta Top
Ulla Johnson
Lotta Top

Crocheted Cotton-Blend Top
NORMA KAMALI
Crocheted Cotton-Blend Top

Sleeveless Lace Tank Top
Open Edit
Sleeveless Lace Tank Top

Rohini Crocheted Cardigan
AQUA
Rohini Crocheted Cardigan

Amira Knit Top
Reformation
Amira Knit Top

Proenza Schouler Kennedy Top in Stretch Lace
Proenza Schouler
Kennedy Top in Stretch Lace

Crochet-Knit Sleeveless Top
Maje
Crochet-Knit Sleeveless Top

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸