Bella Hadid Wore Fall 2024's Most Elegant Denim Trend
As we inch closer and closer to September, I'm thinking more and more about jeans. Specifically, I'm deciding which denim trends to invest in for fall, and Bella Hadid just endorsed one that's set to be major this season: dark denim.
The inkiest of denim washes has been creeping up among the new arrivals of practically every retailer as of late, and I, for one, am here for it. After a summer filled with light washes and white denim, I'm ready for something a bit less casual—and far more elegant.
For an appearance this week in Los Angeles, Hadid paired a boho-inspired corset with dark-wash flared jeans, highlighting the vintage vibes of inky denim. I've been shopping the trend in everything from mini dresses to barn jackets, but I'm mainly zeroed in on finding the perfect dark denim jeans that'll make my fall outfits instantly more elegant. Shop the pairs I'm deciding between here.
On Bella Hadid: Vintage Valentino top
Shop the Dark Denim Trend
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
