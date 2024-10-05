8 Buzzy Trends Celebrities Have Worn Over the Past Month

Something you can always count on when it comes to stylish celebrities is that they'll be wearing the latest trends, even if it's just to walk their dog on the streets of the West Village. With their stylists and all the brands that are yearning to have them wear their pieces on and off the red carpet, it's understandable that celebrities are some of the first to wear the latest trends. As you may have noticed, Who What Wear is always quick to announce it to the internet. Welcome to our monthly account of Trends Celebs Are Wearing.

Given that we just wrapped up fashion month and fall is in full swing, celebrities have been out and about a lot lately, and they've been decked out in all of the latest trends. For this month's roundup, you'll find Rihanna wearing the season's most fun boot trend, Kendall Jenner in the classic denim trend that everyone's buying, and much more. So without further ado, keep scrolling to discover the exceptionally buzzy trends celebrities have worn since the beginning of September and shop them for yourself.

Leopard-Print Boots: Rihanna

The leopard-print renaissance has arrived (in fact, it makes two appearances in this story), and Rihanna was recently photographed displaying one of the coolest ways to wear it: in the form of a pair of leopard-print boots.

Rihanna wearing a white shirt, jeans, and leopard-print boots

(Image credit: ShotbyNYP/Backgrid)

On Rihanna: Khaite Abigail High-Rise Straight-Leg Ankle Jeans ($520); Saint Laurent Niki Large Bag in Shearling ($5500); Amina Muaddi boots; Phoebe Philo sunglasses

Shop Leopard-Print Boots

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boots

Wide Shaft Calf Hair Knee-High Boots
Toteme
Wide Shaft Calf Hair Knee-High Boots

Animal Print Heeled Leather Boots
Zara
Animal Print Heeled Leather Boots

Leather Bomber Jacket: Bella Hadid

Leather jackets are everywhere right now, and if you don't want to deal with the maintenance nature of a suede blazer, I recommend another trendy style: a leather bomber jacket. Bella Hadid just paired hers with a mini dress, sheer tights, and knee boots.

Bella Hadid wearing a leather bomber jacket and boots

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent bag

Shop Leather Bomber Jackets

Oversized Bomber Jacket
Pixie Market
Oversized Bomber Jacket

Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber
Reformation x Veda
Marco Leather Oversized Bomber

Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket
Zara
Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket

Straight-Leg Jeans: Kendall Jenner

If you're over baggy jeans, I have good news: straight legs are having a moment. Obviously, this is a classic denim style that's never "out", but we're seeing them being them worn more and more by celebs this season.

Kendall Jenner wearing a checked blazer and straight-leg jeans

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Alaïa blazer; Susamusa Jasmine Top ($105); Khaite Danielle Jeans ($480); The Row shoes

Shop Straight-Leg Jeans

Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans

Madewell, The '90s Straight Jeans in Norman Wash
Madewell
The '90s Straight Jeans in Norman Wash

Brown Suede Bag: Jennifer Lopez

*The* bag trend of fall 2024 is brown suede bags, so it makes perfect sense that J.Lo would be carrying a luxurious Bottega Veneta one.

Jennifer Lopez wearing jeans and a suede Bottega Veneta bag

(Image credit: LAGOSSIPTV/BlueLoveImages/SPOT/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Bottega Veneta Andiamo Large Suede Shoulder Bag ($8000); R13 boots

Shop Brown Suede Bags

Andiamo Intrecciato Small Suede Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Intrecciato Small Suede Tote Bag

Madewell, The Essential Bucket Tote in Dark Carob
Madewell
The Essential Bucket Tote in Dark Carob

Wally Bag
Staud
Wally Bag

Butter Yellow Outerwear: Dua Lipa

Butter yellow is a favorite color trend of the fashion crowd right now, and it's quickly becoming a major outerwear trend. Just ask Dua Lipa, who recently wore a long butter yellow coat on her IG feed.

Dua Lipa wearing a yellow coat

(Image credit: @dualipa)

On Dua Lipa: Gucci Treated Leather Coat ($10,700); &Daughter Navy Edith Polo ($480); Jennifer Fisher Triple Baby 10kt Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings ($525); Fidan Novruzova Havva Chunky Heel Trouser Boots ($1070); Palace hat; Chanel bag

Shop Butter Yellow Outerwear

Splittable Wool-Blend Peacoat
Banana Republic
Splittable Wool-Blend Peacoat

Jay Supple Sans Leather Bonded Coat
Apparis
Jay Supple Sans Leather Bonded Coat

Double-Breasted Belted Woven Trench Coat
Bottega Veneta
Double-Breasted Belted Woven Trench Coat

Polo Sweater: Dakota Johnson

While last year's popular V-neck sweaters are still very much in play this fall, it's polo-neck sweaters that are at the top of the sweater-trend heap this fall. Follow the lead of Dakota Johnson and order a red one first.

Dakota Johnson wearing a red sweater and jeans

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row sweater, Bindle 3 Leather Hobo Bag ($2250), and sunglasses; Agolde Low Rise Baggy Jeans in Void ($167)

Shop Polo Sweaters

Brooklyn Cotton Polo Sweater
Reformation
Brooklyn Cotton Polo Sweater

Long-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Supersoft Yarn
J.Crew
Long-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Supersoft Yarn

Devon Sweater
o.p.t
Devon Sweater

Pinstripes: Elsa Hosk

Pinstripes is one of the most expensive-looking, trends of the season, so if you're looking for something trendy that's a bit more elegant than leopard-print, take a cue from Elsa Hosk, who paired her shorts suit with a burgundy bag.

Elsa Hosk wearing a pinstripe skirt suit

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Maje Striped Suit Jacket ($595), Striped Bermuda Shorts ($325), and Plain leather Miss M XL Bag ($645)

Shop Pinstripes

Short Pinstripe Dress
Mango
Short Pinstripe Dress

Kelly Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Kelly Low Rise Pants

Olsen Coat
Lioness
Olsen Coat

Leopard-Print Coat: Hailey Bieber

Another popular leopard-print piece among celebs right now is coats. Hailey Bieber's calf hair Toteme one is a dream, as is her Saint Laurent leopard print bag (another celebrity favorite this season).

Hailey Bieber wearing a leopard-print coat and bag

(Image credit: ShotbyNYP/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Toteme Pony Hair Coat Leopard ($5700); Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top ($59); Saint Laurent bag; Adidas sneakers; Emi Jay hair clip

Shop Leopard-Print Coats

Cropped Faux Fur Jacket
maje
Cropped Faux Fur Jacket

Toteme, Leopard-Print Single-Breasted Coat
Toteme
Leopard-Print Single-Breasted Coat

Wool Blend Animal Print Coat Zw Collection
Zara
Wool Blend Animal Print Coat Zw Collection

