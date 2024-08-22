Kaia Gerber Found the Perfect Boot Trend to Wear With a Micro-Mini Dress
Based on her wardrobe for a recent NYC evening out, Kaia Gerber seems to be ready to move on to fall. Gerber’s outfit for the unseasonably cool late August night was as perfect for early fall as it gets, and it was a great example of the best boot trend to wear with a mini dress. Gerber’s three-piece outfit, which consisted of a trenchcoat, black micro-mini dress, and knee boots, was both classy and cool.
The boot trend Gerber opted for was riding boots, which provided a more casual, grounded contrast to the mini dress, making it perfect for a wider variety of occasions. As you know, the riding boot trend isn’t brand new, but that’s kind of a good thing because you know that a pair would be a great investment, based on their longevity and versatility alone. So with that, keep scrolling to shop some of my favorite riding boots on the market.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
