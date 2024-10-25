Bella Hadid Wore the New Flat It Shoes All the NYC Girls Will Be Clamoring for This Winter
You may not want to hear this, but winter is coming, so enjoy these beautiful fall days while you can. But while you're doing that, it's also smart to prepare your wardrobe for the cold months ahead. A great place to start is with footwear, and Bella Hadid has just the pair to inspire your first winter shoe purchase.
There aren't many things that the fashion crowd loves more than when a designer brand collaborates with one that's unexpected and unrelated (think Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik, Gucci x The North Face, and Miu Miu x New Balance). The latest buzzy example of this is Sorel x Proenza Schouler. The Portland-based outdoorsy shoe brand (Sorel) that's known for its functional yet stylish winter boots paired up with everyone's favorite cool veteran NYC brand (Proenza Schouler). The result is a pair of leather-and-rubber boots based on Sorel's iconic Caribou Chelsea Boots and leather mules based on its Caribou Mules—which brings me back to Bella Hadid.
Hadid was just photographed in West Hollywood wearing the black mules with a white tank and matching short shorts under a brown bomber jacket, displaying a very non-wintry way to style the shoes. But once winter hits, I predict every NYC fashion girl will be reaching for the shoes to combat the slushy city streets. The shoes are fully stocked at the moment, but that probably won't be the case once winter rolls around, so scroll to shop them in every color before they sell out.
On Bella Hadid: Sorel x Proenza Schouler Caribou Mules ($375)
Shop Bella Hadid's Shoes
Shop the Rest of the Collab
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
