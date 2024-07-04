7 Dress Trends Celebrities Are Wearing on and Off the Red Carpet This Year
Some things will never change, and one of those things is that celebrities wear dresses a lot. So many dresses. But the types of dresses they wear tends to change from year to year. Since they have access to a bevy of designer pieces and stylists on speed dial, celebs are early adopters of dress trends, and often dictate which will take off. Accordingly, I'm here to talk about some of the biggest celebrity-endorsed dress trends of 2024.
There are seven specific dress trends that I've noticed dress-loving celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Rodrigo wearing on repeat this year—both on and off the red carpet. If you trust celebrities when it comes to trends, these popular dresses are sure-fire bets for looking on-trend this summer, so I found some of the best styles for each trend to shop. Keep scrolling to shop them while they're hot (and still in stock).
Fit-and-Flare Dresses
Jennifer Lopez (among others) has fully embraced fit-and-flare dresses, one of the most elegant trends of the season. There's no shortage of beautiful options on the market for this timeless trend.
On Jennifer Lopez: Hermès bag; Femme shoes
Shop Fit-and-Flare Dresses
Bubble Dresses
The early 2000s trend we never thought we'd see again has made a strong comeback, and it's surprisingly wearable. Just ask Hailey Bieber, who just wore a mini version with loafers.
On Hailey Bieber: Apres Studio Bubble Dress ($272); Miu Miu bag; The Row Leather Loafers ($1290)
Shop Bubble Dresses
Drop-Waist Dresses
Drop-waist dresses are the most "princess-y" trend on the red carpet this year, but there are also plenty of casual takes on the trend flooding the market right now.
On Jasmine Tookes: Saint Laurent shoes
Shop Drop-Waist Dresses
Boho Dresses
Thanks in large part to Chloé's buzzy F/W 24 collection, boho is making a comeback, and the first thing to reflect this is dresses.
WHO: Katie Holmes
Shop Boho Dresses
Sheer Dresses
Celebrities love sheer dresses, perhaps more than any other dress trend there is. And as Laura Harrier beautifully displayed here, it's fully possible to look completely elegant wearing one.
On Laura Harrier: Mugler dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes
Shop Sheer Dresses
Black and White Dresses
One of my personal favorites on the list, black and white dresses are a common sighting on the red carpet. They're classic, bold, and more popular than ever.
On Elsa Hosk: Prabal Gurung Atelier dress
Shop Black and White Dresses
Polka-Dot Dresses
Polka-dot dresses are playful and familiar. They're never really gone, but this season they're back to being a trend. Olivia Rodrigo, for one, is on board.
On Olivia Rodrigo: Reformation Jessi Linen Dress ($148); Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses ($65); JW Anderson Bumper Bag ($643)
Shop Polka-Dot Dresses
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
