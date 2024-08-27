Bella Hadid Wore Fall 2024's Most Elegant Denim Trend

As we inch closer and closer to September, I'm thinking more and more about jeans. Specifically, I'm deciding which denim trends to invest in for fall, and Bella Hadid just endorsed one that's set to be major this season: dark denim.

The inkiest of denim washes has been creeping up among the new arrivals of practically every retailer as of late, and I, for one, am here for it. After a summer filled with light washes and white denim, I'm ready for something a bit less casual—and far more elegant.

For an appearance this week in Los Angeles, Hadid paired a boho-inspired corset with dark-wash flared jeans, highlighting the vintage vibes of inky denim. I've been shopping the trend in everything from mini dresses to barn jackets, but I'm mainly zeroed in on finding the perfect dark denim jeans that'll make my fall outfits instantly more elegant. Shop the pairs I'm deciding between here.

Bella Hadid wearing a boho top and dark denim jeans

(Image credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Vintage Valentino top

Shop the Dark Denim Trend

Miro Relaxed Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Relaxed Jeans in Bravo

90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans
Agolde
90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans in Polished

Denim Sailor Maxi Skirt
J.Crew
Denim Sailor Maxi Skirt

Denim Barn Jacket™
J.Crew
Denim Barn Jacket

Madewell, The '90s Straight Jeans in Norman Wash
Madewell
The '90s Straight Jeans in Norman Wash

Citron Denim Mini Dress
Reformation
Citron Denim Mini Dress

Levi's Ribcage Full-Length Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Full-Length Jeans in Small Course

Le High Flare Jeans
FRAME
Le High Flare Jeans in Dante

Gapheritage Button-Back Denim Midi Pencil Skirt
Gap
Gapheritage Button-Back Denim Midi Pencil Skirt

Minna Denim Dress
Rails
Minna Denim Dress

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans in Ondine

Levi's, Original Trucker Jacket in Clean Dark Authentic
Levi's
Original Trucker Jacket in Clean Dark Authentic

