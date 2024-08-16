Katie Holmes Wore the Elevated Fall Basics Trend New Yorkers Will Wear With Jeans

When I think of NYC-based celebrities who routinely offer great basics styling and shopping inspiration that people will actually follow, Katie Holmes instantly comes to mind. Earlier this week, she wore an enduring basics trend that’s foreshadowing what many of her fellow NYC girls will be wearing with jeans this fall.

The basics trend I’m referring to is a classic cardigan, which we all know was the MVP basics trend the last time the air had a chill. In true busy New Yorker fashion, Holmes paired it with jeans, a T-shirt, and black ballet flats. It’s an outfit formula you’re likely to see over and over all around the city this fall, and Holmes is getting a head start.

I'm quite sure that cardigans will continue to be as popular as ever this season and beyond, so keep scrolling to follow Holmes’ lead and shop some of the best classic cardigans on the market before the leaves start to change.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote ($178)

