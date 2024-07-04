7 Dress Trends Celebrities Are Wearing on and Off the Red Carpet This Year

Some things will never change, and one of those things is that celebrities wear dresses a lot. So many dresses. But the types of dresses they wear tends to change from year to year. Since they have access to a bevy of designer pieces and stylists on speed dial, celebs are early adopters of dress trends, and often dictate which will take off. Accordingly, I'm here to talk about some of the biggest celebrity-endorsed dress trends of 2024.

There are seven specific dress trends that I've noticed dress-loving celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Rodrigo wearing on repeat this year—both on and off the red carpet. If you trust celebrities when it comes to trends, these popular dresses are sure-fire bets for looking on-trend this summer, so I found some of the best styles for each trend to shop. Keep scrolling to shop them while they're hot (and still in stock).

Fit-and-Flare Dresses

Jennifer Lopez (among others) has fully embraced fit-and-flare dresses, one of the most elegant trends of the season. There's no shortage of beautiful options on the market for this timeless trend.

On Jennifer Lopez: Hermès bag; Femme shoes

Bubble Dresses

The early 2000s trend we never thought we'd see again has made a strong comeback, and it's surprisingly wearable. Just ask Hailey Bieber, who just wore a mini version with loafers.

On Hailey Bieber: Apres Studio Bubble Dress ($272); Miu Miu bag; The Row Leather Loafers ($1290)

Drop-Waist Dresses

Drop-waist dresses are the most "princess-y" trend on the red carpet this year, but there are also plenty of casual takes on the trend flooding the market right now.

On Jasmine Tookes: Saint Laurent shoes

Boho Dresses

Thanks in large part to Chloé's buzzy F/W 24 collection, boho is making a comeback, and the first thing to reflect this is dresses.

WHO: Katie Holmes

Sheer Dresses

Celebrities love sheer dresses, perhaps more than any other dress trend there is. And as Laura Harrier beautifully displayed here, it's fully possible to look completely elegant wearing one.

On Laura Harrier: Mugler dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes

Black and White Dresses

One of my personal favorites on the list, black and white dresses are a common sighting on the red carpet. They're classic, bold, and more popular than ever.

On Elsa Hosk: Prabal Gurung Atelier dress

Polka-Dot Dresses

Polka-dot dresses are playful and familiar. They're never really gone, but this season they're back to being a trend. Olivia Rodrigo, for one, is on board.

On Olivia Rodrigo: Reformation Jessi Linen Dress ($148); Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses ($65); JW Anderson Bumper Bag ($643)

