Katie Holmes Wore the Elevated Fall Basics Trend New Yorkers Will Wear With Jeans

When I think of NYC-based celebrities who routinely offer great basics styling and shopping inspiration that people will actually follow, Katie Holmes instantly comes to mind. Earlier this week, she wore an enduring basics trend that’s foreshadowing what many of her fellow NYC girls will be wearing with jeans this fall.

The basics trend I’m referring to is a classic cardigan, which we all know was the MVP basics trend the last time the air had a chill. In true busy New Yorker fashion, Holmes paired it with jeans, a T-shirt, and black ballet flats. It’s an outfit formula you’re likely to see over and over all around the city this fall, and Holmes is getting a head start.

I'm quite sure that cardigans will continue to be as popular as ever this season and beyond, so keep scrolling to follow Holmes’ lead and shop some of the best classic cardigans on the market before the leaves start to change.

Katie Holmes wearing a cardigan and jeans in NYC

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote ($178)

Shop Our Classic Cardigan Picks

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Cardigan Sweater in Tencel™-Lyocell
J.Crew
Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell

Knitted Cardigan
& Other Stories
Knitted Cardigan

Madewell, Snowy Lace Cole Cardigan
Madewell
Snowy Lace Cole Cardigan

Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan
Treasure & Bond
Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan

Taylor Rollneck Cardigan
Alex Mill
Taylor Rollneck Cardigan

Crest Button Cardigan
Mango
Crest Button Cardigan

Velvet, Violette Blouse Cardigan
Velvet
Violette Blouse Cardigan

Mateo Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
La Ligne
Mateo Cashmere-Blend Cardigan

Cashsoft Cropped Cardigan
Gap
Cashsoft Cropped Cardigan

Crop Cashmere Cardigan
Loulou Studio
Crop Cashmere Cardigan

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

