8 Buzzy Trends Celebrities Have Worn Over the Past Month

Something you can always count on when it comes to stylish celebrities is that they'll be wearing the latest trends, even if it's just to walk their dog on the streets of the West Village. With their stylists and all the brands that are yearning to have them wear their pieces on and off the red carpet, it's understandable that celebrities are some of the first to wear the latest trends. As you may have noticed, Who What Wear is always quick to announce it to the internet. Welcome to our monthly account of Trends Celebs Are Wearing.

Given that we just wrapped up fashion month and fall is in full swing, celebrities have been out and about a lot lately, and they've been decked out in all of the latest trends. For this month's roundup, you'll find Rihanna wearing the season's most fun boot trend, Kendall Jenner in the classic denim trend that everyone's buying, and much more. So without further ado, keep scrolling to discover the exceptionally buzzy trends celebrities have worn since the beginning of September and shop them for yourself.

Leopard-Print Boots: Rihanna

The leopard-print renaissance has arrived (in fact, it makes two appearances in this story), and Rihanna was recently photographed displaying one of the coolest ways to wear it: in the form of a pair of leopard-print boots.

(Image credit: ShotbyNYP/Backgrid)

On Rihanna: Khaite Abigail High-Rise Straight-Leg Ankle Jeans ($520); Saint Laurent Niki Large Bag in Shearling ($5500); Amina Muaddi boots; Phoebe Philo sunglasses

Shop Leopard-Print Boots

Reformation Remy Knee Boots $478 SHOP NOW

Toteme Wide Shaft Calf Hair Knee-High Boots $1950 SHOP NOW

Zara Animal Print Heeled Leather Boots $229 SHOP NOW

Leather Bomber Jacket: Bella Hadid

Leather jackets are everywhere right now, and if you don't want to deal with the maintenance nature of a suede blazer, I recommend another trendy style: a leather bomber jacket. Bella Hadid just paired hers with a mini dress, sheer tights, and knee boots.

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent bag

Shop Leather Bomber Jackets

Pixie Market Oversized Bomber Jacket $286 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber $658 SHOP NOW

Zara Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket $229 SHOP NOW

Straight-Leg Jeans: Kendall Jenner

If you're over baggy jeans, I have good news: straight legs are having a moment. Obviously, this is a classic denim style that's never "out", but we're seeing them being them worn more and more by celebs this season.

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Alaïa blazer; Susamusa Jasmine Top ($105); Khaite Danielle Jeans ($480); The Row shoes

Shop Straight-Leg Jeans

KHAITE Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $480 SHOP NOW

Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Madewell The '90s Straight Jeans in Norman Wash $128 SHOP NOW

Brown Suede Bag: Jennifer Lopez

*The* bag trend of fall 2024 is brown suede bags, so it makes perfect sense that J.Lo would be carrying a luxurious Bottega Veneta one.

(Image credit: LAGOSSIPTV/BlueLoveImages/SPOT/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Bottega Veneta Andiamo Large Suede Shoulder Bag ($8000); R13 boots

Shop Brown Suede Bags

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Intrecciato Small Suede Tote Bag $4500 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote in Dark Carob $178 SHOP NOW

Staud Wally Bag $395 SHOP NOW

Butter Yellow Outerwear: Dua Lipa

Butter yellow is a favorite color trend of the fashion crowd right now, and it's quickly becoming a major outerwear trend. Just ask Dua Lipa, who recently wore a long butter yellow coat on her IG feed.

On Dua Lipa: Gucci Treated Leather Coat ($10,700); &Daughter Navy Edith Polo ($480); Jennifer Fisher Triple Baby 10kt Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings ($525); Fidan Novruzova Havva Chunky Heel Trouser Boots ($1070); Palace hat; Chanel bag

Shop Butter Yellow Outerwear

Banana Republic Splittable Wool-Blend Peacoat $450 SHOP NOW

Apparis Jay Supple Sans Leather Bonded Coat $475 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Double-Breasted Belted Woven Trench Coat $4800 SHOP NOW

Polo Sweater: Dakota Johnson

While last year's popular V-neck sweaters are still very much in play this fall, it's polo-neck sweaters that are at the top of the sweater-trend heap this fall. Follow the lead of Dakota Johnson and order a red one first.

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row sweater, Bindle 3 Leather Hobo Bag ($2250), and sunglasses; Agolde Low Rise Baggy Jeans in Void ($167)

Shop Polo Sweaters

Reformation Brooklyn Cotton Polo Sweater $218 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Long-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Supersoft Yarn $90 $53 SHOP NOW

Pinstripes: Elsa Hosk

Pinstripes is one of the most expensive-looking, trends of the season, so if you're looking for something trendy that's a bit more elegant than leopard-print, take a cue from Elsa Hosk, who paired her shorts suit with a burgundy bag.

On Elsa Hosk: Maje Striped Suit Jacket ($595), Striped Bermuda Shorts ($325), and Plain leather Miss M XL Bag ($645)

Shop Pinstripes

Mango Short Pinstripe Dress $80 SHOP NOW

Reformation Kelly Low Rise Pants $198 SHOP NOW

Lioness Olsen Coat $139 SHOP NOW

Leopard-Print Coat: Hailey Bieber

Another popular leopard-print piece among celebs right now is coats. Hailey Bieber's calf hair Toteme one is a dream, as is her Saint Laurent leopard print bag (another celebrity favorite this season).

(Image credit: ShotbyNYP/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Toteme Pony Hair Coat Leopard ($5700); Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top ($59); Saint Laurent bag; Adidas sneakers; Emi Jay hair clip

Shop Leopard-Print Coats

maje Cropped Faux Fur Jacket $595 SHOP NOW