Bella Hadid Wore Fall 2024's Most Elegant Denim Trend

As we inch closer and closer to September, I'm thinking more and more about jeans. Specifically, I'm deciding which denim trends to invest in for fall, and Bella Hadid just endorsed one that's set to be major this season: dark denim.

The inkiest of denim washes has been creeping up among the new arrivals of practically every retailer as of late, and I, for one, am here for it. After a summer filled with light washes and white denim, I'm ready for something a bit less casual—and far more elegant.

For an appearance this week in Los Angeles, Hadid paired a boho-inspired corset with dark-wash flared jeans, highlighting the vintage vibes of inky denim. I've been shopping the trend in everything from mini dresses to barn jackets, but I'm mainly zeroed in on finding the perfect dark denim jeans that'll make my fall outfits instantly more elegant. Shop the pairs I'm deciding between here.

(Image credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Vintage Valentino top

Shop the Dark Denim Trend

Citizens of Humanity Miro Relaxed Jeans in Bravo $268 SHOP NOW

Agolde 90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans in Polished $238 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Denim Sailor Maxi Skirt $148 $89 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Denim Barn Jacket $168 $100 SHOP NOW

Madewell The '90s Straight Jeans in Norman Wash $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Citron Denim Mini Dress $198 SHOP NOW

Levi's Ribcage Full-Length Jeans in Small Course $98 SHOP NOW

FRAME Le High Flare Jeans in Dante $268 SHOP NOW

Gap Gapheritage Button-Back Denim Midi Pencil Skirt $80 $47 SHOP NOW

Rails Minna Denim Dress $238 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans in Ondine $168 SHOP NOW