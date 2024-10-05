8 Buzzy Trends Celebrities Have Worn Over the Past Month
Something you can always count on when it comes to stylish celebrities is that they'll be wearing the latest trends, even if it's just to walk their dog on the streets of the West Village. With their stylists and all the brands that are yearning to have them wear their pieces on and off the red carpet, it's understandable that celebrities are some of the first to wear the latest trends. As you may have noticed, Who What Wear is always quick to announce it to the internet. Welcome to our monthly account of Trends Celebs Are Wearing.
Given that we just wrapped up fashion month and fall is in full swing, celebrities have been out and about a lot lately, and they've been decked out in all of the latest trends. For this month's roundup, you'll find Rihanna wearing the season's most fun boot trend, Kendall Jenner in the classic denim trend that everyone's buying, and much more. So without further ado, keep scrolling to discover the exceptionally buzzy trends celebrities have worn since the beginning of September and shop them for yourself.
Leopard-Print Boots: Rihanna
The leopard-print renaissance has arrived (in fact, it makes two appearances in this story), and Rihanna was recently photographed displaying one of the coolest ways to wear it: in the form of a pair of leopard-print boots.
On Rihanna: Khaite Abigail High-Rise Straight-Leg Ankle Jeans ($520); Saint Laurent Niki Large Bag in Shearling ($5500); Amina Muaddi boots; Phoebe Philo sunglasses
Shop Leopard-Print Boots
Leather Bomber Jacket: Bella Hadid
Leather jackets are everywhere right now, and if you don't want to deal with the maintenance nature of a suede blazer, I recommend another trendy style: a leather bomber jacket. Bella Hadid just paired hers with a mini dress, sheer tights, and knee boots.
On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent bag
Shop Leather Bomber Jackets
Straight-Leg Jeans: Kendall Jenner
If you're over baggy jeans, I have good news: straight legs are having a moment. Obviously, this is a classic denim style that's never "out", but we're seeing them being them worn more and more by celebs this season.
On Kendall Jenner: Alaïa blazer; Susamusa Jasmine Top ($105); Khaite Danielle Jeans ($480); The Row shoes
Shop Straight-Leg Jeans
Brown Suede Bag: Jennifer Lopez
*The* bag trend of fall 2024 is brown suede bags, so it makes perfect sense that J.Lo would be carrying a luxurious Bottega Veneta one.
On Jennifer Lopez: Bottega Veneta Andiamo Large Suede Shoulder Bag ($8000); R13 boots
Shop Brown Suede Bags
Butter Yellow Outerwear: Dua Lipa
Butter yellow is a favorite color trend of the fashion crowd right now, and it's quickly becoming a major outerwear trend. Just ask Dua Lipa, who recently wore a long butter yellow coat on her IG feed.
On Dua Lipa: Gucci Treated Leather Coat ($10,700); &Daughter Navy Edith Polo ($480); Jennifer Fisher Triple Baby 10kt Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings ($525); Fidan Novruzova Havva Chunky Heel Trouser Boots ($1070); Palace hat; Chanel bag
Shop Butter Yellow Outerwear
Polo Sweater: Dakota Johnson
While last year's popular V-neck sweaters are still very much in play this fall, it's polo-neck sweaters that are at the top of the sweater-trend heap this fall. Follow the lead of Dakota Johnson and order a red one first.
On Dakota Johnson: The Row sweater, Bindle 3 Leather Hobo Bag ($2250), and sunglasses; Agolde Low Rise Baggy Jeans in Void ($167)
Shop Polo Sweaters
Pinstripes: Elsa Hosk
Pinstripes is one of the most expensive-looking, trends of the season, so if you're looking for something trendy that's a bit more elegant than leopard-print, take a cue from Elsa Hosk, who paired her shorts suit with a burgundy bag.
On Elsa Hosk: Maje Striped Suit Jacket ($595), Striped Bermuda Shorts ($325), and Plain leather Miss M XL Bag ($645)
Shop Pinstripes
Leopard-Print Coat: Hailey Bieber
Another popular leopard-print piece among celebs right now is coats. Hailey Bieber's calf hair Toteme one is a dream, as is her Saint Laurent leopard print bag (another celebrity favorite this season).
On Hailey Bieber: Toteme Pony Hair Coat Leopard ($5700); Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top ($59); Saint Laurent bag; Adidas sneakers; Emi Jay hair clip
Shop Leopard-Print Coats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
