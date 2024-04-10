9 Graceful Celebrity Skirt Outfits That Are Making Me Forget All About My Jeans
Skirts—they're everywhere right now. Of course, they're nothing new, and we've definitely seen certain skirts rise through the ranks to become cult items in their own right (Prada's pink satin miniskirt complete with cascading train instantly comes to mind). However, as a product category, skirts have often played second (or third) fiddle to dresses, jeans and trousers—especially over the past couple of years where we've seen trouser trend after trouser trend come to the fore. Now though, it's the skirt's time to shine.
According to fashion data analytics platform Tagwalk, the spring/summer 2024 runways featured 16% more skirts than they did the previous year. This might not sound like a lot but when you consider the amount of skirts designers usually offer up in their warm-weather collections, tagging on an additional 16% to that is quite significant. And it's not just the runways where we're seeing the shift from trousers to skirts. Celebrities have been wearing skirts nonstop this year: in comparing their recent looks to those they wore last year, it's clear to see that skirts are way more predominant than they were then, too.
I've always been more of a dress and skirt person, so you can imagine how I'm delighting in the latter's 2024 revival. So much so, I wanted to document all the chic celebrity skirt outfits I've been seeing lately 1) to copy myself and 2) to inspire you to wear more skirt looks this season. From Laura Harrier to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, scroll on to see nine celebrity skirt outfits that give tailored trousers a run for their money.
9 Celebrity Skirt Outfits I Can't Wait to Re-Create
1. Laura Harrier's Jumper and Maxi Skirt Outfit
Style Notes: Laura Harrier is one of my favourite dressers and for good reason—she knows how to create a gorgeous silhouette. Using a statement belt to break up her maxi skirt and jumper, which otherwise might have swamped her, is inspired.
Shop the Look:
2. Alexa Chung's Trench Coat and White Skirt Outfit
Style Notes: Alexa Chung's skirt outfit couldn't be more perfect for the British springtime—her trench coat will shield her from the showers, while her white cotton skirt adds a lightness to the look.
Shop the Look:
3. Jennifer Lawrence's Blazer and Tulle Skirt Outfit
Style Notes: Yes, Jennifer Lawrence wore this look last summer but it's lived in my mind rent-free ever since. Tulle skirts can be tricky to get right but, with a tailored blazer and mules, Lawrence ensures hers looks nothing short of elegant.
Shop the Look:
4. Zoë Kravitz's Silk Shirt and Pencil Skirt Outfit
Style Notes: Sexy yet extremely classy, Zoë Kravitz's silk shirt and pencil skirt outfit always works on paper, but it's how she styles it—with her shirt unbuttoned just so and her skirt feeling ever so slightly roomy—that make it feel all the more fashionable.
Shop the Look:
5. Nicola Coughlan's Black Crop Top and Full Skirt Outfit
Style Notes: Full skirts are one of the biggest trends of the season and Nicola Coughlan showcases the perfect way to style it, especially if you're petite—with a crop shirt. At 5' 3" myself, this is the look I'm rushing to re-create, but I know it'll also look incredibly chic on anyone taller, too.
Shop the Look:
6. Sienna Miller's Leather Jacket and Slip Skirt Outfit
Style Notes: Ah, Sienna—do you ever get it wrong? The answer is, of course, no, and this skirt outfit is not about to be the exception. The juxtaposition of her leather jacket and ultra-soft, lace-adorned slip skirt is just about as perfect as a look gets.
Shop the Look:
7. Jasmine Tookes's Cropped Trench and Leather Skirt Outfit
Style Notes: Leather skirts work hard in the winter but they prove themselves to be just as handy for spring, especially in lighter tones. Make like Jasmine Tookes and wear your skirt with matching colours to create a one-palette look, which is every celebrity's trick to creating elegant outfits.
Shop the Look:
8. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Knitted Skirt Co-Ord Outfit
Style Notes: Take all the effort out of styling your skirt looks by opting for a set like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. A knitted two-piece is incredibly versatile and, choose a timeless pairing like Rosie's, and you'll be able to style the pieces separately, doubling up as wardrobe staples, too.
Shop the Look:
9. Gigi Hadid's Shirt and Pencil Skirt Outfit
Style Notes: This look may share the same outfit DNA as Zoë Kravitz's but the earthy colour palette and cotton fabrics make it feel more effortless and wearable day-to-day.
Shop the Look:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
-
Zendaya's Going to Set Off Tomdaya Fans With This Red Carpet Wedding Dress
Law Roach never misses.
By Eliza Huber
-
Rihanna Just Made Jeans and a T-Shirt Look Fancy With This Pretty Trend
Rihanna knows best.
By Allyson Payer
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wore the $98 Jeans People Like as Much as Vintage Levi's
Maybe even more.
By Allyson Payer
-
Found: The Only Shoe Style You Need for Expensive-Looking Spring Outfits
It's a classic for a reason.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Ashley Olsen Just Wore a $33,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend
Shop similar styles starting at $70.
By Eliza Huber
-
J.Lo Wore the Classic Two-Item Outfit That Looks Elegant Every Single Time
The Birkin helps.
By Eliza Huber
-
The 6 Shoe Brands Every Celeb Is Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2024
So you know they must be good.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Live in NYC—These Spring Trends Are Already Dominating
Sponsor Content Created With Ann Taylor
By Emma Walsh