7 Dress Trends Celebrities Are Wearing on and Off the Red Carpet This Year

Allyson Payer
By
published

Some things will never change, and one of those things is that celebrities wear dresses a lot. So many dresses. But the types of dresses they wear tends to change from year to year. Since they have access to a bevy of designer pieces and stylists on speed dial, celebs are early adopters of dress trends, and often dictate which will take off. Accordingly, I'm here to talk about some of the biggest celebrity-endorsed dress trends of 2024.

There are seven specific dress trends that I've noticed dress-loving celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Rodrigo wearing on repeat this year—both on and off the red carpet. If you trust celebrities when it comes to trends, these popular dresses are sure-fire bets for looking on-trend this summer, so I found some of the best styles for each trend to shop. Keep scrolling to shop them while they're hot (and still in stock).

Fit-and-Flare Dresses

Jennifer Lopez (among others) has fully embraced fit-and-flare dresses, one of the most elegant trends of the season. There's no shortage of beautiful options on the market for this timeless trend.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a fit-and-flare dress in Paris

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Hermès bag; Femme shoes

Shop Fit-and-Flare Dresses

Teresa Dress
Staud
Teresa Dress

Downing Dress
Reformation
Downing Dress

Tiered Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress
Erdem
Tiered Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress

Bubble Dresses

The early 2000s trend we never thought we'd see again has made a strong comeback, and it's surprisingly wearable. Just ask Hailey Bieber, who just wore a mini version with loafers.

Justin and Hailey Bieber walking with a pizza box

(Image credit: The Hollywood Curtain/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Apres Studio Bubble Dress ($272); Miu Miu bag; The Row Leather Loafers ($1290)

Shop Bubble Dresses

Bubble Dress
MSGM
Bubble Dress

Azeeza Ananya Satin Cotton-Blend Bubble Minidress
Azeeza
Ananya Satin Cotton-Blend Bubble Minidress

Bubble Dress
Apres Studio
Bubble Dress

Drop-Waist Dresses

Drop-waist dresses are the most "princess-y" trend on the red carpet this year, but there are also plenty of casual takes on the trend flooding the market right now.

Jasmine Tookes wearing a pink dress on the red carpet

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

On Jasmine Tookes: Saint Laurent shoes

Shop Drop-Waist Dresses

Malia Ribbed Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Proenza Schouler White Label
Malia Ribbed Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

Ruched Appliquéd Striped Cotton-Poplin Halterneck Midi Dress
Carolina Herrera
Ruched Appliquéd Striped Cotton-Poplin Halterneck Midi Dress

By Marianna Laure Maxi Dress
L'Academie
By Marianna Laure Maxi Dress

Boho Dresses

Thanks in large part to Chloé's buzzy F/W 24 collection, boho is making a comeback, and the first thing to reflect this is dresses.

Katie Holmes wearing a boho dress on the red carpet

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

WHO: Katie Holmes

Shop Boho Dresses

Chloe Cape-Effect Paneled Organic Silk-Georgette Midi Dress
Chloé
Cape-Effect Paneled Organic Silk-Georgette Midi Dress

Halliday Gathered Floral-Print Silk-Crepe Maxi Dress
Zimmermann
Halliday Gathered Floral-Print Silk-Crepe Maxi Dress

Veda Gown
Ulla Johnson
Veda Gown

Sheer Dresses

Celebrities love sheer dresses, perhaps more than any other dress trend there is. And as Laura Harrier beautifully displayed here, it's fully possible to look completely elegant wearing one.

Laura Harrier wearing a sheer dress on the red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

On Laura Harrier: Mugler dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes

Shop Sheer Dresses

Overlay Dress
Theory
Overlay Dress

Prada, Embroidered Tulle Dress
Prada
Embroidered Tulle Dress

Phoebe Dress
Posse
Phoebe Dress

Black and White Dresses

One of my personal favorites on the list, black and white dresses are a common sighting on the red carpet. They're classic, bold, and more popular than ever.

Elsa Hosk on the Cannes red carpet

(Image credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

On Elsa Hosk: Prabal Gurung Atelier dress

Shop Black and White Dresses

Farm Rio, Petal Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Farm Rio
Petal Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Ciao Lucia, Neroni Dress
Ciao Lucia
Neroni Dress

The Sasha Dress
Solid & Striped
The Sasha Dress

Polka-Dot Dresses

Polka-dot dresses are playful and familiar. They're never really gone, but this season they're back to being a trend. Olivia Rodrigo, for one, is on board.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a polka dot dress

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Reformation Jessi Linen Dress ($148); Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses ($65); JW Anderson Bumper Bag ($643)

Shop Polka-Dot Dresses

Amaris Dress
Reformation
Amaris Dress

Rove Ankle Dress
Jenni Kayne
Rove Ankle Dress

Iggy Lace-Trimmed Polka-Dot Crepe De Chine Midi Dress
Rixo
Iggy Lace-Trimmed Polka-Dot Crepe De Chine Midi Dress

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

