9 Graceful Celebrity Skirt Outfits That Are Making Me Forget All About My Jeans

Skirts—they're everywhere right now. Of course, they're nothing new, and we've definitely seen certain skirts rise through the ranks to become cult items in their own right (Prada's pink satin miniskirt complete with cascading train instantly comes to mind). However, as a product category, skirts have often played second (or third) fiddle to dresses, jeans and trousers—especially over the past couple of years where we've seen trouser trend after trouser trend come to the fore. Now though, it's the skirt's time to shine.

According to fashion data analytics platform Tagwalk, the spring/summer 2024 runways featured 16% more skirts than they did the previous year. This might not sound like a lot but when you consider the amount of skirts designers usually offer up in their warm-weather collections, tagging on an additional 16% to that is quite significant. And it's not just the runways where we're seeing the shift from trousers to skirts. Celebrities have been wearing skirts nonstop this year: in comparing their recent looks to those they wore last year, it's clear to see that skirts are way more predominant than they were then, too.

I've always been more of a dress and skirt person, so you can imagine how I'm delighting in the latter's 2024 revival. So much so, I wanted to document all the chic celebrity skirt outfits I've been seeing lately 1) to copy myself and 2) to inspire you to wear more skirt looks this season. From Laura Harrier to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, scroll on to see nine celebrity skirt outfits that give tailored trousers a run for their money.

9 Celebrity Skirt Outfits I Can't Wait to Re-Create

1. Laura Harrier's Jumper and Maxi Skirt Outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Laura Harrier is one of my favourite dressers and for good reason—she knows how to create a gorgeous silhouette. Using a statement belt to break up her maxi skirt and jumper, which otherwise might have swamped her, is inspired.

2. Alexa Chung's Trench Coat and White Skirt Outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Alexa Chung's skirt outfit couldn't be more perfect for the British springtime—her trench coat will shield her from the showers, while her white cotton skirt adds a lightness to the look.

3. Jennifer Lawrence's Blazer and Tulle Skirt Outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Yes, Jennifer Lawrence wore this look last summer but it's lived in my mind rent-free ever since. Tulle skirts can be tricky to get right but, with a tailored blazer and mules, Lawrence ensures hers looks nothing short of elegant.

4. Zoë Kravitz's Silk Shirt and Pencil Skirt Outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Sexy yet extremely classy, Zoë Kravitz's silk shirt and pencil skirt outfit always works on paper, but it's how she styles it—with her shirt unbuttoned just so and her skirt feeling ever so slightly roomy—that make it feel all the more fashionable.

5. Nicola Coughlan's Black Crop Top and Full Skirt Outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Full skirts are one of the biggest trends of the season and Nicola Coughlan showcases the perfect way to style it, especially if you're petite—with a crop shirt. At 5' 3" myself, this is the look I'm rushing to re-create, but I know it'll also look incredibly chic on anyone taller, too.

6. Sienna Miller's Leather Jacket and Slip Skirt Outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Ah, Sienna—do you ever get it wrong? The answer is, of course, no, and this skirt outfit is not about to be the exception. The juxtaposition of her leather jacket and ultra-soft, lace-adorned slip skirt is just about as perfect as a look gets.

7. Jasmine Tookes's Cropped Trench and Leather Skirt Outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Leather skirts work hard in the winter but they prove themselves to be just as handy for spring, especially in lighter tones. Make like Jasmine Tookes and wear your skirt with matching colours to create a one-palette look, which is every celebrity's trick to creating elegant outfits.

8. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Knitted Skirt Co-Ord Outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Take all the effort out of styling your skirt looks by opting for a set like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. A knitted two-piece is incredibly versatile and, choose a timeless pairing like Rosie's, and you'll be able to style the pieces separately, doubling up as wardrobe staples, too.

9. Gigi Hadid's Shirt and Pencil Skirt Outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This look may share the same outfit DNA as Zoë Kravitz's but the earthy colour palette and cotton fabrics make it feel more effortless and wearable day-to-day.

