PSA: The Shorts French Girls Are Wearing This Summer Are *Not* Denim
Ultra-short skirts and dresses resurface every summer like clockwork, but they're far from your only options when the weather heats up. While scrolling through celebrity photos from the Cannes Film Festival, I stopped in my tracks when I saw Cindy Bruna's outfit. The French model looked so cool wearing a draped blouse with low-rise, long shorts, which she styled with orange-tinted sunglasses, black leather loafers, and high socks.
Bruna's shorts are a refreshing change from the ubiquity of denim cutoffs. Not that there's anything wrong with wearing your favorite pair of jorts, but if you want to expand your horizons this summer, consider Bruna as your sartorial guide. Scroll down to see how she and other French women style the non-denim trend in France, and shop options from Zara, Mango, and Nordstrom to get the same look.
How French Women Wear Non-Denim Long Shorts
Shop the Trend
