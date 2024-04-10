9 Graceful Celebrity Skirt Outfits That Are Making Me Forget All About My Jeans

Maxine Eggenberger
By Maxine Eggenberger
published

Skirts—they're everywhere right now. Of course, they're nothing new, and we've definitely seen certain skirts rise through the ranks to become cult items in their own right (Prada's pink satin miniskirt complete with cascading train instantly comes to mind). However, as a product category, skirts have often played second (or third) fiddle to dresses, jeans and trousers—especially over the past couple of years where we've seen trouser trend after trouser trend come to the fore. Now though, it's the skirt's time to shine.

According to fashion data analytics platform Tagwalk, the spring/summer 2024 runways featured 16% more skirts than they did the previous year. This might not sound like a lot but when you consider the amount of skirts designers usually offer up in their warm-weather collections, tagging on an additional 16% to that is quite significant. And it's not just the runways where we're seeing the shift from trousers to skirts. Celebrities have been wearing skirts nonstop this year: in comparing their recent looks to those they wore last year, it's clear to see that skirts are way more predominant than they were then, too.

I've always been more of a dress and skirt person, so you can imagine how I'm delighting in the latter's 2024 revival. So much so, I wanted to document all the chic celebrity skirt outfits I've been seeing lately 1) to copy myself and 2) to inspire you to wear more skirt looks this season. From Laura Harrier to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, scroll on to see nine celebrity skirt outfits that give tailored trousers a run for their money.

9 Celebrity Skirt Outfits I Can't Wait to Re-Create

1. Laura Harrier's Jumper and Maxi Skirt Outfit

Celebrity Skirt Outfits: Laura Harrier wears a black maxi skirt with navy jumper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Laura Harrier is one of my favourite dressers and for good reason—she knows how to create a gorgeous silhouette. Using a statement belt to break up her maxi skirt and jumper, which otherwise might have swamped her, is inspired.

Shop the Look:

Pure Cashmere Jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

Leather Belt
SAINT LAURENT
Leather Belt

Wool-Twill Maxi Skirt
BEARE PARK
Wool-Twill Maxi Skirt

2. Alexa Chung's Trench Coat and White Skirt Outfit

Celebrity Skirt Outfits: Alexa Chung wears a white skirt with a trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Alexa Chung's skirt outfit couldn't be more perfect for the British springtime—her trench coat will shield her from the showers, while her white cotton skirt adds a lightness to the look.

Shop the Look:

Buckle-Belt Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Buckle-Belt Trench Coat

Pauline Cotton and Wool-Blend Twill Vest
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Pauline Cotton and Wool-Blend Twill Vest

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

3. Jennifer Lawrence's Blazer and Tulle Skirt Outfit

Celebrity Skirt Outfits: Jennifer Lawrence wears a tulle skirt with a tailored blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Yes, Jennifer Lawrence wore this look last summer but it's lived in my mind rent-free ever since. Tulle skirts can be tricky to get right but, with a tailored blazer and mules, Lawrence ensures hers looks nothing short of elegant.

Shop the Look:

Cutout Brushed Grain De Poudre Blazer
FERRAGAMO
Cutout Brushed Grain De Poudre Blazer

Tulle Skirt
ARKET
Tulle Skirt

Tribute Woven Leather Mules
SAINT LAURENT
Tribute Woven Leather Mules

4. Zoë Kravitz's Silk Shirt and Pencil Skirt Outfit

Celebrity Skirt Outfits: Zoe Kravitz wears a white shirt with a black pencil skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Sexy yet extremely classy, Zoë Kravitz's silk shirt and pencil skirt outfit always works on paper, but it's how she styles it—with her shirt unbuttoned just so and her skirt feeling ever so slightly roomy—that make it feel all the more fashionable.

Shop the Look:

Shirt
H&M
Shirt

Neroli Girofle Embroidered Tulle Soft-Cup Triangle Bra
ERES
Neroli Girofle Embroidered Tulle Soft-Cup Triangle Bra

Pencil Skirt With Rome-Knit Opening - Women
Mango
Pencil Skirt With Rome-Knit Opening - Women

5. Nicola Coughlan's Black Crop Top and Full Skirt Outfit

Celebrity Skirt Outfits: Nicola Coughlan wears a black skirt with a crop shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Full skirts are one of the biggest trends of the season and Nicola Coughlan showcases the perfect way to style it, especially if you're petite—with a crop shirt. At 5' 3" myself, this is the look I'm rushing to re-create, but I know it'll also look incredibly chic on anyone taller, too.

Shop the Look:

Le T-Shirt Bahia Court Cotton Crop Top
Jacquemus
Le T-Shirt Bahia Court Cotton Crop Top

Celia Medium Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
AGMES
Celia Medium Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings

Cotton Poplin Skirt

Jigsaw
Cotton Poplin Skirt

6. Sienna Miller's Leather Jacket and Slip Skirt Outfit

Celebrity Skirt Outfits: Sienna Miller wears a black leather jacket with a white silk skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Ah, Sienna—do you ever get it wrong? The answer is, of course, no, and this skirt outfit is not about to be the exception. The juxtaposition of her leather jacket and ultra-soft, lace-adorned slip skirt is just about as perfect as a look gets.

Shop the Look:

Cropped Leather Biker Jacket
ACNE STUDIOS
Cropped Leather Biker Jacket

Crystal - Cream
RIXO
Crystal Skirt in Cream

Rebecca Velvet Wedge Sandals
CHLOÉ
Rebecca Velvet Wedge Sandals

7. Jasmine Tookes's Cropped Trench and Leather Skirt Outfit

Celebrity Skirt Outfits: Jasmine Tookes wears a beige pencil skirt with a beige cropped trench

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Leather skirts work hard in the winter but they prove themselves to be just as handy for spring, especially in lighter tones. Make like Jasmine Tookes and wear your skirt with matching colours to create a one-palette look, which is every celebrity's trick to creating elegant outfits.

Shop the Look:

Beige Cropped Linen Blend Jacket
River Island
Beige Cropped Linen Blend Jacket

Berth Leather Maxi Skirt
THE ROW
Berth Leather Maxi Skirt

Bottega Veneta Bunnie Mules
Bottega Veneta
Bunnie Mules

8. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Knitted Skirt Co-Ord Outfit

Celebrity Skirt Outfits: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a grey knitted skirt co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Take all the effort out of styling your skirt looks by opting for a set like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. A knitted two-piece is incredibly versatile and, choose a timeless pairing like Rosie's, and you'll be able to style the pieces separately, doubling up as wardrobe staples, too.

Shop the Look:

Stretch-Knit Jumper
VINCE
Stretch-Knit Jumper

Knitted Midi Skirt
VINCE
Knitted Midi Skirt

Noreen Slingback Pump
Reformation
Noreen Slingback Pump

9. Gigi Hadid's Shirt and Pencil Skirt Outfit

Celebrity Skirt Outfits: Gigi Hadid wears a black skirt with a vest top and a cardigan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This look may share the same outfit DNA as Zoë Kravitz's but the earthy colour palette and cotton fabrics make it feel more effortless and wearable day-to-day.

Shop the Look:

Cotton-Blend Shirt
LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
Cotton-Blend Shirt

Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt
Reformation
Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt

Miu Miu, Patent Leather Slingbacks with Buckles
Miu Miu
Patent Leather Slingbacks with Buckles

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

